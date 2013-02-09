Albert defeats champions in Lille
Solo win extends bpost Bank series lead
After losing his world title at the Louisville cyclo-cross world championships from last week Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) bounced back with an impressive solo ride at the penultimate round of the Bpost Bank Trofee in Lille, Belgium. Albert gapped the rest of the field on the fast course in the second of nine laps and won the Krawatencross in Lille for the third time.
Nearly a minute later Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) held off world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony), teammate Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea). In the overall classification Albert extends his already comfortable lead over Pauwels and Vantornout.
“Once I had a gap I kept increasing my lead and when hitting the final lap I even thought about finishing by more than a minute on the first chasers. Then I would not have to race in Oostmalle to clinch the overall win; that would be unique. In the end it wasn’t possible. I had a super day but it came a week too late,” Albert told Sporza.
It’s not the first time Albert completed an extremely long solo. Once he has a gap the Belgian is consistently able to clock very fast lap times which makes it very hard to gain back ground on him. Albert made his early move in the second lap. The coup from Albert combined team tactics with strength. Together with Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah) and Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) he moved to the front of the large lead group. Simunek took his foot of the gas and allowed Albert to go the distance. By the time any of the big guns managed to get to the front of the group Albert was long gone. Pauwels tried to close the gap on his own but didn’t get closer than five seconds before starting to lose ground.
Halfway into the race the big four cyclo-cross stars were riding a sort of pursuit on the fast course in Lille. Albert led ahead of Pauwels, with Nys following at short distance. A bit further back Vantornout distanced a group which included Rob Peeters and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea). In the background Dutch champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) spectacularly went over the handlebars at the barriers. The young rider took Walsleben down with him and left the race little later.
In front, Albert proved to be the strongest as he kept extending his lead. Nys got back to Pauwels and the duo later got caught by Vantornout, Peeters and Wellens.
Long after the finish from Albert the quintet battled for second place. Vantornout once again displayed his excellent form by getting a gap on the rest before hitting the finishing straight. Vantornout cruised to second place and right behind him. Nys beat a disappointed Pauwels for third place. Peeters was even more disappointed man in fifth. Wellens had a good start, fought his way back into the race to mix in for second place but eventually concluded a good race with a sixth place. Walsleben was best of the rest in seventh place, finishing just ahead of Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus).
The final round of the Bpost Bank Trofee series is held in Oostmalle, Belgium on February 23, 2013.
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:58:45
|2
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|0:00:49
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:53
|6
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:05
|7
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:24
|8
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:28
|9
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|0:01:42
|10
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:10
|11
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|12
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:14
|13
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:02:18
|14
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:27
|15
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:02:36
|16
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|0:02:40
|18
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|19
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:22
|20
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|21
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah
|0:03:31
|22
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|0:03:37
|23
|Martin Bina (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor
|0:03:39
|24
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Crelan-KDL
|0:04:04
|25
|Micky van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL
|0:04:16
|26
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|27
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|28
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:04:19
|29
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|0:05:02
|30
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW
|0:05:21
|31
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:28
|32
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team
|0:05:33
|33
|Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
|0:05:39
|34
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|35
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|36
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|37
|Tom De Kort (Be)
|38
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|39
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|40
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
|41
|Ian Taylor (GBr)
|42
|Andy Peace (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy