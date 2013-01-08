Albert and Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings

Trending

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI announced its latest cyclo-cross rankings today following the penultimate World Cup round contested in Rome, Italy on Sunday with no changes at the top of any of the standings. World champion Niels Albert remains in the lead of the elite men's rankings with an accumulation of 2,356 points. The BKCP-Powerplus Belgian has had a solid run of results in recent weeks with wins at the Azencross round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series and the Diegem round of the Superprestige series. Albert then notched a third place finish in Baal at the GP Sven Nys followed by a second place finish in round seven of the World Cup in Rome. Albert also leads overall in both the World Cup and Bpost Bank Trofee series.

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) soloed to victory at the World Cup in Rome plus the GP Sven Nys and along with podium finishes at Azencross and Diegem moves from third to second in the UCI rankings with 2,299 points.

Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) dropped one position from second to third at 2,200 points after a bout of sickness kept him from starting his eponymous GP Sven Nys and the lingering after effects resulted in just a 20th place finish at the Rome World Cup round.

Fourth through ninth in the elite men's standings remains unchanged with Klaas Vantornout, Lars van der Haar, Rob Peeters, Tom Meeusen, Bart Aernouts and Francis Mourey holding fourth through ninth respectively. The Czech Republic's Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah), however, moves into 10th position following a solid 7th place result in Rome on Sunday.

The elite men's national standings remain unchanged with Belgium well ahead of its closest rivals with 6,885 points. The Netherlands holds second with 2,881 points followed by the Czech Republic in third at 2,706 points.

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) made history on Sunday as her second place finish in the elite women's World Cup event earned her the 2012-2013 overall World Cup title, the first American to achieve that honour. Her second place finish kept her on top of the elite women's UCI standings with 2,560 points.

European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), sixth on Sunday in Rome, remains in second overall in the UCI standings with 1,974 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) rode away from Katie Compton to win in Rome and the Dutchwoman holds third overall at 1,865 points.

The biggest mover in the top-10 was Katerina Nash (Luna), third place in Rome, who jumped from 10th to 7th overall with 1,370 points.

The top 12 nations for elite women remained unchanged with the Netherlands continuing to lead at 4,635 points. Vos's win in Rome edged the Netherlands slightly further ahead of Great Britain, which holds second overall at 4,568 points. The United States remains in third at 3,747 points.

In the junior men's ranks Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) continues his phenomenal unbeaten streak this season with a victory at the Rome, Italy World Cup round, the fifth of six World Cups for the juniors. Van der Poel has nearly twice as many UCI points as his nearest rival, US champion Logan Owen, at 240 to 123. Belgium's Quinten Hermans retains his third place overall with 104 points.

The top four nations for junior men remain unchanged with the Netherlands in the lead at 342 points. Belgium trails the Netherlands by 132 points while the United States holds third at 189 points.

