Albert and Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings

The UCI announced its latest cyclo-cross rankings today following the penultimate World Cup round contested in Rome, Italy on Sunday with no changes at the top of any of the standings. World champion Niels Albert remains in the lead of the elite men's rankings with an accumulation of 2,356 points. The BKCP-Powerplus Belgian has had a solid run of results in recent weeks with wins at the Azencross round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series and the Diegem round of the Superprestige series. Albert then notched a third place finish in Baal at the GP Sven Nys followed by a second place finish in round seven of the World Cup in Rome. Albert also leads overall in both the World Cup and Bpost Bank Trofee series.

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) soloed to victory at the World Cup in Rome plus the GP Sven Nys and along with podium finishes at Azencross and Diegem moves from third to second in the UCI rankings with 2,299 points.

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) dropped one position from second to third at 2,200 points after a bout of sickness kept him from starting his eponymous GP Sven Nys and the lingering after effects resulted in just a 20th place finish at the Rome World Cup round.

Fourth through ninth in the elite men's standings remains unchanged with Klaas Vantornout, Lars van der Haar, Rob Peeters, Tom Meeusen, Bart Aernouts and Francis Mourey holding fourth through ninth respectively. The Czech Republic's Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah), however, moves into 10th position following a solid 7th place result in Rome on Sunday.

The elite men's national standings remain unchanged with Belgium well ahead of its closest rivals with 6,885 points. The Netherlands holds second with 2,881 points followed by the Czech Republic in third at 2,706 points.

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) made history on Sunday as her second place finish in the elite women's World Cup event earned her the 2012-2013 overall World Cup title, the first American to achieve that honour. Her second place finish kept her on top of the elite women's UCI standings with 2,560 points.

European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), sixth on Sunday in Rome, remains in second overall in the UCI standings with 1,974 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) rode away from Katie Compton to win in Rome and the Dutchwoman holds third overall at 1,865 points.

The biggest mover in the top-10 was Katerina Nash (Luna), third place in Rome, who jumped from 10th to 7th overall with 1,370 points.

The top 12 nations for elite women remained unchanged with the Netherlands continuing to lead at 4,635 points. Vos's win in Rome edged the Netherlands slightly further ahead of Great Britain, which holds second overall at 4,568 points. The United States remains in third at 3,747 points.

In the junior men's ranks Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) continues his phenomenal unbeaten streak this season with a victory at the Rome, Italy World Cup round, the fifth of six World Cups for the juniors. Van der Poel has nearly twice as many UCI points as his nearest rival, US champion Logan Owen, at 240 to 123. Belgium's Quinten Hermans retains his third place overall with 104 points.

The top four nations for junior men remain unchanged with the Netherlands in the lead at 342 points. Belgium trails the Netherlands by 132 points while the United States holds third at 189 points.

Elite men - Individual ranking 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 2356 pts 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 2299 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2200 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 1550 5 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 1454 6 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 1284 7 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 1229 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 1222 9 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1207 10 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah 1163 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1110 12 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 1087 13 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 870 14 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 859 15 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 811 16 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 765 17 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 752 18 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 709 19 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 668 20 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 647 21 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 639 22 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 637 23 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 588 24 Niels Wubben (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 557 25 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 550 26 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 549 27 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team 529 28 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah 507 29 Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 501 30 Jonathan Page (USA) 500 31 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 491 32 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 484 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) 470 34 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 459 35 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 435 36 Martin Bina (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 433 37 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 408 38 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea 392 39 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 391 40 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 385 41 Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 383 42 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 375 43 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 373 44 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 370 45 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 349 46 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 343 47 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 341 48 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 341 49 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 335 50 Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 321 51 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 310 52 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 309 53 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 305 54 Jirí Polnický (Cze) Whirlpool - Author 300 55 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-KDL 273 56 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus 273 57 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 270 58 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 256 59 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 252 60 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Crelan-KDL 251 61 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 247 62 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica 235 63 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 230 64 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 229 65 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 228 66 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 225 67 Marek Konwa (Pol) 220 68 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 219 69 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 217 70 Micky van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL 214 71 Christian Helmig (Lux) Elbowz Racing p/b Trisport 213 72 Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized 210 73 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Off-Road Team 208 74 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline 203 75 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls TJ Auto Škoda 203 76 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 196 77 Clément Venturini (Fra) 189 78 Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 189 79 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 186 80 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 185 81 Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolín 182 82 Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder 182 83 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencín Trek 179 84 Michael Boroš (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 173 85 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 86 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 165 87 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 163 88 Christian Heule (Swi) 162 89 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare 161 90 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 160 91 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Focus Cycling Znojmo 159 92 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 159 93 Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada 151 94 Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 150 95 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) 146 96 Stan Godrie (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 145 97 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 145 98 Paul Oldham (GBr) 145 99 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 143 100 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco 143 101 Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix 143 102 David Menut (Fra) 142 103 Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race 140 104 Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team 140 105 Steve James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 138 106 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles 135 107 Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo 127 108 