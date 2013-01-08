Albert and Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings
Undefeated van der Poel dominates junior men's standings
The UCI announced its latest cyclo-cross rankings today following the penultimate World Cup round contested in Rome, Italy on Sunday with no changes at the top of any of the standings. World champion Niels Albert remains in the lead of the elite men's rankings with an accumulation of 2,356 points. The BKCP-Powerplus Belgian has had a solid run of results in recent weeks with wins at the Azencross round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series and the Diegem round of the Superprestige series. Albert then notched a third place finish in Baal at the GP Sven Nys followed by a second place finish in round seven of the World Cup in Rome. Albert also leads overall in both the World Cup and Bpost Bank Trofee series.
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) soloed to victory at the World Cup in Rome plus the GP Sven Nys and along with podium finishes at Azencross and Diegem moves from third to second in the UCI rankings with 2,299 points.
Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) dropped one position from second to third at 2,200 points after a bout of sickness kept him from starting his eponymous GP Sven Nys and the lingering after effects resulted in just a 20th place finish at the Rome World Cup round.
Fourth through ninth in the elite men's standings remains unchanged with Klaas Vantornout, Lars van der Haar, Rob Peeters, Tom Meeusen, Bart Aernouts and Francis Mourey holding fourth through ninth respectively. The Czech Republic's Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah), however, moves into 10th position following a solid 7th place result in Rome on Sunday.
The elite men's national standings remain unchanged with Belgium well ahead of its closest rivals with 6,885 points. The Netherlands holds second with 2,881 points followed by the Czech Republic in third at 2,706 points.
US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) made history on Sunday as her second place finish in the elite women's World Cup event earned her the 2012-2013 overall World Cup title, the first American to achieve that honour. Her second place finish kept her on top of the elite women's UCI standings with 2,560 points.
European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), sixth on Sunday in Rome, remains in second overall in the UCI standings with 1,974 points. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) rode away from Katie Compton to win in Rome and the Dutchwoman holds third overall at 1,865 points.
The biggest mover in the top-10 was Katerina Nash (Luna), third place in Rome, who jumped from 10th to 7th overall with 1,370 points.
The top 12 nations for elite women remained unchanged with the Netherlands continuing to lead at 4,635 points. Vos's win in Rome edged the Netherlands slightly further ahead of Great Britain, which holds second overall at 4,568 points. The United States remains in third at 3,747 points.
In the junior men's ranks Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) continues his phenomenal unbeaten streak this season with a victory at the Rome, Italy World Cup round, the fifth of six World Cups for the juniors. Van der Poel has nearly twice as many UCI points as his nearest rival, US champion Logan Owen, at 240 to 123. Belgium's Quinten Hermans retains his third place overall with 104 points.
The top four nations for junior men remain unchanged with the Netherlands in the lead at 342 points. Belgium trails the Netherlands by 132 points while the United States holds third at 189 points.
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|2356
|pts
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|2299
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2200
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|1550
|5
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|1454
|6
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1284
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1229
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|1222
|9
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1207
|10
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah
|1163
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1110
|12
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1087
|13
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|870
|14
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|859
|15
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|811
|16
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|765
|17
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|752
|18
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|709
|19
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|668
|20
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|647
|21
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|639
|22
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|637
|23
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|588
|24
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|557
|25
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|550
|26
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|549
|27
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|529
|28
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah
|507
|29
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube
|501
|30
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|500
|31
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|491
|32
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|484
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|470
|34
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|459
|35
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|435
|36
|Martin Bina (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor
|433
|37
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|408
|38
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea
|392
|39
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|391
|40
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|385
|41
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|383
|42
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|375
|43
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|373
|44
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|370
|45
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|349
|46
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|343
|47
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|341
|48
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|341
|49
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|335
|50
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|321
|51
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|310
|52