Elite men - Individual ranking
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus2356pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games2299
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2200
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games1550
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team1454
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1284
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1229
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team1222
9Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1207
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah1163
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1110
12Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1087
13Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team870
14Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team859
15Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus811
16Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld765
17Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team752
18Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus709
19Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus668
20Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite647
21Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld639
22Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus637
23Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea588
24Niels Wubben (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team557
25Mike Teunissen (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team550
26Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team549
27Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team529
28Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah507
29Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube501
30Jonathan Page (USA)500
31Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ491
32Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team484
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)470
34James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld459
35Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized435
36Martin Bina (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor433
37Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole408
38Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea392
39Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea391
40Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony385
41Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea383
42Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement375
43Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus373
44Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks370
45Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus349
46Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea343
47Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus341
48Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93341
49Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite335
50Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team321
51Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing310
52David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus309
53Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team305
54Jirí Polnický (Cze) Whirlpool - Author300
55Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-KDL273
56Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus273
57Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing270
58Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)256
59Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus252
60Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Crelan-KDL251
61Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor247
62Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica235
63Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus230
64Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games229
65Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea228
66Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept225
67Marek Konwa (Pol)220
68Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea219
69Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)217
70Micky van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL214
71Christian Helmig (Lux) Elbowz Racing p/b Trisport213
72Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized210
73Adam Craig (USA) Giant Off-Road Team208
74Justin Lindine (USA) Redline203
75Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls TJ Auto Škoda203
76Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)196
77Clément Venturini (Fra)189
78Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC189
79Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet186
80Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)185
81Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolín182
82Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder182
83Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencín Trek179
84Michael Boroš (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor173
85John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale173
86Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team165
87Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team163
88Christian Heule (Swi)162
89Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare161
90Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized160
91Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Focus Cycling Znojmo159
92Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)159
93Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada151
94Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com150
95Guillaume Perrot (Fra)146
96Stan Godrie (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team145
97Gusty Bausch (Lux)145
98Paul Oldham (GBr)145
99Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games143
100Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco143
101Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix143
102David Menut (Fra)142
103Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race140
104Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team140
105Steve James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized138
106Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles135
107Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo127
108Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de127
109Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games119
110Daniel Geismayr (Aut)115
111Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing115
112Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea112
113Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)111
114Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)105
115Jakub Skála (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor105
116Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized103
117Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles103
118Clément Bourgoin (Fra)101
119Szilard Buruczki (Hun)101
120Gary Hall (NZl)100
121Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)100
122Fabian Lienhard (Swi) EKZ Racing Team100
122Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)100
124Marcos Altur Boronat (Spa)100
124Robin Seymour (Irl)100
126Sami Tiainen (Fin)100
127Liam Killeen (GBr)100
128Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling100
129Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes99
130Joeri Hofman (Bel) Crelan-KDL97
131David Kášek (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor96
132Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley Bikes94
133Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized92
134Marco Bianco (Ita)91
135Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com88
136Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies88
137Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost83
138Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)80
139Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)79
140Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing79
141Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mitteland / VC Bützberg79
142Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross79
143Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement79
144Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sport-VC Eschenbach77
145Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)75
146Karel Hnik (Cze)74
147Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls TJ Auto Škoda74
148Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized74
149Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor72
150Mitchell Huenders (Ned)72
151Milan Barenyi (Svk)72
152Romain Lejeune (Fra)71
153Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea68
154Luca Damiani (Ita)68
155Daniele Braidot (Ita)68
155Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)68
157Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery68
158Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)67
159Grant Ferguson (GBr)67
160Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept66
161Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team65
162Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)65
163Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes65
164Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)63
165Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing63
166Toon Aerts (Bel) Crelan-KDL62
167Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing62
168Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite62
169Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar62
170Kenta Gallagher (GBr)61
171Aleksa Maric (Srb)60
172Jonas Pedersen (Den)60
172Kévin Bouvard (Fra)60
172Marek Cichosz (Pol)60
172Kamil Gradek (Pol)60
172Pavao Roset (Cro)60
177Rodger Aiken (Irl)60
178Gabor Fejes (Hun)60
179Linus Dahlberg (Swe)60
180Jared Stafford (Can)60
180Mark Batty (Can)60
182Henri Ojala (Fin)60
183Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)60
184Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies60
185José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)60
186Lewis Rattray (Aus)57
187Robert Glajza (Svk)57
188Jérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team57
189Ole Quast (Ger)56
190Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea56
191Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 9356
192Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized56
193Quentin Jauregui (Fra)55
194Aketza Pena Iza (Spa)55
195Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross55
196Nicholas Craig (GBr)54
197Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)54
198Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)53
199Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)50
200David Fletcher (GBr)49
201Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony47
202Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Napoleon Games46
203Julien Roussel (Fra)46
204Luca Braidot (Ita)45
205David Quist (Nor)45
206Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)44
207Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team44
208Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix44
209Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket44
210Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)42
211Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar42
212Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team42
213Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW42
214Bartosz Pilis (Pol)41
215Luke Gray (GBr) Trek Cyclocross Collective41
216Floris De Tier (Bel) Crelan-KDL41
217Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com41
218Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket41
219Logan Horn (NZl)40
220Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)40
221Igor Rudan (Cro)40
221Tommy Nielsen (Den)40
221Pascal Triebel (Lux)40
221Slawomir Pituch (Pol)40
221Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)40
221Dario Stauble (Swi)40
227Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team40
227Matthew Adair (Irl)40