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 127 109 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 119 110 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 115 111 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 115 112 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 112 113 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) 111 114 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) 105 115 Jakub Skála (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 105 116 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized 103 117 Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles 103 118 Clément Bourgoin (Fra) 101 119 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) 101 120 Gary Hall (NZl) 100 121 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 100 122 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 100 122 Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) 100 124 Marcos Altur Boronat (Spa) 100 124 Robin Seymour (Irl) 100 126 Sami Tiainen (Fin) 100 127 Liam Killeen (GBr) 100 128 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling 100 129 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes 99 130 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Crelan-KDL 97 131 David Kášek (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 96 132 Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley Bikes 94 133 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 92 134 Marco Bianco (Ita) 91 135 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 88 136 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 137 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost 83 138 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) 80 139 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) 79 140 Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing 79 141 Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mitteland / VC Bützberg 79 142 Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross 79 143 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement 79 144 Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sport-VC Eschenbach 77 145 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) 75 146 Karel Hnik (Cze) 74 147 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls TJ Auto Škoda 74 148 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 74 149 Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor 72 150 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) 72 151 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 72 152 Romain Lejeune (Fra) 71 153 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 68 154 Luca Damiani (Ita) 68 155 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 68 155 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 68 157 Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery 68 158 Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 67 159 Grant Ferguson (GBr) 67 160 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept 66 161 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 65 162 Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn) 65 163 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 65 164 Masanori Kosaka (Jpn) 63 165 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 63 166 Toon Aerts (Bel) Crelan-KDL 62 167 Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing 62 168 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 62 169 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 62 170 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 61 171 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 60 172 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 60 172 Kévin Bouvard (Fra) 60 172 Marek Cichosz (Pol) 60 172 Kamil Gradek (Pol) 60 172 Pavao Roset (Cro) 60 177 Rodger Aiken (Irl) 60 178 Gabor Fejes (Hun) 60 179 Linus Dahlberg (Swe) 60 180 Jared Stafford (Can) 60 180 Mark Batty (Can) 60 182 Henri Ojala (Fin) 60 183 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) 60 184 Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 60 185 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 60 186 Lewis Rattray (Aus) 57 187 Robert Glajza (Svk) 57 188 Jérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 57 189 Ole Quast (Ger) 56 190 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 56 191 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 93 56 192 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 56 193 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) 55 194 Aketza Pena Iza (Spa) 55 195 Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross 55 196 Nicholas Craig (GBr) 54 197 Zdenek Mlynar (Cze) 54 198 Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut) 53 199 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 50 200 David Fletcher (GBr) 49 201 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 47 202 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 46 203 Julien Roussel (Fra) 46 204 Luca Braidot (Ita) 45 205 David Quist (Nor) 45 206 Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 44 207 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team 44 208 Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix 44 209 Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket 44 210 Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) 42 211 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 42 212 Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team 42 213 Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW 42 214 Bartosz Pilis (Pol) 41 215 Luke Gray (GBr) Trek Cyclocross Collective 41 216 Floris De Tier (Bel) Crelan-KDL 41 217 Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com 41 218 Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket 41 219 Logan Horn (NZl) 40 220 Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) 40 221 Igor Rudan (Cro) 40 221 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 40 221 Pascal Triebel (Lux) 40 221 Slawomir Pituch (Pol) 40 221 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 40 221 Dario Stauble (Swi) 40 227 Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 40 227 Matthew Adair (Irl) 40 229 Zoltan Vigh (Hun) 40 230 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 40 231 Jens Westergren (Swe) 40 232 Kimmo Kananen (Fin) 40 233 Ludwig Söderquist (Swe) 39 234 Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) 38 235 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 36 236 Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Trek