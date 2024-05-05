The Traka 200 – Schiff and Vakoc claim titles, penalty strips Rassmann of win

By Simone Giuliani
Contributions from
Jackie Tyson
 published

Jasper Ockeloen 2nd, Johan Jacobs 3rd in men's race as Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen, Rosa Maria Klöser complete women's top 3

Carolin Schiff smiles after winning the pro women's division at 2023 The Rift
Carolin Schiff adds another big gravel win, with the 2023 Unbound winner (pictured here after winning The Rift in 2023) repeating at The Traka 200 (Image credit: ©GravelEarthSeries – The Rift)
Jump to:

Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) defended the women's title at The Traka 200 on Saturday with a dominant solo victory at the European gravel race, while it was a dramatic finale in the men's competition with a three way sprint to the line. 

Frederik Rassmann crossed the line first but a penalty meant Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray) was ultimately declared the winner of the muddy event.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
The Traka 200 - Women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) 6:46:16
2Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen (PAS Racing) + 9:17
3Rosa Maria Klöser (MAAP Gravel Privateer)+23:17
4Hanna Johansson (Rule 58 WMNGRVL)+28:45
5Heather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling)+30:43
6Jade Treffeisen (Canyon CLLCTV)+37:10
7Gabby Traxler+40:15
8Mie Nordlund Pedersen (PAS Racing)+42:57
9Ellen Campbell (Specialized Rapha)+46:04
10Maja Johansson (Rule X WMN GRVL)+46:56
Swipe to scroll horizontally
The Traka 200 – Men's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Petr Vakoc (Canyon Integray)6:07:08
2Jasper Ockeloen (Sockeloen/Canyon)+ 2
3Johan Jacobs (Movistar)+18
4Asbjorn Hellemose (Swatt Club)+ 27
5Hans Becking (Buff Megamo)+ 28
6Josh Burnett (MitoQ - NZ Cycling)+1:30
7Greg Van Avermaet+1:35
8Luis Neff (Rose Racing Circle)+1:39
9Benjamin Perry (Groove Gravel)+2:01
10Ryan Christensen (Rule 28)+3:16

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