229Zoltan Vigh (Hun)40
230Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)40
231Jens Westergren (Swe)40
232Kimmo Kananen (Fin)40
233Ludwig Söderquist (Swe)39
234Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)38
235Fabio Ursi (Ita)36
236Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Trek KCK Oslany36
237Todd Wells (USA) Specialized36
238Fabien Doubey (Fra)36
239Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com35
240Robert Gehbauer (Aut)35
241Daniel Guerrero (Spa)35
242Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)35
243Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony35
244Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant35
245Filip Adel (Cze) KC Hlinsko35
246Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team34
247Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home34
248Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)33
249Lukas Müller (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung32
250Josh Johnson (USA) Big Shark Racing32
251Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC32
252Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team32
253Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel)32
254Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) ADV Team31
255Adrien Pascal (Fra)31
256Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires31
257Radek Polnický (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized31
258Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt31
259Daniel Warren (NZl)30
260Boris Popovic (Srb)30
261Pit Schlechter (Lux)30
261Michael Winterberg (Swi)30
261Endi Širol (Cro)30
261Patryk Kostecki (Pol)30
265Abel Garcia (Spa)30
265Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)30
265Evan Ryan (Irl)30
268Zsolt Búr (Hun)30
269Jesper Dahlström (Swe)30
270Felix Coté Bouvette (Can)30
271Juha Kangaskokko (Fin)30
272Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies30
273Patrick Gaudy (Bel)30
274Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC Get Crackin-MS Society30
275Toki Sawada (Jpn)30
276Ralph Naef (Swi)30
277Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez30
278Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix30
279Jack Clarkson (GBr)29
280Stef Boden (Bel)28
281Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket28
282Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada27
283Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective27
284Laurent Colombatto (Fra)27
285Stefano Capponi (Ita)26
286Lewis Craven (GBr)26
287Harley Going (NZl)25
288Marko Popovic (Srb)25
289Kamil Wolkowicz (Pol)25
289Matija Krivec (Cro)25
289Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)25
289Kornel Osicki (Pol)25
289Emilien Viennet (Fra)25
289Roland Mörx (Aut)25
289Florian Vogel (Swi)25
289Benn Würth (Lux)25
297Anthony Doyle (Irl)25
297Jan Büchmann (Ger)25
297Joseph Welsh (USA) Mock Orange Bikes25
297David Hidalgo Garcia (Spa)25
301Zsolt Vinczeffy (Hun)25
302Maros Kovac (Svk)25
303Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team25
304Olli Miettinen (Fin)25
305Ismael Felix Barba Frutos (Spa)25
306Tom Last (GBr)24
307Ben Sumner (GBr)24
308Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team24
309Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team24
310Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona23
311Dave De Cleyn (Bel)23
312Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)22
313Camille Thominet (Fra)22
314Igor Smarzaro (Ita) ASD Ciclisti Padovani 201121
315Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games21
316Sheldon Gorter (NZl)20
317Dejan Maric (Srb)20
318Allan Juul (Den)20
318Wojciech Herba (Pol)20
318Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)20
318Aleksander Dorozala (Pol)20
318Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team20
318Darko Krivanj (Cro)20
318Christoph Mick (Aut)20
318Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) Saikls Crossteam20
318Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)20
327Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)20
327Daragh Mortimer (Irl)20
327Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)20
327Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes20
331Peter Fenyvesi (Hun)20
332Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)20
333Samuel Halme (Fin)20
334Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea20
335Davy Commeyne (Bel)20
336Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Pb Raleigh20
337Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea20
338Diether Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-KDL19
339Martin Loo (Est)18
340Raphael Gagné (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory18
341Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis18
342Michimasa Nakai (Jpn)16
343Gavin Mason (NZl)15
344Oliver Strbac (Srb)15
345Henrik Veiergang (Den)15
345Théo Dumanchin (Fra)15
345Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)15
345Wojciech Malec (Pol)15
345Domagoj Breznik (Cro)15
345Lee Westwood (GBr)15
345Bernd Tauderer (Aut)15
345Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team15
345Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)15
345Sebastian Hannöver (Ger)15
345Pirmin Lang (Swi)15
356Stuart Galloway (Irl)15
356Julian Lehmann15
356Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires15
359Peter Szabo (Hun)15
360Matej Vysna (Svk)15
361Christian Bertilsson (Swe)15
362Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart15
362Adam Morka (Can)15
364Toni Tähti (Fin)15
365Nicola Rohrbach15
366Arnaud Labbe (Fra)15
367Adam Martin (GBr)15
368Barry Wicks (USA) Kona14
369Michal Malík (Cze)14
370Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)14
371Michel Izquierdo (Spa)13
372Angus Edmond (NZl)13
373Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com13
374Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team13
375Ludovic Renard (Fra)12
376Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective12
377Josep Betalu (Spa)12
378Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria12
379Bastien Duculty (Fra)12
380Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized11
380Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite11
382Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling10
383Joshua Page (NZl)10
384Nikola Šibar (Srb)10
385David Thely (Fra)10
385Pavel Potocki (Cro)10
385Moreno Hofland (Ned)10
385Dylan Page (Swi)10
385Rudiger Selig (Ger)10
385Andrzej Michniak (Pol)10
385Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)10
385Gerald Hauer (Aut)10
385Tommy Jacobsen (Den)10
385Tom Flammang (Lux)10
385Simon Richardson (GBr)10
396Max Walsleben (Ger)10
396Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX10
396Javier Hernández (Spa)10
396Ciarán Byrne (Irl)10
400Attila Bela (Hun)10
401Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)10
401Lukas Batora (Svk)10
403Martin Eriksson (Swe)10
404Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery10
405Juhana Hietala (Fin)10
406Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango10
407Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
408Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)10
409Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com10
410Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road10
411Hugo Robinson (GBr)10
412Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works10
413Daniel Booth (GBr)10
414Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio10
415Severin Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team10
416Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing10
417Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar10
418Lilian Calmejane (Fra)10
419Aurélien Daniel (Fra)10
420Hans Becking (Ned)10
421Martin Gujan (Swi)9
422Jannick Geisler (Ger)9
423Loic Doubey (Fra)9
424Kevin Suarez Fernandez8
424Robert Jebb (GBr)8
426Angelo De Clercq (Bel)8
427Kevin Cant (Bel)8
428Florian Le Corre (Fra)8
429Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)8
430Mike Thielemans (Bel)8
431Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC8
432Kevin Ledanois (Fra)8
433Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team7
434Jérome Chevallier (Fra)6
435Ian Bibby (GBr)6
436Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team6
437Patryk Stosz (Pol)6
438Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)6
439Tomáš Bohata (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolín6
440Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles6
441Yoann Corbihan (Fra)6
442Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes6
443Thomas Boulongne (Fra)6
444Andrea Masciarelli (Ita)5
445Djordje Stevanovic (Srb)5
446Erwan Goasguen (Fra)5
446Andreas Rasmussen (Den)5
446Domenico Papaleo (Ita)5
446Scott Thiltges (Lux)5
446Sven Beelen (Bel)5
446Taylor Johnstone (GBr)5
446Fabian Obrist (Swi)5
446Marko Trajkovic (Cro)5
446Lukasz Milewski (Pol)5
446Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)5
446Bartosz Banach (Pol)5
446Harald Starzengruber (Aut)5
446William Bjergfelt (GBr)5
459Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)5
459Gunnar Bergey (USA)5
459Robert Scanlon (Irl)5
462Andras Toth (Hun)5
463Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)5
463Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)5
465Jesper Larsson (Swe)5
466Stephen Cooley (Can)5
467Marko Leppämäki (Fin)5
468Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)5
469Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin5
470Kohei Maeda (Jpn)5
471David Collins (GBr)5
472Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn)4
473Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles4
474Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)4
475Cameron Jette (Can)4
476Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery4
477Julien Pion (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre CSA4
478Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC4
479Sean Babcock (USA) Kona4
480Luke Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com4
481Vincent Louiche (Fra)4
482Lester Perry (NZl)3
483Milorad Stojicic (Srb)3
484Danny Skovgren (Den)3
484Petar Vukovic (Cro)3
484Matthew Gee (GBr)3
484Roland Thalmann (Swi)3
484Tomasz Marzec (Pol)3
484Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)3
484Szymon Bialas (Pol)3
484Lex Reichling (Lux)3
484Xandro Meurisse (Bel)3
484Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)3
484Théo Vimpere (Fra)3
484Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler iXS Team/Mauna Loa Bikers3
484Lee Williams (GBr)3
484Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)3
498Enno Quast (Ger)3
498Gonzalo De Luis (Spa)3
498Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling3
498Niall O'Hara (Irl)3
502Soma Balazs (Hun)3
503Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)3
504Petter Persson (Swe)3
505Andrew De Cal (Can)3
505Kevin Calhoun (Can)3
507Erkko Salonen (Fin)3
508Irwin Gras (Fra)3
509Alex Flavio Longhi (Ita)3
509Jeroen Boelen (Ned)3
511Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team2
512Severin Schweisguth (Ger)2
512Tomáš Janošek (Cze) ACK Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí2
514Melvin Rulliere (Fra) SCO Dijon2
515René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal-Wirz/Helvetia-Rauber AG2
516Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco2
517Karel Nepras (Cze)2
518Joseph Schmalz (USA) Source Endurance2
519Ben Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo2
520Arnaud Gerard (Fra)2
521Geert Wellens (Bel)2
522Nans Peters (Fra)2
523Bart Verschueren (Bel) Crelan-KDL1
524Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team1
525Alain Mendijur (Spa)1
526Adam McGrath (USA)1
526Dany Lacroix (Bel)1
528Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement1
529Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective1
529Jaime Juncal (Spa)1
531Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)1
532Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles1
533Daniel Miller (USA) Walt's Bike Shop/Tallgrass Brewing1
534Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)1
535Jelle Brackman (Bel)1
536Arthur Tropardy (Fra)1