KCK Oslany 36 237 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 36 238 Fabien Doubey (Fra) 36 239 Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com 35 240 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 35 241 Daniel Guerrero (Spa) 35 242 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) 35 243 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 35 244 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant 35 245 Filip Adel (Cze) KC Hlinsko 35 246 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team 34 247 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home 34 248 Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 33 249 Lukas Müller (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung 32 250 Josh Johnson (USA) Big Shark Racing 32 251 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 32 252 Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 32 253 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) 32 254 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) ADV Team 31 255 Adrien Pascal (Fra) 31 256 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 31 257 Radek Polnický (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized 31 258 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt 31 259 Daniel Warren (NZl) 30 260 Boris Popovic (Srb) 30 261 Pit Schlechter (Lux) 30 261 Michael Winterberg (Swi) 30 261 Endi Širol (Cro) 30 261 Patryk Kostecki (Pol) 30 265 Abel Garcia (Spa) 30 265 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) 30 265 Evan Ryan (Irl) 30 268 Zsolt Búr (Hun) 30 269 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) 30 270 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) 30 271 Juha Kangaskokko (Fin) 30 272 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 273 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) 30 274 Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC Get Crackin-MS Society 30 275 Toki Sawada (Jpn) 30 276 Ralph Naef (Swi) 30 277 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez 30 278 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix 30 279 Jack Clarkson (GBr) 29 280 Stef Boden (Bel) 28 281 Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket 28 282 Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada 27 283 Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 27 284 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) 27 285 Stefano Capponi (Ita) 26 286 Lewis Craven (GBr) 26 287 Harley Going (NZl) 25 288 Marko Popovic (Srb) 25 289 Kamil Wolkowicz (Pol) 25 289 Matija Krivec (Cro) 25 289 Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) 25 289 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 25 289 Emilien Viennet (Fra) 25 289 Roland Mörx (Aut) 25 289 Florian Vogel (Swi) 25 289 Benn Würth (Lux) 25 297 Anthony Doyle (Irl) 25 297 Jan Büchmann (Ger) 25 297 Joseph Welsh (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 25 297 David Hidalgo Garcia (Spa) 25 301 Zsolt Vinczeffy (Hun) 25 302 Maros Kovac (Svk) 25 303 Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team 25 304 Olli Miettinen (Fin) 25 305 Ismael Felix Barba Frutos (Spa) 25 306 Tom Last (GBr) 24 307 Ben Sumner (GBr) 24 308 Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team 24 309 Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 24 310 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 23 311 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 23 312 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 22 313 Camille Thominet (Fra) 22 314 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) ASD Ciclisti Padovani 2011 21 315 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 21 316 Sheldon Gorter (NZl) 20 317 Dejan Maric (Srb) 20 318 Allan Juul (Den) 20 318 Wojciech Herba (Pol) 20 318 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) 20 318 Aleksander Dorozala (Pol) 20 318 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team 20 318 Darko Krivanj (Cro) 20 318 Christoph Mick (Aut) 20 318 Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) Saikls Crossteam 20 318 Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux) 20 327 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 20 327 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) 20 327 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 20 327 Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes 20 331 Peter Fenyvesi (Hun) 20 332 Mikael Salomonsson (Swe) 20 333 Samuel Halme (Fin) 20 334 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 20 335 Davy Commeyne (Bel) 20 336 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Pb Raleigh 20 337 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 20 338 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-KDL 19 339 Martin Loo (Est) 18 340 Raphael Gagné (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 18 341 Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis 18 342 Michimasa Nakai (Jpn) 16 343 Gavin Mason (NZl) 15 344 Oliver Strbac (Srb) 15 345 Henrik Veiergang (Den) 15 345 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) 15 345 Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) 15 345 Wojciech Malec (Pol) 15 345 Domagoj Breznik (Cro) 15 345 Lee Westwood (GBr) 15 345 Bernd Tauderer (Aut) 15 345 Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 15 345 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) 15 345 Sebastian Hannöver (Ger) 15 345 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 15 356 Stuart Galloway (Irl) 15 356 Julian Lehmann 15 356 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 15 359 Peter Szabo (Hun) 15 360 Matej Vysna (Svk) 15 361 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) 15 362 Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart 15 362 Adam Morka (Can) 15 364 Toni Tähti (Fin) 15 365 Nicola Rohrbach 15 366 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) 15 367 Adam Martin (GBr) 15 368 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 14 369 Michal Malík (Cze) 14 370 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 14 371 Michel Izquierdo (Spa) 13 372 Angus Edmond (NZl) 13 373 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 13 374 Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 13 375 Ludovic Renard (Fra) 12 376 Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 12 377 Josep Betalu (Spa) 12 378 Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria 12 379 Bastien Duculty (Fra) 12 380 Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 11 380 Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 11 382 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling 10 383 Joshua Page (NZl) 10 384 Nikola Šibar (Srb) 10 385 David Thely (Fra) 10 385 Pavel Potocki (Cro) 10 385 Moreno Hofland (Ned) 10 385 Dylan Page (Swi) 10 385 Rudiger Selig (Ger) 10 385 Andrzej Michniak (Pol) 10 385 Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) 10 385 Gerald Hauer (Aut) 10 385 Tommy Jacobsen (Den) 10 385 Tom Flammang (Lux) 10 385 Simon Richardson (GBr) 10 396 Max Walsleben (Ger) 10 396 Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX 10 396 Javier Hernández (Spa) 10 396 Ciarán Byrne (Irl) 10 400 Attila Bela (Hun) 10 401 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) 10 401 Lukas Batora (Svk) 10 403 Martin Eriksson (Swe) 10 404 Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery 10 405 Juhana Hietala (Fin) 10 406 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango 10 407 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 408 Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa) 10 409 Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com 10 410 Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road 10 411 Hugo Robinson (GBr) 10 412 Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works 10 413 Daniel Booth (GBr) 10 414 Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 10 415 Severin Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 10 416 Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing 10 417 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 10 418 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) 10 419 Aurélien Daniel (Fra) 10 420 Hans Becking (Ned) 10 421 Martin Gujan (Swi) 9 422 Jannick Geisler (Ger) 9 423 Loic Doubey (Fra) 9 424 Kevin Suarez Fernandez 8 424 Robert Jebb (GBr) 8 426 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) 8 427 Kevin Cant (Bel) 8 428 Florian Le Corre (Fra) 8 429 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 8 430 Mike Thielemans (Bel) 8 431 Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 8 432 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) 8 433 Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 7 434 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) 6 435 Ian Bibby (GBr) 6 436 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team 6 437 Patryk Stosz (Pol) 6 438 Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) 6 439 Tomáš Bohata (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolín 6 440 Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles 6 441 Yoann Corbihan (Fra) 6 442 Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 6 443 Thomas Boulongne (Fra) 6 444 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) 5 445 Djordje Stevanovic (Srb) 5 446 Erwan Goasguen (Fra) 5 446 Andreas Rasmussen (Den) 5 446 Domenico Papaleo (Ita) 5 446 Scott Thiltges (Lux) 5 446 Sven Beelen (Bel) 5 446 Taylor Johnstone (GBr) 5 446 Fabian Obrist (Swi) 5 446 Marko Trajkovic (Cro) 5 446 Lukasz Milewski (Pol) 5 446 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 5 446 Bartosz Banach (Pol) 5 446 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) 5 446 William Bjergfelt (GBr) 5 459 Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa) 5 459 Gunnar Bergey (USA) 5 459 Robert Scanlon (Irl) 5 462 Andras Toth (Hun) 5 463 Stefan Gajdosik (Svk) 5 463 Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn) 5 465 Jesper Larsson (Swe) 5 466 Stephen Cooley (Can) 5 467 Marko Leppämäki (Fin) 5 468 Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) 5 469 Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin 5 470 Kohei Maeda (Jpn) 5 471 David Collins (GBr) 5 472 Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn) 4 473 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles 4 474 Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa) 4 475 Cameron Jette (Can) 4 476 Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery 4 477 Julien Pion (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre CSA 4 478 Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 4 479 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 4 480 Luke Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com 4 481 Vincent Louiche (Fra) 4 482 Lester Perry (NZl) 3 483 Milorad Stojicic (Srb) 3 484 Danny Skovgren (Den) 3 484 Petar Vukovic (Cro) 3 484 Matthew Gee (GBr) 3 484 Roland Thalmann (Swi) 3 484 Tomasz Marzec (Pol) 3 484 Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut) 3 484 Szymon Bialas (Pol) 3 484 Lex Reichling (Lux) 3 484 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) 3 484 Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita) 3 484 Théo Vimpere (Fra) 3 484 Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler iXS Team/Mauna Loa Bikers 3 484 Lee Williams (GBr) 3 484 Marcus Kaufmann (Ger) 3 498 Enno Quast (Ger) 3 498 Gonzalo De Luis (Spa) 3 498 Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling 3 498 Niall O'Hara (Irl) 3 502 Soma Balazs (Hun) 3 503 Jaroslav Chalas (Svk) 3 504 Petter Persson (Swe) 3 505 Andrew De Cal (Can) 3 505 Kevin Calhoun (Can) 3 507 Erkko Salonen (Fin) 3 508 Irwin Gras (Fra) 3 509 Alex Flavio Longhi (Ita) 3 509 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) 3 511 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 2 512 Severin Schweisguth (Ger) 2 512 Tomáš Janošek (Cze) ACK Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí 2 514 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) SCO Dijon 2 515 René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal-Wirz/Helvetia-Rauber AG 2 516 Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco 2 517 Karel Nepras (Cze) 2 518 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Source Endurance 2 519 Ben Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo 2 520 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) 2 521 Geert Wellens (Bel) 2 522 Nans Peters (Fra) 2 523 Bart Verschueren (Bel) Crelan-KDL 1 524 Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 1 525 Alain Mendijur (Spa) 1 526 Adam McGrath (USA) 1 526 Dany Lacroix (Bel) 1 528 Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement 1 529 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 1 529 Jaime Juncal (Spa) 1 531 Matthias Van de Velde (Bel) 1 532 Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles 1 533 Daniel Miller (USA) Walt's Bike Shop/Tallgrass Brewing 1 534 Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa) 1 535 Jelle Brackman (Bel) 1 536 Arthur Tropardy (Fra) 1

Elite men - Nation ranking 1 Belgium 6855 pts 2 Netherlands 2881 3 Czech Republic 2706 4 United States 2491 5 France 2199 6 Switzerland 2140 7 Germany 1716 8 Italy 1252 9 Spain 844 10 Poland 787 11 Great Britain 718 12 Slovakia 488 13 Canada 426 14 Luxembourg 398 15 Japan 357 16 Sweden 286 17 Denmark 245 18 New Zealand 243 19 Austria 236 20 Hungary 201 21 Serbia 200 22 Croatia 200 23 Ireland 200 24 Finland 200 25 Australia 57 26 Norway 45 27 Estonia 18

Elite women - Individual ranking 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 2560 pts 2 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team 1974 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1865 4 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1776 5 Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP 1743 6 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1560 7 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1370 8 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 1251 9 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus 1222 10 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) 1210 11 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1013 12 Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus 818 13 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 725 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 709 15 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 672 16 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus 664 17 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele 647 18 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion 629 19 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 620 20 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 606 21 Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 581 22 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 545 23 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus 524 24 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM 493 25 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 445 26 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 443 27 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 424 28 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept 405 29 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 400 30 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 398 31 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 388 32 Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 383 33 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo 375 34 Nicole Duke (USA) 362 35 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store 357 36 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 336 37 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) 325 38 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 319 39 Christine Majerus (Lux) 304 40 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa 302 41 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 297 42 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 262 43 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 261 44 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team 249 45 Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 238 46 Nikoline Hansen (Den) 235 47 Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare 235 48 Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling 225 49 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco 218 50 Vania Rossi (Ita) 214 51 Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 208 52 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom 207 53 Annie Last (GBr) 205 54 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 198 55 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 198 56 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 193 57 Olga Wasiuk (Pol) 190 58 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) 189 59 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 181 60 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 173 61 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) 169 62 Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 167 63 Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 164 64 Gesa Brüchmann (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam 163 65 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 137 66 Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club 137 67 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 136 68 Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 135 69 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) 130 70 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team 129 71 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 128 72 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 128 73 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) 126 74 Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange 124 75 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 123 76 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 120 77 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 109 78 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 100 79 Marlene Petit (Fra) 100 80 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 100 81 Mia Radotic (Cro) 100 81 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) 100 83 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 100 84 Eszter Dosa (Hun) 100 85 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 100 86 Emily Batty (Can) 100 87 Maija Rossi (Fin) 100 88 Eva Colin (Fra) VC Ornans 97 89 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler 95 90 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized 90 91 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 87 92 Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 85 93 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 81 94 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining 80 95 Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com 80 96 Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill 76 97 Trixi Worrack (Ger) 75 98 Laura Perry (Fra) CC Etupes 75 99 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 73 100 Évelyne Blouin (Can) Ride With Rendall 73 101 Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time 69 102 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 65 103 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) 64 104 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) 63 105 Fiona MacDermid (NZl) 60 106 Vanesa Durman (Srb) 60 107 Antonela Ferencic (Cro) 60 107 Magdalena Halajczak (Pol) 60 109 Isabel Castro Cal (Spa) 60 110 Gabriella Modos (Hun) 60 111 Riikka Pynnönen (Fin) 60 112 Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 60 113 Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 59 114 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 59 115 Nadja Heigl (Aut) 58 116 Martina Zwick (Ger) 55 117 Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team 53 118 Chika Fukumoto (Jpn) 50 119 Renata Bucher (Swi) 50 120 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 49 121 Louise Robinson (GBr) 48 122 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 48 123 Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com 46 124 Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat 46 125 Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 46 126 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) 45 127 Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) 42 128 Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 42 129 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) 40 130 Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team 40 131 Bridget Lodge (NZl) 40 132 Jovana Krtinic (Srb) 40 133 Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol) 40 133 Alessia Merten (Lux) 40 133 Viktoria Zeller (Aut) 40 133 Ana Turk (Cro) 40 133 Signe Strandvig (Den) 40 138 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 40 139 Gabriella Arato (Hun) 40 140 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 40 141 Pia Pensaari (Fin) 40 142 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) 40 143 Laura Winberry (USA) 40 144 Alison Powers (USA) Now And Novartis For MS 40 145 Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC 40 146 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 39 147 Natasha Elliott (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 36 148 Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com 34 149 Cynthia Huygens (Fra) 33 150 Madara Furmane (Lat) 33 151 Junko Ueda (Jpn) 33 