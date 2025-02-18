Geerike Schreurs back on gravel podium in 2025 debut but more 'anxious' for first road race in 11 years

By
published

Unbound Gravel runner-up adds more US races to calendar along with pair of road races in Belgium with WorldTour team

Geerike Schreurs on stage 1 of 2025 Santa Vall, riding to third place
Geerike Schreurs on stage 1 of 2025 Santa Vall, riding to third place (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©Santa Vall | ©rsalanova)

Geerike Schreurs (Team SD Worx-Protime) resumed a penchant to find the podium at her 2025 gravel season opener this past weekend, finishing second overall at Santa Vall. Her prevalence at the front of races was on the verge of monopolisation last year, earning 13 top 10s in 14 races, including a win at The Gralloch and second in a sprint finish at Unbound Gravel 200.

The two days of high-impact, top-notch competition around Girona was considered "a good test" for the Dutch rider, who seemed to not skip a pedal stroke even after six months away from racing and recovery from injury. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

More about womens cycling
A closer look at the Classified x Rose team bike from Santa Vall

Forget Paris-Roubaix, this pro gravel race has more tech than any road race
Annika Langvad (Specialized Off-Road) celebrates her GC victory at 2025 Santa Vall

Gravel Earth Series: Annika Langvad and Magnus Bak Klaris control both days at Santa Vall for GC victories
Jonas Vingegaard with his Visma-Lease A Bike teammates at the team&#039;s pre-season training camp

Jonas Vingegaard 'not searching for answers' at Volta ao Algarve after six-month racing break
See more latest