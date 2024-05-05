The Traka 200 – Schiff and Vakoc claim titles, penalty strips Rassmann of win

Carolin Schiff adds another big gravel win, with the 2023 Unbound winner (pictured here after winning The Rift in 2023) repeating at The Traka 200

Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) defended the women's title at The Traka 200 on Saturday with a dominant solo victory at the European gravel race, while it was a dramatic finale in the men's competition with a three way sprint to the line.

Frederik Rassmann crossed the line first but a penalty meant Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray) was ultimately declared the winner of the muddy event.

Vakoc and Jasper Ockeloen (Sockeloen/Canyon) had rounded the final corner with Rassmann, who quickly took to the front and held that position to the line with enough of a gap to let out a wholehearted celebration as he crossed.

The joy of victory evaporated by the time of the podium ceremony and he was out of the top spot.

The 2023 Unbound runner-up, Vakoc instead took to the top step with Ockeloen moved up to second and Johan Jacobs (Movistar) third. Another, very familiar, road racing name in the top ten was Greg Van Avermaet, with the retired Olympic Gold medallist and Paris-Roubaix winner taking seventh place at the event which starts and finishes in Girona.

There was no such uncertainty, however, surrounding the women's winner with the powerful performance of Schiff putting her across the line more than nine minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen (PAS Racing) and Rosa Maria Klöser (MAAP Gravel Privateer) was more than 20 minutes back in third.

“I always have a big engine in the end of the race. I was able to push hard in the end. It was my good day," said Schiff. "It was really my goal to win it again."

While she did so emphatically, Schiff was quick to point out what a strong race it was by the young second-placed rider Skovgaard Hansen, who she caught and then dropped on a climb. "She did so great, she’s the future.”

The Traka, a focal point for the European gravel scene, is part of the Gravel Earth Series – one of the five Global Events – and the 200 runs alongside a 360 race, which took place on Friday, while there are also shorter distances set to unfold on Sunday.

Peter Stetina (Canyon) and Karolina Migoń (PAS Normal) won the 360 event, which was shortened by about 20km. There had been intense rain in the run up, which had stopped before the racing began but left a mark on the course, with the planned 560 cancelled and judging by the racers Strava files, the 200 was also shortened by three to four kilometres from the published pre-race distance of 196km.

The next of the Global Earth Gravel Event is the Migration Gravel Race in Kenya from June 18-21 and the Gravel Earth final is at Ranxo Gravel October 12-13.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Traka 200 - Women's top 10 Position Rider Time 1 Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) 6:46:16 2 Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen (PAS Racing) + 9:17 3 Rosa Maria Klöser (MAAP Gravel Privateer) +23:17 4 Hanna Johansson (Rule 58 WMNGRVL) +28:45 5 Heather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling) +30:43 6 Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV) +37:10 7 Gabby Traxler +40:15 8 Mie Nordlund Pedersen (PAS Racing) +42:57 9 Ellen Campbell (Specialized Rapha) +46:04 10 Maja Johansson (Rule X WMN GRVL) +46:56