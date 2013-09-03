Wild wins opening stage of Boels Rentals Ladies Tour
Armitstead rides time bonuses to race lead
Stage 1: Roden -
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:42:51
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:02
|9
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:00:06
|12
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|15
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|16
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|17
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|18
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|19
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|20
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|21
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|24
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|25
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|26
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|27
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|29
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|30
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|31
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|32
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|33
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|35
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|36
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|37
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|38
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
|39
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:14
|40
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|41
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|42
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|43
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|44
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|47
|Corrinne Smith (NZl)
|48
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|49
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|51
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Judith Jelsma (Ned)
|53
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|54
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|55
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|56
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|57
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|58
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|59
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|60
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|61
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
|62
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|63
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|65
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|66
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|67
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|68
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|69
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|70
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|71
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|72
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|73
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|74
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|75
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|76
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|77
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|78
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|79
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|80
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
|81
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
|82
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|83
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|84
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:25
|85
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
|86
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|87
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:00:14
|88
|Simone Van Der Star (Ned)
|0:03:17
|89
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|0:03:34
|90
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
|0:09:36
|91
|Margriet De Beus (Ned)
|92
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
|93
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|94
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|95
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|0:09:41
|96
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
|98
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
|99
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned)
|0:15:58
|100
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|DNF
|Siri Minge (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Melissa Slewe (Ned)
|DNF
|Lisette Landsman (Ned)
|DNF
|Miriam Lassche (Ned)
|DNF
|Chris Van Den Berg (Ned)
|DSQ
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:42:39
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:08
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:11
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:12
|6
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|7
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:14
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:00:15
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:00:18
|13
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
|15
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|16
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|17
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|18
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|19
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|20
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|21
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|24
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|25
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|26
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|27
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|29
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|30
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|31
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|32
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|33
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|35
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|36
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|37
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|38
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
|39
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:26
|40
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|41
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|42
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|43
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|44
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|47
|Corrinne Smith (NZl)
|48
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|49
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|51
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Judith Jelsma (Ned)
|53
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|54
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|55
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|56
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|57
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|58
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|59
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|60
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|61
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
|62
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|63
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|65
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|66
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|67
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|68
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|69
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|70
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|71
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|72
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|73
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|74
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|75
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|76
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|77
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|78
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|79
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|80
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
|81
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
|82
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|83
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|84
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:37
|85
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
|86
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|87
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:01:33
|88
|Simone Van Der Star (Ned)
|0:03:29
|89
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|0:03:46
|90
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
|0:09:48
|91
|Margriet De Beus (Ned)
|92
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
|93
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|94
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|95
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|0:09:53
|96
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
|98
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
|99
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned)
|0:16:10
|100
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy