Hosking sprints to victory
Worrack retains race lead
Stage 5: Zaltbommel - Veen
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|2:52:39
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Tibco to the Top
|4
|Lizzy Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|7
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|8
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|10
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|11
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|12
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling
|13
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|15
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|16
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|17
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|18
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|19
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Tibco to the Top
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|21
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
|22
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Futurumshop.nl
|23
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|24
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|25
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
|26
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|27
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|28
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|29
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Tibco to the Top
|30
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|31
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
|32
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|33
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|34
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|35
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|36
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|37
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|38
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|39
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|40
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|41
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling
|42
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|43
|Corinne Smit (NZl) Regio Team West
|44
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|45
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|46
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|47
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|48
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|49
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|50
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|51
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|52
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
|53
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italian National Team
|54
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|56
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|57
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|58
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos Shimano
|59
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|60
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|61
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|62
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
|63
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|64
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|65
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|66
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team
|67
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco to the Top
|68
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|69
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|70
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|71
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|72
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|73
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|74
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|75
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon
|76
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium National Team
|77
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
|78
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italian National Team
|79
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|80
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
|81
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:11
|82
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regio Team West
|0:00:13
|83
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:00:21
|84
|Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|0:00:48
|85
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:22
|86
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Regio Team West
|87
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|0:06:07
|DNF
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
|DNS
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|12:06:18
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:04
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:10
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:18
|5
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:50
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:01:19
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|0:01:22
|8
|Lizzy Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|0:01:32
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:01:33
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|11
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:44
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:47
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:51
|16
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:55
|17
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos Shimano
|0:02:01
|18
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|0:02:04
|19
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|0:02:05
|20
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|0:02:07
|21
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|22
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
|0:02:09
|23
|Shelley Olds (USA) Tibco to the Top
|0:02:12
|24
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|0:02:15
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:25
|26
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Tibco to the Top
|0:02:28
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Tibco to the Top
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|0:02:32
|29
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|31
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco to the Top
|0:02:35
|32
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|0:02:36
|33
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
|0:02:39
|34
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
|35
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
|36
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:40
|37
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:01
|38
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:12
|39
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:16
|40
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:24
|41
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|0:03:59
|42
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:04:06
|43
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|44
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|0:04:07
|45
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|46
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|47
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:08
|48
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|0:04:10
|49
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|50
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|51
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:04:14
|52
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:04:15
|53
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team
|54
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|55
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
|56
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:04:16
|57
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italian National Team
|58
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|0:04:18
|59
|Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|0:04:26
|60
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
|0:04:30
|61
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
|0:04:38
|62
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
|0:04:41
|63
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:05:04
|64
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
|0:05:44
|65
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:49
|66
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|0:06:29
|67
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
|0:06:33
|68
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|0:06:37
|69
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:06:38
|70
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|71
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|0:06:42
|72
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:07:21
|73
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:07:38
|74
|Corinne Smit (NZl) Regio Team West
|0:08:23
|75
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|0:09:57
|76
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
|0:10:14
|77
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Regio Team West
|0:11:45
|78
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:13:36
|79
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:13:41
|80
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:14:04
|81
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
|0:15:43
|82
|Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:16:00
|83
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:16:53
|84
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
|0:21:39
|85
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:26:08
|86
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:28:04
|87
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regio Team West
|0:44:03
