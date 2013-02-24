Trending

Cant wins ahead of Stultiens in Oostmalle

Wyman takes third

Sanne Cant takes the win in Oostmalle

Sanne Cant takes the win in Oostmalle
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sabrina Stultiens, Sanne Cant and Helen Wyman celebrate on the podium

Sabrina Stultiens, Sanne Cant and Helen Wyman celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant on the podium in Oostmale

Sanne Cant on the podium in Oostmale
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel)0:38:34
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)0:00:03
3Helen Wyman (GBr)0:00:05
4Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:00:06
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:00:10
6Sanne van Paassen (Ned)0:00:32
7Amy Dombroski (USA)0:01:02
8Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:01:29
9Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:40
10Nicole De Bie-Leijten (Bel)0:01:42
11Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)0:01:44
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:12
13Lana Verberne (Ned)0:02:29
14Githa Michiels (Bel)0:02:50
15Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)0:03:19
16Katrien Thijs (Bel)0:03:49
17Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:03:52
18Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:03:59
19Christine Vardaros (USA)0:04:14
20Caroline Mani (Fra)0:04:29
21Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:04:50
22Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:04:52
23Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)0:04:53
24Shana Maes (Bel)0:06:05
25Valerie Boonen (Bel)0:06:28
26Anja Geldhof (Bel)0:06:33
27Gertie Willems (Bel)0:07:00
28Caren Commissaris (Bel)0:07:20
29Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)0:07:24
30Tine Verdeyen (Bel)0:07:56
31Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:08:02
-2lapsCaitlyn La Haye (Bel)
-3lapsMaaike Lanssens (Bel)
-3lapsMara Schwager (Ger)

