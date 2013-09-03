Trending

Wild wins opening stage of Boels Rentals Ladies Tour

Armitstead rides time bonuses to race lead

Image 1 of 18

Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) grabbed the race lead

Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) grabbed the race lead
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 18

Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) wins the sprint

Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 18

Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano)

Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 18

Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano)

Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 18

Kirsten Wild celebrates her win on stage 1

Kirsten Wild celebrates her win on stage 1
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 18

Belgian champion Leisbet de Vocht (Rabo)

Belgian champion Leisbet de Vocht (Rabo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 18

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS)

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 18

Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo-LivGiant) leads the peloton

Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo-LivGiant) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 18

Vera Koedooder (Sengers)

Vera Koedooder (Sengers)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 18

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) leads Kirsten Wild (Argos) on the dirt

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) leads Kirsten Wild (Argos) on the dirt
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 18

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) leads Kirsten Wild (Argos) on the dirt

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) leads Kirsten Wild (Argos) on the dirt
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 18

Swedish champ Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products) on the cobbes

Swedish champ Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products) on the cobbes
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 18

Evelyn Arys (Sengers)

Evelyn Arys (Sengers)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 18

Iris Slappendel (Rabo-LivGiant)

Iris Slappendel (Rabo-LivGiant)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 18

Katie Colclough (Specialized-lululemon)

Katie Colclough (Specialized-lululemon)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant) attacks

Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant) attacks
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 18

Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS)

Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:42:51
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
4Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
5Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
7Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:00:02
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:06
12Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
13Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
15Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
16Jermaine Post (Ned)
17Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
18Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
19Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
20Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
21Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
24Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
25Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
26Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
27Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
29Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
30Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
32Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
33Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
35Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
36Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
37Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
38Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
39Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:14
40Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
41Judith Bloem (Ned)
42Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
43Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
44Annelies Dom (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
46Marissa Otten (Ned)
47Corrinne Smith (NZl)
48Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
49Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
51Els Belmans (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Judith Jelsma (Ned)
53Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
54Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
55Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
56Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
57Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
58Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
59Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
60Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
61Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
62Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
63Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Rozanne Slik (Ned)
65Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
66Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
68Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
69Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
70Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
71Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
72Winanda Spoor (Ned)
73Janneke Ensing (Ned)
74Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
75Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
76Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
77Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
78Silke Kogelman (Ned)
79Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
80Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
81Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
82Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
83Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
84Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:25
85Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
86Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
87Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:00:14
88Simone Van Der Star (Ned)0:03:17
89Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)0:03:34
90Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris0:09:36
91Margriet De Beus (Ned)
92Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
93Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
94Simone De Vries (Ned)
95Sofie Van Horik (Ned)0:09:41
96Gilke Croket (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
98Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
99Lauren Arnouts (Ned)0:15:58
100Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
DNFSiri Minge (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
DNFMelissa Slewe (Ned)
DNFLisette Landsman (Ned)
DNFMiriam Lassche (Ned)
DNFChris Van Den Berg (Ned)
DSQAafke Eshuis (Ned)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:42:39
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:02
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:00:08
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:11
5Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:12
6Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
7Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:00:14
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:00:15
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:18
13Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
14Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
15Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
16Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
17Jermaine Post (Ned)
18Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
19Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
20Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
21Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
24Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
25Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
26Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
27Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
29Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
30Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
32Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
33Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
35Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
36Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
37Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
38Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
39Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:26
40Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
41Judith Bloem (Ned)
42Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
43Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
44Annelies Dom (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
46Marissa Otten (Ned)
47Corrinne Smith (NZl)
48Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
49Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
51Els Belmans (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Judith Jelsma (Ned)
53Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
54Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
55Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
56Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
57Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
58Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
59Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
60Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
61Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
62Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
63Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Rozanne Slik (Ned)
65Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
66Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
68Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
69Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
70Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
71Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
72Winanda Spoor (Ned)
73Janneke Ensing (Ned)
74Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
75Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
76Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
77Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
78Silke Kogelman (Ned)
79Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
80Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
81Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
82Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
83Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
84Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:37
85Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
86Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
87Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:01:33
88Simone Van Der Star (Ned)0:03:29
89Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)0:03:46
90Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris0:09:48
91Margriet De Beus (Ned)
92Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
93Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
94Simone De Vries (Ned)
95Sofie Van Horik (Ned)0:09:53
96Gilke Croket (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
98Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
99Lauren Arnouts (Ned)0:16:10
100Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top

