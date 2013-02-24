Trending

Albert secures Bpost Trofee success in Oostmalle

Belgian beats Vantornout and Aernouts in the snow

Klaas Vantornout, Niels Albert and Sven Nys on the podium in Lille

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Reigning world champion Sven Nys crosses the finish line

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert celebrates his victory in Oostmalle, securing overall success in the Bpost Bank Trofee

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert on the podium in Oostmalle

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Dieter Vanthourenhout in action

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jim Aernouts crosses the finish line in third place

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert salutes as he crosses the finish line

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A concentrated Julien Taramarcaz

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys works his way through the course

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tom Meeusen finished just outside the top 10

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens in action in Oostmalle

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout, Niels Albert and Sven Nys on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) dominated in Lille

Niels Albert secured overall success in the Bpost Bank Trofee series by winning the last cyclo-cross race of the season in Oostmalle, Belgium on Sunday afternoon.

The Belgian rider distanced the rest of the field after just two laps and he was never seen again. After winning the World Cup it’s Albert's second overall win in a cyclo-cross series. It was his third consecutive win in Oostmalle.

“The course suits me to perfection and I can always battle for the win here. It’s good to head into the holidays in these spirits. I didn’t win a championship but I’ve won two classifications and especially the World Cup jersey is a nice one,” Albert told Sporza.
The snow which caused the cancellation of the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne road race didn’t affect the cyclo-cross riders but the cold and wet conditions turned the usually fast sand course in Oostmalle into a tricky challenge.

During the first lap Albert marked Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) as he made a blistering start. When Wellens faded Albert took over. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) tried to keep up but the pace set by Albert turned out to be too fast for the Belgian champion.

By that time Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) was already distanced, partly due to a crash by Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah). The world champion announced before the race that he would race for at least two more years. He got into the first chase group but a last-lap collision with Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) sent down the final results. Nys eventually concluded his season with a distant ninth place.

“If I would’ve been on Albert his wheel then I would’ve tried to follow as long as possible. Maybe things would’ve been different. Simunek fell in front of me and then the gap was too big. Albert was the strongest today and I fell short. I no longer have the form to go flat out two days in a row. That’s not a shame since I didn’t train a lot the last few weeks,” Nys admitted to Sporza.

Vantornout, Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), young Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Bart Aernouts (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) were all in the action for different reasons.

Aernouts lost a lot of ground with mechanical problems but secured his first major podium place. The three Sunweb-Napoleon Games riders were battling for second place but then Pauwels crashed head-first into the sand, vented a lot of frustration and left the race. Vantornout finished 16 seconds behind Albert. Simunek won the sprint for fifth place ahead of Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) and Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). Wellens was eighth ahead of Thijs Al, Nys and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea).

In the final standings of the Bpost Bank Trofee series Albert has a significant 7:53 lead on Vantornout. Despite abandoning the last event, Pauwels is third at 10:42, twelve seconds ahead of Peeters. Wellens gained just enough time on Nys to sneak ahead of him in the standings in fifth.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel)1:00:27
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel)0:00:16
3Jim Aernouts (Bel)0:00:23
4Radomir Simunek (Cze)0:00:31
5Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger)0:00:34
7Bart Wellens (Bel)0:00:39
8Thijs Al (Ned)0:00:46
9Sven Nys (Bel)0:01:01
10Rob Peeters (Bel)0:01:15
11Bart Aernouts (Bel)0:01:22
12Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:01:32
13Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)
14Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:01:36
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)0:01:38
16Thijs van Amerongen (Ned)0:01:49
17Jonathan Page (USA)0:02:01
18Gerben de Knegt (Ned)0:02:02
19Joeri Adams (Bel)0:02:05
20Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:02:15
21Twan van den Brand (Ned)0:02:20
22Kevin Cant (Bel)0:02:34
23Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:03:08
24Mariusz Gil (Pol)0:03:13
25Micki van Empel (Ned)0:03:16
26Niels Wubben (Ned)0:03:17
27Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)0:03:19
28Bart Verschueren (Bel)0:03:27
29Simon Zahner (Swi)0:03:30
30Stef Boden (Bel)0:03:48
31Stijn Huys (Bel)0:04:12
32Ian Field (GBr)0:04:14
33Bart Hofman (Bel)0:04:15
34Kristof Cop (Bel)0:04:44
35Sven Beelen (Bel)0:05:15
-1lapTom Van den Bosch (Bel)
-3lapsEdwin De Wit (Bel)