Elite men - Nation ranking
1Belgium6855pts
2Netherlands2881
3Czech Republic2706
4United States2491
5France2199
6Switzerland2140
7Germany1716
8Italy1252
9Spain844
10Poland787
11Great Britain718
12Slovakia488
13Canada426
14Luxembourg398
15Japan357
16Sweden286
17Denmark245
18New Zealand243
19Austria236
20Hungary201
21Serbia200
22Croatia200
23Ireland200
24Finland200
25Australia57
26Norway45
27Estonia18

Elite women - Individual ranking
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective2560pts
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team1974
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1865
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1776
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP1743
6Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1560
7Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1370
8Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1251
9Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus1222
10Daphny van den Brand (Ned)1210
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1013
12Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus818
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant725
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team709
15Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT672
16Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus664
17Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele647
18Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion629
19Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team620
20Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld606
21Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team581
22Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement545
23Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus524
24Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM493
25Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)445
26Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team443
27Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized424
28Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept405
29Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams400
30Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team398
31Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol388
32Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com383
33Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo375
34Nicole Duke (USA)362
35Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store357
36Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant336
37Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)325
38Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles319
39Christine Majerus (Lux)304
40Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa302
41Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)297
42Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team262
43Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite261
44Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team249
45Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT238
46Nikoline Hansen (Den)235
47Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare235
48Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling225
49Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco218
50Vania Rossi (Ita)214
51Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing208
52Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom207
53Annie Last (GBr)205
54Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club198
55Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes198
56Katrin Leumann (Swi)193
57Olga Wasiuk (Pol)190
58Linda Van Rijen (Ned)189
59Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing181
60Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team173
61Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)169
62Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team167
63Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes164
64Gesa Brüchmann (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam163
65Kajsa Snihs (Swe)137
66Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club137
67Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies136
68Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies135
69Tereza Medvedova (Svk)130
70Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team129
71Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto128
72Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF128
73Evy Kuijpers (Ned)126
74Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange124
75Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox123
76Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team120
77Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite109
78Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite100
79Marlene Petit (Fra)100
80Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)100
81Mia Radotic (Cro)100
81Jacqueline Hahn (Aut)100
83Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)100
84Eszter Dosa (Hun)100
85Janka Stevkova (Svk)100
86Emily Batty (Can)100
87Maija Rossi (Fin)100
88Eva Colin (Fra) VC Ornans97
89Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler95
90Lea Davison (USA) Specialized90
91Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies87
92Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes85
93Karla Stepanova (Cze)81
94Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining80
95Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com80
96Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill76
97Trixi Worrack (Ger)75
98Laura Perry (Fra) CC Etupes75
99Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)73
100Évelyne Blouin (Can) Ride With Rendall73
101Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time69
102Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com65
103Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)64
104Genevieve Whitson (NZl)63
105Fiona MacDermid (NZl)60
106Vanesa Durman (Srb)60
107Antonela Ferencic (Cro)60
107Magdalena Halajczak (Pol)60
109Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)60
110Gabriella Modos (Hun)60
111Riikka Pynnönen (Fin)60
112Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery60
113Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team59
114Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)59
115Nadja Heigl (Aut)58
116Martina Zwick (Ger)55
117Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team53
118Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)50
119Renata Bucher (Swi)50
120Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel49
121Louise Robinson (GBr)48
122Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team48
123Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com46
124Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat46
125Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes46
126Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)45
127Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)42
128Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective42
129Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)40
130Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team40
131Bridget Lodge (NZl)40
132Jovana Krtinic (Srb)40
133Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)40
133Alessia Merten (Lux)40
133Viktoria Zeller (Aut)40
133Ana Turk (Cro)40
133Signe Strandvig (Den)40
138Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)40
139Gabriella Arato (Hun)40
140Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)40
141Pia Pensaari (Fin)40
142Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)40
143Laura Winberry (USA)40
144Alison Powers (USA) Now And Novartis For MS40
145Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC40
146Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)39
147Natasha Elliott (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery36
148Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com34
