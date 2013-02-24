Trending

Van der Poel wins junior race in Oostmalle

Budding and Aerts round out top three

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:42:02
2Martijn Budding (Ned)0:01:32
3Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:01:35
4Kobe Goossens (Bel)
5Stijn Caluwe (Bel)0:01:44
6Kyle De Proost (Bel)0:01:53
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:02:14
8Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:02:18
9Jens Teirlinck (Bel)0:02:22
10Ward Van Laer (Bel)0:02:23
11Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)0:02:36
12Gianni Van Donink (Bel)0:02:38
13Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)0:02:52
14Seppe Gorrens (Bel)0:03:01
15Alexander Ameel (Bel)0:03:14
16Joran Mertens (Bel)0:03:25
17Yves Coolen (Bel)0:03:48
18Dario Kloeck (Bel)0:04:11
19Koen van Dijke (Ned)0:04:16
20Jef Van Belle (Bel)0:04:42
21Lehvi Braam (Ned)0:04:53
22Robin Delaere (Bel)0:05:01
23Brent Van den Bosch (Bel)0:05:23
24Sybren Jacobs (Bel)0:05:40
25Jorn Verbraken (Bel)0:06:00
26Jens Dierckx (Bel)0:06:21
27Olaf Remmerswaal (Ned)0:06:50
-1lapRichard Jansen (Ned)
-1lapLawrence Tibackx (Bel)
-2lapsJordy Bouts (Bel)
-2lapsLaurens Boden (Bel)
-2lapsJonas Verstraete (Bel)
-2lapsYorick Verberne (Ned)
-2lapsLaurens De Jonghe (Bel)
-2lapsDennis Celen (Bel)
-2lapsUnknow (Bel)
-4lapsBrent Peeters (Bel)

