Van der Poel wins junior race in Oostmalle
Budding and Aerts round out top three
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:42:02
|2
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|0:01:32
|3
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:01:35
|4
|Kobe Goossens (Bel)
|5
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel)
|0:01:44
|6
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|0:01:53
|7
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:02:14
|8
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:02:18
|9
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel)
|0:02:22
|10
|Ward Van Laer (Bel)
|0:02:23
|11
|Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:02:36
|12
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel)
|0:02:38
|13
|Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)
|0:02:52
|14
|Seppe Gorrens (Bel)
|0:03:01
|15
|Alexander Ameel (Bel)
|0:03:14
|16
|Joran Mertens (Bel)
|0:03:25
|17
|Yves Coolen (Bel)
|0:03:48
|18
|Dario Kloeck (Bel)
|0:04:11
|19
|Koen van Dijke (Ned)
|0:04:16
|20
|Jef Van Belle (Bel)
|0:04:42
|21
|Lehvi Braam (Ned)
|0:04:53
|22
|Robin Delaere (Bel)
|0:05:01
|23
|Brent Van den Bosch (Bel)
|0:05:23
|24
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel)
|0:05:40
|25
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel)
|0:06:00
|26
|Jens Dierckx (Bel)
|0:06:21
|27
|Olaf Remmerswaal (Ned)
|0:06:50
|-1lap
|Richard Jansen (Ned)
|-1lap
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel)
|-2laps
|Jordy Bouts (Bel)
|-2laps
|Laurens Boden (Bel)
|-2laps
|Jonas Verstraete (Bel)
|-2laps
|Yorick Verberne (Ned)
|-2laps
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel)
|-2laps
|Dennis Celen (Bel)
|-2laps
|Unknow (Bel)
|-4laps
|Brent Peeters (Bel)
