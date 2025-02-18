Geerike Schreurs back on gravel podium in 2025 debut but more 'anxious' for first road race in 11 years

Geerike Schreurs (Team SD Worx-Protime) resumed a penchant to find the podium at her 2025 gravel season opener this past weekend, finishing second overall at Santa Vall. Her prevalence at the front of races was on the verge of monopolisation last year, earning 13 top 10s in 14 races, including a win at The Gralloch and second in a sprint finish at Unbound Gravel 200.

The two days of high-impact, top-notch competition around Girona was considered "a good test" for the Dutch rider, who seemed to not skip a pedal stroke even after six months away from racing and recovery from injury.

She was not only smooth with form to begin her sophomore season on gravel but also concealed technical challenges on the first day of Santa Vall that could have toppled her finish altogether.

"I'm happy to be back racing. I knew it was a strong field and I think I had a good start," Schreurs said in a post-race video after holding her own on stage 1 in a sprint finish against winner Annika Langvad (Specialized Off-Road) and second-placed Rosa Klöser (Canyon CLLCTV).

"The last 25k to go, I had a problem with my pedal and I couldn't get in anymore, so I was riding the last 25km with just one foot in the pedal. On the climbs, it was pretty hard. I'm super happy to be back. Looking forward to the rest of the season."

While Langvad secured the GC title on the longer 116.5km stage 2, Geerike put in time to Unbound Gravel 200 champion Klöser and moved into second overall to finish the weekend.

Geerike last faced off against Klöser in Emporia, Kansas, which etched significance as the first time since 2007 that elite women had a dedicated start for their own race, which resulted in a nine-rider sprint finish. She recalled a feeling of both satisfaction and disappointment at Unbound, and set her goal for this year to go better, which is just one spot up for a victory.

"I was so close to winning. You're still on the podium but second feels like first loser. Looking back to it, I would never thought that I would finish second, especially once we started the race," Geerike told Cyclingnews before her season start at Santa Vall, then taking a positive spin.

"If you're second at Unbound, it almost doesn't mean anything. Only the ones who win get all the attention, which is fair. I would never thought I would actually end up on the podium. But at the same time, I was really disappointed. The next day, I was like, next year, it's going to be my goal to do even better."

Being part of a Women's WorldTour team, Schreurs said she'd have the opportunity to do two Belgian road races in March - GP Oetingen and Nokere Koerse. She said all her off-season training was on the road, including the SD Worx-Protime camp, and she liked the confidence of being part of such a solid team structure - from equipment, nutrition and coaching.

"The team basically does it all for me. It's a lot of good sponsors and I don't have to worry about any of them. In March I have the opportunity to do two road races. It's just going to be really interesting, because, I haven't done any road races in 11 years. So it's as much as I'm excited about it, I'm also a little bit anxious It's a different dynamic and I really like to race with the team. It keeps me motivated."

With a bike throw (far right), Geerike Schreurs finishes second to Unbound Gravel 200 winner Rosa Klöser last year (Image credit: Life Time)

She'll continue to ride the Specialized Crux with Pathfinder Pro tyres at gravel races, and all-in for Unbound Gravel, this time the top step.

"I am actually looking forward to have Unbound as a goal and to work towards that race like everything possible. It's also scary to say it out loud, because basically it puts pressure on yourself, and people start to watch you. But on the other hand, it's a big goal so why not speak it out loud? And it's something I really dream of. Everyone can dream, and we are free to share them with the world as well."

Last year after Unbound, she stayed in the US to compete at Oregon Trail Gravel, finishing sixth overall at the five-day 350-mile (563km) Gravel Earth Series event. But she says her endurance is better suited to the long, one-day races, like the Traka 360, where she finished second, and The Rift, where she was third.

"I realized I need to plan a little bit different. I think I started with commitments and motivation into racing and it was already new for me, but not realizing how much stress it gives on your body as well with all the travelling," Geerike admitted.

"I was quite consistent, but I was not happy with the results. I think it was just a sign that my body needed a break and I was very tired. I learned much more about my body and my mental health."

It was in Oregon after Unbound where her body told her she needed a break, but soon after she continued with a trip to Iceland and an 11-hour-plus haul at The Rift. Soon after she had a crash in a bike-packing trip, injuring her bicep in one arm, and would not compete at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

"There are still some examinations going on and talks with doctors. It doesn't distract me too much, I think it takes time," she said about a lingering injury. If anyone can translate what a body is saying, it should be Geerike, who spent six years as a soigneur for pro cycling teams, including Lidl-Trek.

For this year, Geerike said she would compete again at The Traka, a 'home race' where she lives in Girona, and go all-in for Unbound. She will adjust her mid-season schedule to include more time for recovery, and return to the US for established events CORE4 and Lauf Gravel Worlds which are now part of the Gravel Earth Series.

"I decided after Unbound to take a bit of a break, I won't do the stage race [in Oregon], and then go into the second part of the season after some weeks of training again. In August, I will be back in the US. There's some UCI Gravel Series races I would like to do, to collect some points for the World Championships at the end of the season.

"To be honest, the races in America, they look pretty cool, and I think most of the time they're the races that suit me well. So there are some new races in there for this year, some ones I did last year. And so it's a good mix."