Cant wins ahead of Stultiens in Oostmalle
Wyman takes third
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:38:34
|2
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|0:00:03
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:00:05
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:00:06
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:00:10
|6
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned)
|0:00:32
|7
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|0:01:02
|8
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:01:29
|9
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:01:40
|10
|Nicole De Bie-Leijten (Bel)
|0:01:42
|11
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)
|0:01:44
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:12
|13
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:02:29
|14
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:02:50
|15
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|0:03:19
|16
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|0:03:49
|17
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|0:03:52
|18
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:03:59
|19
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:04:14
|20
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:04:29
|21
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|0:04:50
|22
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
|0:04:52
|23
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:04:53
|24
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:06:05
|25
|Valerie Boonen (Bel)
|0:06:28
|26
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|0:06:33
|27
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|0:07:00
|28
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|0:07:20
|29
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
|0:07:24
|30
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel)
|0:07:56
|31
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:08:02
|-2laps
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
|-3laps
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
|-3laps
|Mara Schwager (Ger)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy