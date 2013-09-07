Trending

Hosking sprints to victory

Worrack retains race lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK2:52:39
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
3Shelley Olds (USA) Tibco to the Top
4Lizzy Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
5Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
7Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
8Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
11Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
12Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling
13Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
15Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
16Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
17Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
18Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
19Claudia Häusler (Ger) Tibco to the Top
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
21Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
22Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Futurumshop.nl
23Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
24Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv-Giant
25Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling
26Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
27Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
28Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
29Chantal Blaak (Ned) Tibco to the Top
30Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
31Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
32Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
33Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
34Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
35Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
36Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
37Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
38Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
39Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
40Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
41Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling
42Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
43Corinne Smit (NZl) Regio Team West
44Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
45Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
46Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
47Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
48Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
49Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
50Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
51Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
52Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
53Michela Maltese (Ita) Italian National Team
54Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
56Nathalie Jolink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
57Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
58Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos Shimano
59Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
60Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos Shimano
61Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
62Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
63Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
64Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
65Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling
66Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team
67Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco to the Top
68Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
69Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
70Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv-Giant
71Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
72Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
73Winanda Spoor (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
74Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
75Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon
76Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium National Team
77Marissa Otten (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
78Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italian National Team
79Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
80Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
81Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:11
82Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regio Team West0:00:13
83Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling0:00:21
84Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos Shimano0:00:48
85Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:22
86Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Regio Team West
87Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel0:06:07
DNFMonique Van De Ree (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
DNSAnnelies Dom (Bel) Belgium National Team

General classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon12:06:18
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:00:04
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon0:00:10
4Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:00:18
5Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon0:00:50
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS0:01:19
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS0:01:22
8Lizzy Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling team0:01:32
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS0:01:33
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
11Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:44
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:47
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:51
16Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:55
17Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos Shimano0:02:01
18Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos Shimano0:02:04
19Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team0:02:05
20Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling team0:02:07
21Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team
22Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team0:02:09
23Shelley Olds (USA) Tibco to the Top0:02:12
24Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling team0:02:15
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:25
26Claudia Häusler (Ger) Tibco to the Top0:02:28
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Tibco to the Top
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos Shimano0:02:32
29Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
31Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco to the Top0:02:35
32Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos Shimano0:02:36
33Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling team0:02:39
34Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
35Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling team
36Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:40
37Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:03:01
38Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:12
39Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:03:16
40Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:03:24
41Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel0:03:59
42Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:04:06
43Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
44Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel0:04:07
45Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
46Winanda Spoor (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel
47Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:08
48Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies0:04:10
49Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
50Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies
51Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:04:14
52Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team0:04:15
53Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team
54Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
55Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
56Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:04:16
57Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italian National Team
58Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies0:04:18
59Janneke Busser (Ned) Team Argos Shimano0:04:26
60Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen0:04:30
61Marissa Otten (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen0:04:38
62Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen0:04:41
63Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:05:04
64Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos Shimano0:05:44
65Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:49
66Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling0:06:29
67Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling team0:06:33
68Nathalie Jolink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling0:06:37
69Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Restore Cycling0:06:38
70Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
71Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling0:06:42
72Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:07:21
73Veerle Goossens (Ned) Restore Cycling0:07:38
74Corinne Smit (NZl) Regio Team West0:08:23
75Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling0:09:57
76Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Rabo Plieger Jan van Arckel0:10:14
77Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Regio Team West0:11:45
78Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Futurumshop.nl0:13:36
79Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl0:13:41
80Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium National Team0:14:04
81Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Ladies Cycling0:15:43
82Margriet De Beus (Ned) Restore Cycling0:16:00
83Michela Maltese (Ita) Italian National Team0:16:53
84Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg Ladies0:21:39
85Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling0:26:08
86Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:28:04
87Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regio Team West0:44:03

