The Rift Gravel – Decker and Svendsen use two-up sprints to win elite titles at Gravel Earth Series stop in Iceland

By
published

Tiago Ferreira comes second in men's sprint while Karolina Migon claims women's runner-up spot

Image 1 of 7
Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello) leads Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) at 2024 The Rift Gravel
Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello) leads Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) across the lava rocks at 2024 The Rift Gravel(Image credit: Gravel Earth Series )

Simen Nordahl Svendsen (PAS Racing) and Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello) emerged as the winners of The Rift Gravel, both having to contest two-riders sprints after the 200 kilometres of racing on the sun-drenched day of racing in Iceland.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Simen Nordahl Svendsen (PAS Racing)6:19:44
2Tiago Ferreira (Montanhas Magicas / BH)+0
3Ingvar Ómarsson (Trek Iceland)+06:15
4Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel)+06:15
5Thomas Bundgaard (PAS Racing)+06:16
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello)7:18:06
2Karolina Migon (PAS Racing)+0
3Geerike Schreurs (Specialized - SD Worx)+11:27
4Morgan Aguirre (Enough Cycling)+11:28
5Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (PAS Racing)+12:14

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