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|309
|53
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|305
|54
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|300
|55
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-KDL
|273
|56
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|273
|57
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|270
|58
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|256
|59
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|252
|60
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Crelan-KDL
|251
|61
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor
|247
|62
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
|235
|63
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|230
|64
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|229
|65
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|228
|66
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|225
|67
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|220
|68
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|219
|69
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|217
|70
|Micky van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL
|214
|71
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Elbowz Racing p/b Trisport
|213
|72
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized
|210
|73
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Off-Road Team
|208
|74
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|203
|75
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls TJ Auto Škoda
|203
|76
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|196
|77
|Clément Venturini (Fra)
|189
|78
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|189
|79
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|186
|80
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|185
|81
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolín
|182
|82
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|182
|83
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencín Trek
|179
|84
|Michael Boroš (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor
|173
|85
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|86
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|165
|87
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|163
|88
|Christian Heule (Swi)
|162
|89
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|161
|90
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|160
|91
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Focus Cycling Znojmo
|159
|92
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|159
|93
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|151
|94
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|150
|95
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|146
|96
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|145
|97
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|145
|98
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|145
|99
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|143
|100
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Baboco
|143
|101
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|143
|102
|David Menut (Fra)
|142
|103
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
|140
|104
|Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team
|140
|105
|Steve James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|138
|106
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|135
|107
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo
|127
|108
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|127
|109
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|119
|110
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|115
|111
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|115
|112
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|112
|113
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|111
|114
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|105
|115
|Jakub Skála (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor
|105
|116
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized
|103
|117
|Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles
|103
|118
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra)
|101
|119
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|101
|120
|Gary Hall (NZl)
|100
|121
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|100
|122
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|100
|122
|Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)
|100
|124
|Marcos Altur Boronat (Spa)
|100
|124
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|100
|126
|Sami Tiainen (Fin)
|100
|127
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|100
|128
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
|100
|129
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes
|99
|130
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Crelan-KDL
|97
|131
|David Kášek (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor
|96
|132
|Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley Bikes
|94
|133
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|92
|134
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|91
|135
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|88
|136
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|137
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|83
|138
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)
|80
|139
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)
|79
|140
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
|79
|141
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mitteland / VC Bützberg
|79
|142
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|79
|143
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|79
|144
|Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sport-VC Eschenbach
|77
|145
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
|75
|146
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|74
|147
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls TJ Auto Škoda
|74
|148
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|74
|149
|Matej Lasák (Cze) Max Cursor
|72
|150
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|72
|151
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|72
|152
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|71
|153
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|68
|154
|Luca Damiani (Ita)
|68
|155
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|68
|155
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|68
|157
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|68
|158
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|67
|159
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|67
|160
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
|66
|161
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|65
|162
|Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)
