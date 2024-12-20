Chad Haga gambles as 'full-on privateer' in 2025 after Pas Racing gravel success at Unbound, The Traka

'Being a fast racer and one people cheer for, it's a great way to pay the bills' says Unbound Gravel 200 runner-up

Chad Haga recovers from broken arm in December 2024, just one week into training for new 2025 gravel campaign
Chad Haga took a gamble in 2024 on himself, switching completely from a 12-year road career to a new start on gravel. For the upcoming year, he's upping the ante again, moving to a full privateer setup for his longer efforts on chunkier terrain.

The Texas native found a home with PAS Normal Racing's off-road team after he officially retired from the road, the final two seasons with the men's Human Powered Health ProTeam. Success on gravel was immediate for Haga, scoring seven top five finishes, including second at Unbound Gravel 200 and third at The Traka 360.