152 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) 32 153 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Scott Racing Team 32 154 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 32 155 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) 31 156 Jennifer Makgill (NZl) 30 157 Kristina Jakotin (Srb) 30 158 Jasmina Jambrovic (Cro) 30 158 Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) 30 158 Trine Lorenzen (Den) 30 158 Julie Bresset (Fra) 30 158 Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol) 30 163 Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa) 30 164 Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun) 30 165 Kristina Lapinova (Svk) 30 165 Ikumi Tajika (Jpn) 30 167 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) 30 168 Karin Aune (Swe) 30 169 Helja Korhonen (Fin) 30 170 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) 30 171 Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX 30 172 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Secret Cycles/Xprezo 29 173 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil 28 174 Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo Cross Team 28 175 Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles 28 176 Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji 28 177 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) 27 178 Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT 26 179 Franziska Brun (Swi) 26 180 Kerri-Anne Page (NZl) 25 181 Coryn Rivera (USA) 25 181 Monika Grzebinoga (Pol) 25 181 Claudia Schlager (Aut) 25 181 Maria Kruse (Den) 25 181 Romina Golub (Cro) 25 186 Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) 25 187 Viktória Felföldi (Hun) 25 188 Elena Ondasova (Svk) 25 189 Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) 25 190 Lisa Ström (Swe) 25 191 Anna Lindström (Fin) 25 192 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 25 193 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W 24 194 Allison Arensman (USA) Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech p/b ABRC 23 195 Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 22 196 Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ 21 197 Deborah Inauen (Swi) RMC Appenzell/Pink Gili's Swiss Racingteam 21 198 Haley Davis (NZl) 20 199 Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den) 20 199 Marta Turobos (Pol) 20 199 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) 20 199 Isla Rowntree (GBr) 20 199 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) 20 199 Anne Arnouts (Bel) 20 205 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) 20 206 Alexandra Wohlmutter (Hun) 20 207 Livia Hanesova (Svk) 20 207 Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn) 20 209 Marie Lindberg (Swe) 20 210 Amanda Sin (Can) 20 211 Sofia Kansikas (Fin) 20 212 Mackenzie Woodring (USA) 20 213 Jana Suess (Ger) 20 214 Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge 20 215 Iris Ockeloen (Ned) 19 216 Delia Beddis (GBr) 18 217 Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles 18 218 Ilona Meter (Ned) 17 219 Veronica Alessio (Ita) 16 220 Karine Temporelli (Fra) 16 221 Alexandra Burton (USA) Upper Echelon Fitness 16 222 Laura Harris (NZl) 15 223 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) 15 223 Hannah Payton (GBr) 15 223 Barbara Eglitis (Aut) 15 223 Birgitte Nielsen (Den) 15 223 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 15 223 Denise Breu (Swi) 15 223 Susan Butler (USA) 15 223 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) 15 223 Suzanne Juranek (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam 15 232 Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) 15 233 Lilla Kolocz (Hun) 15 234 Seika Ainota (Jpn) 15 235 Pavlina Marackova (Cze) 15 236 Anna Persson (Swe) 15 237 Véronique Fortin (Can) 15 238 Heli Ovaska (Fin) 15 239 Erica Zaveta (USA) Lees McRae College 15 240 Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Jpn) 15 241 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 15 241 Tina Brubaker (USA) 15 243 Rebecca Much (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief 15 244 Agnes Naumann (Ger) 14 245 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) 14 246 Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing 14 247 Jessica Lambrecht (Ger) 13 248 Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLS Ladies Crossteam 13 249 Jelena Eric (Srb) 12 250 Lydia Bernhard (Ger) VC Singen 12 251 Laura Murray (USA) Race Pace/Trek MTB Team 12 252 Alice Pennington (USA) Kona 11 253 Gemma Newland (NZl) 10 254 Izabela Klosowska (Pol) 10 254 Nicole Walker-Olberding (Ger) 10 256 Naia Alzola (Spa) 10 257 Ami Kito (Jpn) 10 258 Lucie Materová (Cze) 10 259 Anna Ronkainen (Fin) 10 260 Jolanda Neff (Swi) 10 261 Sandra Walter (Can) 10 262 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) 10 263 Elena Vanickova (Cze) 10 264 Katerine Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing 10 265 Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio 10 266 Desirée Winterberg (Swi) 9 267 Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB 9 268 Heidi Beck (USA) 8 269 Mami Saito (Jpn) 8 269 Alexandra Bähler (Swi) 8 271 Laura Mäder (Swi) 8 272 Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme 8 273 Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports 8 274 Abby Strigel (USA) Team Abyssa 8 275 Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires 6 276 Sarah Koba (Swi) 6 277 Manuela Werkle (Ger) 6 278 Chiharuko Yoshida (Jpn) 6 279 Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino 6 280 Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing 6 281 Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) 6 282 Aleksandra Bycka (Pol) 5 282 Diane Lee (GBr) 5 282 Chiara Mercante (Ita) 5 285 Maite Murguia (Spa) 5 286 Michiho Watanuki (Jpn) 5 287 Aneta Hladikova (Cze) 5 288 Melissa Bunn (Can) 5 289 Eeva Makkonen (Fin) 5 290 Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles 5 291 Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 5 292 Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 5 293 Bénédicte Herve (Fra) 4 294 Stefanie Paul (Ger) 4 295 Carrie Cash (USA) Pedal the Cause 4 296 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle 4 297 Caroline Schiff (Ger) Felt-SDG Factory Team 4 298 Adela Carter (GBr) 4 299 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) 4 300 Katrien Vermeiren (Bel) 4 301 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 3 301 Laura Joubert (Fra) 3 301 Tanja Starkermann (Swi) 3 301 Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) 3 301 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) 3 301 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 3 307 Sandra Trevilla (Spa) 3 308 Yuka Mitsui (Jpn) 3 309 Tereza Vankova (Cze) 3 310 Leigh Hobson (Can) 3 311 Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles 3 312 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) 2 313 Tanja Schmid (Swi) 2 314 Sara Tussey (USA) VeloShine Cycling Team 2 315 Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax 2 315 Céline Wittek (Fra) 2 317 Masami Noma (Jpn) 2 318 Michiko Kawasaki (Jpn) 2 318 Emeline Gaultier (Fra) 2 318 Chantell Windey (Can) 2 321 Luisa Beck (Ger) 2 322 Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing 2 323 Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge 2 324 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 2 325 Camille Darcel (Fra) 2 326 Suzanne Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra Big Shark Racing 2 327 Kelly Benjamin (USA) 2 328 Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team 2 329 Lucinda Brand (Ned) 2 330 Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 2 331 Isabel Caetano (Por) 2 332 Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos 2 333 Melanie Guerrin (Fra) 2 334 Sandie Verriest (Bel) 2 335 Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster 1 336 Mara Schwager (Ger) 1 337 Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup 1 338 Johanna Müller (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam 1 338 Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra) 1 340 Audrey Menut (Fra) 1 340 Waka Takeda (Jpn) 1 342 Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen 1 343 Manuella Glon (Fra) 1 344 Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 1 345 Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria 1 346 Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 1 347 Nathalie Nijns (Bel) 1 348 Rita Imstepf (Swi) VC Susten 1