|65
|163
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|65
|164
|Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)
|63
|165
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|63
|166
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Crelan-KDL
|62
|167
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|62
|168
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|62
|169
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|62
|170
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|61
|171
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|60
|172
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|60
|172
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra)
|60
|172
|Marek Cichosz (Pol)
|60
|172
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|60
|172
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|60
|177
|Rodger Aiken (Irl)
|60
|178
|Gabor Fejes (Hun)
|60
|179
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe)
|60
|180
|Jared Stafford (Can)
|60
|180
|Mark Batty (Can)
|60
|182
|Henri Ojala (Fin)
|60
|183
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
|60
|184
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|60
|185
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|60
|186
|Lewis Rattray (Aus)
|57
|187
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|57
|188
|Jérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|57
|189
|Ole Quast (Ger)
|56
|190
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|56
|191
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 93
|56
|192
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|56
|193
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|55
|194
|Aketza Pena Iza (Spa)
|55
|195
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|55
|196
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|54
|197
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|54
|198
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|53
|199
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|50
|200
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|49
|201
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|47
|202
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|46
|203
|Julien Roussel (Fra)
|46
|204
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|45
|205
|David Quist (Nor)
|45
|206
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|44
|207
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|44
|208
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|44
|209
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|44
|210
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|42
|211
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|42
|212
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|42
|213
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW
|42
|214
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol)
|41
|215
|Luke Gray (GBr) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|41
|216
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Crelan-KDL
|41
|217
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|41
|218
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|41
|219
|Logan Horn (NZl)
|40
|220
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|40
|221
|Igor Rudan (Cro)
|40
|221
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|40
|221
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|40
|221
|Slawomir Pituch (Pol)
|40
|221
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|40
|221
|Dario Stauble (Swi)
|40
|227
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|40
|227
|Matthew Adair (Irl)
|40
|229
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun)
|40
|230
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|40
|231
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|40
|232
|Kimmo Kananen (Fin)
|40
|233
|Ludwig Söderquist (Swe)
|39
|234
|Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)
|38
|235
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|36
|236
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Trek KCK Oslany
|36
|237
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|36
|238
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|36
|239
|Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|35
|240
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|35
|241
|Daniel Guerrero (Spa)
|35
|242
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)
|35
|243
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|35
|244
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|35
|245
|Filip Adel (Cze) KC Hlinsko
|35
|246
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|34
|247
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|34
|248
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|33
|249
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung
|32
|250
|Josh Johnson (USA) Big Shark Racing
|32
|251
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|32
|252
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|32
|253
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel)
|32
|254
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) ADV Team
|31
|255
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|31
|256
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|31
|257
|Radek Polnický (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized
|31
|258
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|31
|259
|Daniel Warren (NZl)
|30
|260
|Boris Popovic (Srb)
|30
|261
|Pit Schlechter (Lux)
|30
|261
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|30
|261
|Endi Širol (Cro)
|30
|261
|Patryk Kostecki (Pol)
|30
|265
|Abel Garcia (Spa)
|30
|265
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)
|30
|265
|Evan Ryan (Irl)
|30
|268
|Zsolt Búr (Hun)
|30
|269
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe)
|30
|270
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can)
|30
|271
|Juha Kangaskokko (Fin)
|30
|272
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|273
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|30
|274
|Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC Get Crackin-MS Society
|30
|275
|Toki Sawada (Jpn)
|30
|276
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|30
|277
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez
|30
|278
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|30
|279
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|29
|280
|Stef Boden (Bel)
|28
|281
|Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|28
|282
|Mitchell Bailey (Can) Trek Canada
|27
|283
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|27
|284
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|27
|285
|Stefano Capponi (Ita)
|26
|286
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|26
|287
|Harley Going (NZl)
|25
|288
|Marko Popovic (Srb)
|25
|289
|Kamil Wolkowicz (Pol)
|25
|289
|Matija Krivec (Cro)
|25
|289
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|25
|289
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|25
|289
|Emilien Viennet (Fra)
|25
|289
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|25
|289
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|25
|289
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|25
|297
|Anthony Doyle (Irl)
|25
|297
|Jan Büchmann (Ger)
|25
|297
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|25
|297
|David Hidalgo Garcia (Spa)
|25
|301
|Zsolt Vinczeffy (Hun)
|25
|302
|Maros Kovac (Svk)
|25
|303
|Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team
|25
|304
|Olli Miettinen (Fin)
|25
|305
|Ismael Felix Barba Frutos (Spa)
|25
|306
|Tom Last (GBr)
|24
|307
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|24
|308
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|24
|309
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|24
|310
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|23
|311
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|23
|312
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|22
|313
|Camille Thominet (Fra)
|22
|314
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) ASD Ciclisti Padovani 2011
|21
|315
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|21
|316
|Sheldon Gorter (NZl)
|20
|317
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|20
|318
|Allan Juul (Den)
|20
|318
|Wojciech Herba (Pol)
|20
|318
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|20
|318
|Aleksander Dorozala (Pol)
|20
|318
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|20
|318
|Darko Krivanj (Cro)
|20
|318
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|20
|318
|Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) Saikls Crossteam
|20
|318
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
|20
|327
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|20
|327
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl)
|20
|327
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|20
|327
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
|20
|331
|Peter Fenyvesi (Hun)
|20
|332
|Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
|20
|333
|Samuel Halme (Fin)
|20
|334
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|20
|335
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|20
|336
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Pb Raleigh
|20
|337
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|20
|338
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-KDL
|19
|339
|Martin Loo (Est)
|18
|340
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|18
|341
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|18
|342
|Michimasa Nakai (Jpn)
|16
|343
|Gavin Mason (NZl)
|15
|344
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|15
|345
|Henrik Veiergang (Den)
|15
|345
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra)
|15
|345
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)
|15
|345
|Wojciech Malec (Pol)
|15
|345
|Domagoj Breznik (Cro)
|15
|345
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|15
|345
|Bernd Tauderer (Aut)
|15
|345
|Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|15
|345
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|15
|345
|Sebastian Hannöver (Ger)
|15
|345
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|15
|356
|Stuart Galloway (Irl)
|15
|356
|Julian Lehmann
|15
|356
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|15
|359
|Peter Szabo (Hun)
|15
|360
|Matej Vysna (Svk)
|15
|361
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe)
|15
|362
|Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|15
|362
|Adam Morka (Can)
|15
|364
|Toni Tähti (Fin)
|15
|365
|Nicola Rohrbach
|15
|366
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra)
|15
|367
|Adam Martin (GBr)
|15
|368
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|14
|369
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|14
|370
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|14
|371
|Michel Izquierdo (Spa)
|13
|372
|Angus Edmond (NZl)
|13
|373
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|13
|374
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|13
|375
|Ludovic Renard (Fra)
|12
|376
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|12
|377
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|12
|378
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria
|12
|379
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|12
|380
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|11
|380
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|11
|382
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling
|10
|383
|Joshua Page (NZl)
|10
|384
|Nikola Šibar (Srb)
|10
|385
|David Thely (Fra)
|10
|385
|Pavel Potocki (Cro)
|10
|385
|Moreno Hofland (Ned)
|10
|385
|Dylan Page (Swi)
|10
|385
|Rudiger Selig (Ger)
|10
|385
|Andrzej Michniak (Pol)
|10
|385
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
|10
|385
|Gerald Hauer (Aut)
|10
|385
|Tommy Jacobsen (Den)
|10
|385
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|10
|385
|Simon Richardson (GBr)
|10
|396
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|10
|396
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
|10
|396
|Javier Hernández (Spa)
|10
|396
|Ciarán Byrne (Irl)
|10
|400
|Attila Bela (Hun)
|10
|401
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)
|10
|401
|Lukas Batora (Svk)
|10
|403
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|10
|404
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|10
|405
|Juhana Hietala (Fin)
|10
|406
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango
|10
|407
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|408
|Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)
|10
|409
|Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com
|10
|410
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road
|10
|411
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|10
|412
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|10
|413
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|10
|414
|Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|10
|415
|Severin Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|10
|416
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing
|10
|417
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|10
|418
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|10
|419
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|10
|420
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|10
|421
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|9
|422
|Jannick Geisler (Ger)
|9
|423
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|9
|424
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez
|8
|424
|Robert Jebb (GBr)
|8
|426
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|8
|427
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|8
|428
|Florian Le Corre (Fra)
|8
|429
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|8
|430
|Mike Thielemans (Bel)
|8
|431
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|8
|432
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra)
|8
|433
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|7
|434
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|6
|435
|Ian Bibby (GBr)
|6
|436
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|6
|437
|Patryk Stosz (Pol)
|6
|438
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
|6
|439
|Tomáš Bohata (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolín
|6
|440
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|6
|441
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
|6
|442
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|6
|443
|Thomas Boulongne (Fra)
|6
|444
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita)
|5
|445
|Djordje Stevanovic (Srb)
|5
|446
|Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
|5
|446
|Andreas Rasmussen (Den)
|5
|446
|Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
|5
|446
|Scott Thiltges (Lux)
|5
|446
|Sven Beelen (Bel)
|5
|446
|Taylor Johnstone (GBr)
|5
|446
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|5
|446
|Marko Trajkovic (Cro)
|5
|446
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|5
|446
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|5
|446
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|5
|446
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut)
|5
|446
|William Bjergfelt (GBr)
|5
|459
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
|5
|459
|Gunnar Bergey (USA)
|5
|459
|Robert Scanlon (Irl)
|5
|462
|Andras Toth (Hun)
|5
|463
|Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)
|5
|463
|Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)
|5
|465
|Jesper Larsson (Swe)
|5
|466
|Stephen Cooley (Can)
|5
|467
|Marko Leppämäki (Fin)
|5
|468
|Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)
|5
|469
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|5
|470
|Kohei Maeda (Jpn)
|5
|471
|David Collins (GBr)
|5
|472
|Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn)
|4
|473
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles
|4
|474
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|4
|475
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|4
|476
|Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
|4
|477
|Julien Pion (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre CSA
|4
|478
|Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|4
|479
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|4
|480
|Luke Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|4
|481
|Vincent Louiche (Fra)
|4
|482
|Lester Perry (NZl)
|3
|483
|Milorad Stojicic (Srb)
|3
|484
|Danny Skovgren (Den)
|3
|484
|Petar Vukovic (Cro)
|3
|484
|Matthew Gee (GBr)
|3
|484
|Roland Thalmann (Swi)
|3
|484
|Tomasz Marzec (Pol)
|3
|484
|Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)
|3
|484
|Szymon Bialas (Pol)
|3
|484
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|3
|484
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|3
|484
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)
|3
|484
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|3
|484
|Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler iXS Team/Mauna Loa Bikers
|3
|484
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|3
|484
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|3
|498
|Enno Quast (Ger)
|3
|498
|Gonzalo De Luis (Spa)
|3
|498
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling
|3
|498
|Niall O'Hara (Irl)
|3
|502
|Soma Balazs (Hun)
|3
|503
|Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)
|3
|504
|Petter Persson (Swe)
|3
|505
|Andrew De Cal (Can)
|3
|505
|Kevin Calhoun (Can)
|3
|507
|Erkko Salonen (Fin)
|3
|508
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|3
|509
|Alex Flavio Longhi (Ita)
|3
|509
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
|3
|511
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|2
|512
|Severin Schweisguth (Ger)
|2
|512
|Tomáš Janošek (Cze) ACK Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí
|2
|514
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) SCO Dijon
|2
|515
|René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal-Wirz/Helvetia-Rauber AG
|2
|516
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|2
|517
|Karel Nepras (Cze)
|2
|518
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Source Endurance
|2
|519
|Ben Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
|2
|520
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra)
|2
|521
|Geert Wellens (Bel)
|2
|522
|Nans Peters (Fra)
|2
|523
|Bart Verschueren (Bel) Crelan-KDL
|1
|524
|Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|1
|525
|Alain Mendijur (Spa)
|1
|526
|Adam McGrath (USA)
|1
|526
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|1
|528
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|1
|529
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|1
|529
|Jaime Juncal (Spa)
|1
|531
|Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)
|1
|532
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|1
|533
|Daniel Miller (USA) Walt's Bike Shop/Tallgrass Brewing
|1
|534
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|1
|535
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|1
|536
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|6855
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|2881
|3
|Czech Republic
|2706
|4
|United States
|2491
|5
|France
|2199
|6
|Switzerland
|2140
|7
|Germany
|1716
|8
|Italy
|1252
|9
|Spain
|844
|10
|Poland
|787
|11
|Great Britain
|718
|12
|Slovakia
|488
|13
|Canada
|426
|14
|Luxembourg
|398
|15
|Japan
|357
|16
|Sweden
|286
|17
|Denmark
|245
|18
|New Zealand
|243
|19
|Austria
|236
|20
|Hungary
|201
|21
|Serbia
|200
|22
|Croatia
|200
|23
|Ireland
|200
|24
|Finland
|200
|25
|Australia
|57
|26
|Norway
|45
|27
|Estonia
|18
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|2560
|pts
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|1974
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|1865
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1776
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|1743
|6
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|1560
|7
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1370
|8
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1251
|9
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus
|1222
|10
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned)
|1210
|11
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1013
|12
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|818
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|725
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|709
|15
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|672
|16
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|664
|17
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|647
|18