149Cynthia Huygens (Fra)33
150Madara Furmane (Lat)33
151Junko Ueda (Jpn)33
152Alessia Bulleri (Ita)32
153Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Scott Racing Team32
154Wendy Simms (Can) Kona32
155Lisa Heckmann (Ger)31
156Jennifer Makgill (NZl)30
157Kristina Jakotin (Srb)30
158Jasmina Jambrovic (Cro)30
158Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)30
158Trine Lorenzen (Den)30
158Julie Bresset (Fra)30
158Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)30
163Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)30
164Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun)30
165Kristina Lapinova (Svk)30
165Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)30
167Martina Ruzickova (Cze)30
168Karin Aune (Swe)30
169Helja Korhonen (Fin)30
170Stefania Vecchio (Ita)30
171Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX30
172Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Secret Cycles/Xprezo29
173Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil28
174Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo Cross Team28
175Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles28
176Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji28
177Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa)27
178Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT26
179Franziska Brun (Swi)26
180Kerri-Anne Page (NZl)25
181Coryn Rivera (USA)25
181Monika Grzebinoga (Pol)25
181Claudia Schlager (Aut)25
181Maria Kruse (Den)25
181Romina Golub (Cro)25
186Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)25
187Viktória Felföldi (Hun)25
188Elena Ondasova (Svk)25
189Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)25
190Lisa Ström (Swe)25
191Anna Lindström (Fin)25
192Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles25
193Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W24
194Allison Arensman (USA) Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech p/b ABRC23
195Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club22
196Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ21
197Deborah Inauen (Swi) RMC Appenzell/Pink Gili's Swiss Racingteam21
198Haley Davis (NZl)20
199Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)20
199Marta Turobos (Pol)20
199Sarah Rijkes (Aut)20
199Isla Rowntree (GBr)20
199Marlen Jöhrend (Ger)20
199Anne Arnouts (Bel)20
205Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa)20
206Alexandra Wohlmutter (Hun)20
207Livia Hanesova (Svk)20
207Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)20
209Marie Lindberg (Swe)20
210Amanda Sin (Can)20
211Sofia Kansikas (Fin)20
212Mackenzie Woodring (USA)20
213Jana Suess (Ger)20
214Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge20
215Iris Ockeloen (Ned)19
216Delia Beddis (GBr)18
217Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles18
218Ilona Meter (Ned)17
219Veronica Alessio (Ita)16
220Karine Temporelli (Fra)16
221Alexandra Burton (USA) Upper Echelon Fitness16
222Laura Harris (NZl)15
223Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)15
223Hannah Payton (GBr)15
223Barbara Eglitis (Aut)15
223Birgitte Nielsen (Den)15
223Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)15
223Denise Breu (Swi)15
223Susan Butler (USA)15
223Ludivine Henrion (Bel)15
223Suzanne Juranek (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam15
232Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)15
233Lilla Kolocz (Hun)15
234Seika Ainota (Jpn)15
235Pavlina Marackova (Cze)15
236Anna Persson (Swe)15
237Véronique Fortin (Can)15
238Heli Ovaska (Fin)15
239Erica Zaveta (USA) Lees McRae College15
240Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Jpn)15
241Catharine Pendrel (Can)15
241Tina Brubaker (USA)15
243Rebecca Much (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief15
244Agnes Naumann (Ger)14
245Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)14
246Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing14
247Jessica Lambrecht (Ger)13
248Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLS Ladies Crossteam13
249Jelena Eric (Srb)12
250Lydia Bernhard (Ger) VC Singen12
251Laura Murray (USA) Race Pace/Trek MTB Team12
252Alice Pennington (USA) Kona11
253Gemma Newland (NZl)10
254Izabela Klosowska (Pol)10
254Nicole Walker-Olberding (Ger)10
256Naia Alzola (Spa)10
257Ami Kito (Jpn)10
258Lucie Materová (Cze)10
259Anna Ronkainen (Fin)10
260Jolanda Neff (Swi)10
261Sandra Walter (Can)10
262Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)10
263Elena Vanickova (Cze)10
264Katerine Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing10
265Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio10
266Desirée Winterberg (Swi)9
267Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB9
268Heidi Beck (USA)8
269Mami Saito (Jpn)8
269Alexandra Bähler (Swi)8
271Laura Mäder (Swi)8
272Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme8
273Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports8
274Abby Strigel (USA) Team Abyssa8
275Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires6
276Sarah Koba (Swi)6
277Manuela Werkle (Ger)6
278Chiharuko Yoshida (Jpn)6
279Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino6
280Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing6
281Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)6
282Aleksandra Bycka (Pol)5
282Diane Lee (GBr)5
282Chiara Mercante (Ita)5
285Maite Murguia (Spa)5
286Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)5
287Aneta Hladikova (Cze)5
288Melissa Bunn (Can)5
289Eeva Makkonen (Fin)5
290Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles5
291Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes5
292Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT5
293Bénédicte Herve (Fra)4
294Stefanie Paul (Ger)4
295Carrie Cash (USA) Pedal the Cause4
296Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle4
297Caroline Schiff (Ger) Felt-SDG Factory Team4
298Adela Carter (GBr)4
299Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)4
300Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)4
301Judith Pollinger (Ita)3
301Laura Joubert (Fra)3
301Tanja Starkermann (Swi)3
301Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)3
301Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)3
301Bethany Crumpton (GBr)3
307Sandra Trevilla (Spa)3
308Yuka Mitsui (Jpn)3
309Tereza Vankova (Cze)3
310Leigh Hobson (Can)3
311Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles3
312Laura Verdonschot (Bel)2
313Tanja Schmid (Swi)2
314Sara Tussey (USA) VeloShine Cycling Team2
315Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax2
315Céline Wittek (Fra)2
317Masami Noma (Jpn)2
318Michiko Kawasaki (Jpn)2
318Emeline Gaultier (Fra)2
318Chantell Windey (Can)2
321Luisa Beck (Ger)2
322Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing2
323Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge2
324Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing2
325Camille Darcel (Fra)2
326Suzanne Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra Big Shark Racing2
327Kelly Benjamin (USA)2
328Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team2
329Lucinda Brand (Ned)2
330Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com2
331Isabel Caetano (Por)2
332Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos2
333Melanie Guerrin (Fra)2
334Sandie Verriest (Bel)2
335Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster1
336Mara Schwager (Ger)1
337Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup1
338Johanna Müller (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam1
338Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra)1
340Audrey Menut (Fra)1
340Waka Takeda (Jpn)1
342Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen1
343Manuella Glon (Fra)1
344Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective1
345Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria1
346Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing1
347Nathalie Nijns (Bel)1
348Rita Imstepf (Swi) VC Susten1