Elite women - Nation ranking 1 Netherlands 4635 pts 2 Great Britain 4568 3 United States 3747 4 Belgium 3062 5 Czech Republic 2828 6 France 2624 7 Switzerland 1717 8 Germany 1062 9 Italy 863 10 Denmark 632 11 Japan 544 12 Sweden 507 13 Canada 471 14 Luxembourg 468 15 Slovakia 294 16 Poland 290 17 Serbia 200 18 Croatia 200 19 Spain 200 20 Hungary 200 21 Finland 200 22 Austria 198 23 New Zealand 163 24 Latvia 33 25 Lithuania 10 26 Portugal 2

U23 men - Nation ranking 1 Belgium 1543 pts 2 Netherlands 1262 3 France 801 4 United States 587 5 Czech Republic 514 6 Germany 406 7 Canada 268 8 Great Britain 266 9 Denmark 245 10 Spain 223 11 Switzerland 217 12 Italy 175 13 Croatia 155 14 Serbia 105 15 Poland 96 16 New Zealand 65 17 Sweden 64 18 Japan 51 19 Ireland 45 20 Slovakia 39 21 Finland 35 22 Hungary 33 23 Austria 20 24 Luxembourg 8

Junior men - Individual ranking 1 Mathieu van der Poel 240 pts 2 Logan Owen 123 3 Quinten Hermans 104 4 Martijn Budding 94 5 Clement Russo 64 6 Nicolas Cleppe 63 7 Gioele Bertolini 50 8 Yannick Peeters 43 9 Curtis White 39 10 Karel Pokorny 29 11 Spencer Downing 27 12 Ben Boets 26 13 Alex Aranburu 26 14 Kyle De Proost 20 15 Kobe Goossens 19 16 Leo Vincent 17 17 Karel Svrcina 16 17 Tyler Schwartz 16 19 Maxx Chance 16 20 Gianni Van Donink 16 21 Marco König 14 22 Dominic Grab 14 23 Nathaniel Morse 14 24 Arne Poelvoorde 10 25 Michal Paluta 10 26 Jelle Vanden Dries 10 26 Kota Yokoyama 10 28 Jack Ravenscroft 10 29 Garrett Gerchar 10 30 Jake Womersley 10 31 Martin Dejmek 10 32 Richard Jansen 8 33 Álvaro Carral 8 34 Douglas Hall 8 35 Jonas Degroote 7 36 Sébastien Havot 7 36 Lukas Meiler 7 38 Stephen Bassett 7 39 Mathieu Morichon 6 39 Felipe Orts 6 41 Nadir Colledani 6 42 Yoshiki Yamada 6 43 Harry Franklin 6 44 Aritz Hernández 6 45 Benoit Cosnefroy 6 46 Adam King 6 47 Thomas Joseph 5 48 Jan Vastl 4 49 Adam Toupalik 4 49 Raphael Dubuc 4 51 Michael Capati 4 52 Remigiusz Gil 4 53 Valentin Ortillon 4 54 Peter Goguen 4 55 Adrian García 4 56 Eneko Corrales 4 57 Wyatt Myers 3 58 Gotzon Martín 3 59 Stijn Caluwe 2 60 Florian Richeux 2 60 Manuel Müller 2 60 Simon Vozar 2 63 Riccardo Bennati 2 64 Mariusz Nawrocki 2 65 Quinton Kirby 2 66 Billy Harding 2 67 Kevin Dupont 2 68 Thijs Aerts 2 69 Elie Gesbert 2 70 David Zverko 2 71 Juraj Bellan 2 72 David Lombardo 2 73 Sebastian Canecky 2 74 Giulio Franzolin 1 75 Piotr Rzeszutek 1 75 Aubrey Smentkowski 1 77 Romain Boutet 1 77 Benjamin Pygott 1 79 Gianni Quintelier 1 80 Nicholas Torraca 1 81 Matthew Hargroves 1 82 Jelle Schuermans 1 83 Raphael Gay 1