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|629
|19
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|620
|20
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|606
|21
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|581
|22
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|545
|23
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus
|524
|24
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM
|493
|25
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|445
|26
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|443
|27
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|424
|28
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|405
|29
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|400
|30
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|398
|31
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|388
|32
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|383
|33
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|375
|34
|Nicole Duke (USA)
|362
|35
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|357
|36
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|336
|37
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|325
|38
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|319
|39
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|304
|40
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa
|302
|41
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|297
|42
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|262
|43
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|261
|44
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|249
|45
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|238
|46
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|235
|47
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare
|235
|48
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling
|225
|49
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|218
|50
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|214
|51
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|208
|52
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|207
|53
|Annie Last (GBr)
|205
|54
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|198
|55
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|198
|56
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|193
|57
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol)
|190
|58
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|189
|59
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|181
|60
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|173
|61
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)
|169
|62
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|167
|63
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes
|164
|64
|Gesa Brüchmann (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam
|163
|65
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|137
|66
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|137
|67
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|136
|68
|Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|135
|69
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk)
|130
|70
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|129
|71
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|128
|72
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|128
|73
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|126
|74
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|124
|75
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|123
|76
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|120
|77
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|109
|78
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|100
|79
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|100
|80
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|100
|81
|Mia Radotic (Cro)
|100
|81
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut)
|100
|83
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|100
|84
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|100
|85
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|100
|86
|Emily Batty (Can)
|100
|87
|Maija Rossi (Fin)
|100
|88
|Eva Colin (Fra) VC Ornans
|97
|89
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler
|95
|90
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
|90
|91
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|87
|92
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|85
|93
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|81
|94
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining
|80
|95
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|80
|96
|Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|76
|97
|Trixi Worrack (Ger)
|75
|98
|Laura Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
|75
|99
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|73
|100
|Évelyne Blouin (Can) Ride With Rendall
|73
|101
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time
|69
|102
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|65
|103
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|64
|104
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|63
|105
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl)
|60
|106
|Vanesa Durman (Srb)
|60
|107
|Antonela Ferencic (Cro)
|60
|107
|Magdalena Halajczak (Pol)
|60
|109
|Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)
|60
|110
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|60
|111
|Riikka Pynnönen (Fin)
|60
|112
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|60
|113
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|59
|114
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|59
|115
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|58
|116
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|55
|117
|Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team
|53
|118
|Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)
|50
|119
|Renata Bucher (Swi)
|50
|120
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|49
|121
|Louise Robinson (GBr)
|48
|122
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|48
|123
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|46
|124
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat
|46
|125
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|46
|126
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|45
|127
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|42
|128
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|42
|129
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)
|40
|130
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|40
|131
|Bridget Lodge (NZl)
|40
|132
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb)
|40
|133
|Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)
|40
|133
|Alessia Merten (Lux)
|40
|133
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|40
|133
|Ana Turk (Cro)
|40
|133
|Signe Strandvig (Den)