Elite women - Nation ranking
1Netherlands4635pts
2Great Britain4568
3United States3747
4Belgium3062
5Czech Republic2828
6France2624
7Switzerland1717
8Germany1062
9Italy863
10Denmark632
11Japan544
12Sweden507
13Canada471
14Luxembourg468
15Slovakia294
16Poland290
17Serbia200
18Croatia200
19Spain200
20Hungary200
21Finland200
22Austria198
23New Zealand163
24Latvia33
25Lithuania10
26Portugal2

U23 men - Nation ranking
1Belgium1543pts
2Netherlands1262
3France801
4United States587
5Czech Republic514
6Germany406
7Canada268
8Great Britain266
9Denmark245
10Spain223
11Switzerland217
12Italy175
13Croatia155
14Serbia105
15Poland96
16New Zealand65
17Sweden64
18Japan51
19Ireland45
20Slovakia39
21Finland35
22Hungary33
23Austria20
24Luxembourg8

Junior men - Individual ranking
1Mathieu van der Poel240pts
2Logan Owen123
3Quinten Hermans104
4Martijn Budding94
5Clement Russo64
6Nicolas Cleppe63
7Gioele Bertolini50
8Yannick Peeters43
9Curtis White39
10Karel Pokorny29
11Spencer Downing27
12Ben Boets26
13Alex Aranburu26
14Kyle De Proost20
15Kobe Goossens19
16Leo Vincent17
17Karel Svrcina16
17Tyler Schwartz16
19Maxx Chance16
20Gianni Van Donink16
21Marco König14
22Dominic Grab14
23Nathaniel Morse14
24Arne Poelvoorde10
25Michal Paluta10
26Jelle Vanden Dries10
26Kota Yokoyama10
28Jack Ravenscroft10
29Garrett Gerchar10
30Jake Womersley10
31Martin Dejmek10
32Richard Jansen8
33Álvaro Carral8
34Douglas Hall8
35Jonas Degroote7
36Sébastien Havot7
36Lukas Meiler7
38Stephen Bassett7
39Mathieu Morichon6
39Felipe Orts6
41Nadir Colledani6
42Yoshiki Yamada6
43Harry Franklin6
44Aritz Hernández6
45Benoit Cosnefroy6
46Adam King6
47Thomas Joseph5
48Jan Vastl4
49Adam Toupalik4
49Raphael Dubuc4
51Michael Capati4
52Remigiusz Gil4
53Valentin Ortillon4
54Peter Goguen4
55Adrian García4
56Eneko Corrales4
57Wyatt Myers3
58Gotzon Martín3
59Stijn Caluwe2
60Florian Richeux2
60Manuel Müller2
60Simon Vozar2
63Riccardo Bennati2
64Mariusz Nawrocki2
65Quinton Kirby2
66Billy Harding2
67Kevin Dupont2
68Thijs Aerts2
69Elie Gesbert2
70David Zverko2
71Juraj Bellan2
72David Lombardo2
73Sebastian Canecky2
74Giulio Franzolin1
75Piotr Rzeszutek1
75Aubrey Smentkowski1
77Romain Boutet1
77Benjamin Pygott1
79Gianni Quintelier1
80Nicholas Torraca1
81Matthew Hargroves1
82Jelle Schuermans1
83Raphael Gay1

Junior men - Nation ranking
1Netherlands342pts
2Belgium210
3United States189
4France88
5Italy60
6Czech Republic55
7Spain40
8Great Britain26
9Germany23
10Poland16
11Japan16
12Switzerland14
13Slovakia6