|40
|138
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|40
|139
|Gabriella Arato (Hun)
|40
|140
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|40
|141
|Pia Pensaari (Fin)
|40
|142
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|40
|143
|Laura Winberry (USA)
|40
|144
|Alison Powers (USA) Now And Novartis For MS
|40
|145
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|40
|146
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|39
|147
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|36
|148
|Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|34
|149
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
|33
|150
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|33
|151
|Junko Ueda (Jpn)
|33
|152
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|32
|153
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Scott Racing Team
|32
|154
|Wendy Simms (Can) Kona
|32
|155
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger)
|31
|156
|Jennifer Makgill (NZl)
|30
|157
|Kristina Jakotin (Srb)
|30
|158
|Jasmina Jambrovic (Cro)
|30
|158
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|30
|158
|Trine Lorenzen (Den)
|30
|158
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|30
|158
|Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)
|30
|163
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|30
|164
|Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun)
|30
|165
|Kristina Lapinova (Svk)
|30
|165
|Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)
|30
|167
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze)
|30
|168
|Karin Aune (Swe)
|30
|169
|Helja Korhonen (Fin)
|30
|170
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
|30
|171
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX
|30
|172
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Secret Cycles/Xprezo
|29
|173
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil
|28
|174
|Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo Cross Team
|28
|175
|Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|28
|176
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji
|28
|177
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa)
|27
|178
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT
|26
|179
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|26
|180
|Kerri-Anne Page (NZl)
|25
|181
|Coryn Rivera (USA)
|25
|181
|Monika Grzebinoga (Pol)
|25
|181
|Claudia Schlager (Aut)
|25
|181
|Maria Kruse (Den)
|25
|181
|Romina Golub (Cro)
|25
|186
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|25
|187
|Viktória Felföldi (Hun)
|25
|188
|Elena Ondasova (Svk)
|25
|189
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)
|25
|190
|Lisa Ström (Swe)
|25
|191
|Anna Lindström (Fin)
|25
|192
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|25
|193
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W
|24
|194
|Allison Arensman (USA) Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech p/b ABRC
|23
|195
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|22
|196
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|21
|197
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) RMC Appenzell/Pink Gili's Swiss Racingteam
|21
|198
|Haley Davis (NZl)
|20
|199
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)
|20
|199
|Marta Turobos (Pol)
|20
|199
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|20
|199
|Isla Rowntree (GBr)
|20
|199
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger)
|20
|199
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|20
|205
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa)
|20
|206
|Alexandra Wohlmutter (Hun)
|20
|207
|Livia Hanesova (Svk)
|20
|207
|Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)
|20
|209
|Marie Lindberg (Swe)
|20
|210
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|20
|211
|Sofia Kansikas (Fin)
|20
|212
|Mackenzie Woodring (USA)
|20
|213
|Jana Suess (Ger)
|20
|214
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|20
|215
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|19
|216
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|18
|217
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|18
|218
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|17
|219
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|16
|220
|Karine Temporelli (Fra)
|16
|221
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Upper Echelon Fitness
|16
|222
|Laura Harris (NZl)
|15
|223
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|15
|223
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|15
|223
|Barbara Eglitis (Aut)
|15
|223
|Birgitte Nielsen (Den)
|15
|223
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|15
|223
|Denise Breu (Swi)
|15
|223
|Susan Butler (USA)
|15
|223
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel)
|15
|223
|Suzanne Juranek (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam
|15
|232
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|15
|233
|Lilla Kolocz (Hun)
|15
|234
|Seika Ainota (Jpn)
|15
|235
|Pavlina Marackova (Cze)
|15
|236
|Anna Persson (Swe)
|15
|237
|Véronique Fortin (Can)
|15
|238
|Heli Ovaska (Fin)
|15
|239
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Lees McRae College
|15
|240
|Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Jpn)
|15
|241
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|15
|241
|Tina Brubaker (USA)
|15
|243
|Rebecca Much (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief
|15
|244
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|14
|245
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|14
|246
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing
|14
|247
|Jessica Lambrecht (Ger)
|13
|248
|Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLS Ladies Crossteam
|13
|249
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|12
|250
|Lydia Bernhard (Ger) VC Singen
|12
|251
|Laura Murray (USA) Race Pace/Trek MTB Team
|12
|252
|Alice Pennington (USA) Kona
|11
|253
|Gemma Newland (NZl)
|10
|254
|Izabela Klosowska (Pol)
|10
|254
|Nicole Walker-Olberding (Ger)
|10
|256
|Naia Alzola (Spa)
|10
|257
|Ami Kito (Jpn)
|10
|258
|Lucie Materová (Cze)
|10
|259
|Anna Ronkainen (Fin)
|10
|260
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|10
|261
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|10
|262
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)
|10
|263
|Elena Vanickova (Cze)
|10
|264
|Katerine Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing
|10
|265
|Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio
|10
|266
|Desirée Winterberg (Swi)
|9
|267
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB
|9
|268
|Heidi Beck (USA)
|8
|269
|Mami Saito (Jpn)
|8
|269
|Alexandra Bähler (Swi)
|8
|271
|Laura Mäder (Swi)
|8
|272
|Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
|8
|273
|Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports
|8
|274
|Abby Strigel (USA) Team Abyssa
|8
|275
|Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires
|6
|276
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|6
|277
|Manuela Werkle (Ger)
|6
|278
|Chiharuko Yoshida (Jpn)
|6
|279
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino
|6
|280
|Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing
|6
|281
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)
|6
|282
|Aleksandra Bycka (Pol)
|5
|282
|Diane Lee (GBr)
|5
|282
|Chiara Mercante (Ita)
|5
|285
|Maite Murguia (Spa)
|5
|286
|Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)
|5
|287
|Aneta Hladikova (Cze)
|5
|288
|Melissa Bunn (Can)
|5
|289
|Eeva Makkonen (Fin)
|5
|290
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|5
|291
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|5
|292
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|5
|293
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra)
|4
|294
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|4
|295
|Carrie Cash (USA) Pedal the Cause
|4
|296
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle
|4
|297
|Caroline Schiff (Ger) Felt-SDG Factory Team
|4
|298
|Adela Carter (GBr)
|4
|299
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)
|4
|300
|Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
|4
|301
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|3
|301
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|3
|301
|Tanja Starkermann (Swi)
|3
|301
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)
|3
|301
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
|3
|301
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|3
|307
|Sandra Trevilla (Spa)
|3
|308
|Yuka Mitsui (Jpn)
|3
|309
|Tereza Vankova (Cze)
|3
|310
|Leigh Hobson (Can)
|3
|311
|Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles
|3
|312
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|2
|313
|Tanja Schmid (Swi)
|2
|314
|Sara Tussey (USA) VeloShine Cycling Team
|2
|315
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|2
|315
|Céline Wittek (Fra)
|2
|317
|Masami Noma (Jpn)
|2
|318
|Michiko Kawasaki (Jpn)
|2
|318
|Emeline Gaultier (Fra)
|2
|318
|Chantell Windey (Can)
|2
|321
|Luisa Beck (Ger)
|2
|322
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|2
|323
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|2
|324
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|2
|325
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|2
|326
|Suzanne Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra Big Shark Racing
|2
|327
|Kelly Benjamin (USA)
|2
|328
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|2
|329
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|2
|330
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|2
|331
|Isabel Caetano (Por)
|2
|332
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|2
|333
|Melanie Guerrin (Fra)
|2
|334
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
|2
|335
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster
|1
|336
|Mara Schwager (Ger)
|1
|337
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup
|1
|338
|Johanna Müller (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam
|1
|338
|Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra)
|1
|340
|Audrey Menut (Fra)
|1
|340
|Waka Takeda (Jpn)
|1
|342
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|1
|343
|Manuella Glon (Fra)
|1
|344
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|1
|345
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|1
|346
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|1
|347
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|1
|348
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) VC Susten
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|4635
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|4568
|3
|United States
|3747
|4
|Belgium
|3062
|5
|Czech Republic
|2828
|6
|France
|2624
|7
|Switzerland
|1717
|8
|Germany
|1062
|9
|Italy
|863
|10
|Denmark
|632
|11
|Japan
|544
|12
|Sweden
|507
|13
|Canada
|471
|14
|Luxembourg
|468
|15
|Slovakia
|294
|16
|Poland
|290
|17
|Serbia
|200
|18
|Croatia
|200
|19
|Spain
|200
|20
|Hungary
|200
|21
|Finland
|200
|22
|Austria
|198
|23
|New Zealand
|163
|24
|Latvia
|33
|25
|Lithuania
|10
|26
|Portugal
|2
|1
|Belgium
|1543
|pts
|2
|Netherlands
|1262
|3
|France
|801
|4
|United States
|587
|5
|Czech Republic
|514
|6
|Germany
|406
|7
|Canada
|268
|8
|Great Britain
|266
|9
|Denmark
|245
|10
|Spain
|223
|11
|Switzerland
|217
|12
|Italy
|175
|13
|Croatia
|155
|14
|Serbia
|105
|15
|Poland
|96
|16
|New Zealand
|65
|17
|Sweden
|64
|18
|Japan
|51
|19
|Ireland
|45
|20
|Slovakia
|39
|21
|Finland
|35
|22
|Hungary
|33
|23
|Austria
|20
|24
|Luxembourg
|8
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel
|240
|pts
|2
|Logan Owen
|123
|3
|Quinten Hermans
|104
|4
|Martijn Budding
|94
|5
|Clement Russo
|64
|6
|Nicolas Cleppe
|63
|7
|Gioele Bertolini
|50
|8
|Yannick Peeters
|43
|9
|Curtis White
|39
|10
|Karel Pokorny
|29
|11
|Spencer Downing
|27
|12
|Ben Boets
|26
|13
|Alex Aranburu
|26
|14
|Kyle De Proost
|20
|15
|Kobe Goossens
|19
|16
|Leo Vincent
|17
|17
|Karel Svrcina
|16
|17
|Tyler Schwartz
|16
|19
|Maxx Chance
|16
|20
|Gianni Van Donink
|16
|21
|Marco König
|14
|22
|Dominic Grab
|14
|23
|Nathaniel Morse
|14
|24
|Arne Poelvoorde
|10
|25
|Michal Paluta
|10
|26
|Jelle Vanden Dries
|10
|26
|Kota Yokoyama
|10
|28
|Jack Ravenscroft
|10
|29
|Garrett Gerchar
|10
|30
|Jake Womersley
|10
|31
|Martin Dejmek
|10
|32
|Richard Jansen
|8
|33
|Álvaro Carral
|8
|34
|Douglas Hall
|8
|35
|Jonas Degroote
|7
|36
|Sébastien Havot
|7
|36
|Lukas Meiler
|7
|38
|Stephen Bassett
|7
|39
|Mathieu Morichon
|6
|39
|Felipe Orts
|6
|41
|Nadir Colledani
|6
|42
|Yoshiki Yamada
|6
|43
|Harry Franklin
|6
|44
|Aritz Hernández
|6
|45
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|6
|46
|Adam King
|6
|47
|Thomas Joseph
|5
|48
|Jan Vastl
|4
|49
|Adam Toupalik
|4
|49
|Raphael Dubuc
|4
|51
|Michael Capati
|4
|52
|Remigiusz Gil
|4
|53
|Valentin Ortillon
|4
|54
|Peter Goguen
|4
|55
|Adrian García
|4
|56
|Eneko Corrales
|4
|57
|Wyatt Myers
|3
|58
|Gotzon Martín
|3
|59
|Stijn Caluwe
|2
|60
|Florian Richeux
|2
|60
|Manuel Müller
|2
|60
|Simon Vozar
|2
|63
|Riccardo Bennati
|2
|64
|Mariusz Nawrocki
|2
|65
|Quinton Kirby
|2
|66
|Billy Harding
|2
|67
|Kevin Dupont
|2
|68
|Thijs Aerts
|2
|69
|Elie Gesbert
|2
|70
|David Zverko
|2
|71
|Juraj Bellan
|2
|72
|David Lombardo
|2
|73
|Sebastian Canecky
|2
|74
|Giulio Franzolin
|1
|75
|Piotr Rzeszutek
|1
|75
|Aubrey Smentkowski
|1
|77
|Romain Boutet
|1
|77
|Benjamin Pygott
|1
|79
|Gianni Quintelier
|1
|80
|Nicholas Torraca
|1
|81
|Matthew Hargroves
|1
|82
|Jelle Schuermans
|1
|83
|Raphael Gay
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|342
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|210
|3
|United States
|189
|4
|France
|88
|5
|Italy
|60
|6
|Czech Republic
|55
|7
|Spain
|40
|8
|Great Britain
|26
|9
|Germany
|23
|10
|Poland
|16
|11
|Japan
|16
|12
|Switzerland
|14
|13
|Slovakia
|6
