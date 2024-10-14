Karolina Migon and Easter Griffin win at Ranxo Gravel Earth Final

Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) claimed victory at Ranxo Gravel on Sunday, with her win in the Gravel Earth Final's 162km women's race in Catalonia also securing her the overall series win. In the men's event Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation) took off solo to cross the line in Ponts first on the day but the overall crown found another home.



There were bonus points on offer for the final battle in of 2024 in the Gravel Earth Series so while Simen Nordahl Svendsen (PAS Racing) had entered the final round in the joint lead with Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel) when Easter launched from the field to take victory he also gave himself a solid shot at the top series spot. It all came down to who finished second.

Svendsen wasn't going to let his top position slip at the final pass, snatching the runner-up spot and victory in the series, which delivered 20 races across 13 countries, when he sprinted past Peter Stetina. That third place on the day also put Stetina in third overall, one spot behind Easter on the final standings and in front of Mattia De Marchi (Enough Cycling). Drechou came over the line seventh on the day to take the fifth spot overall.



Migon delivered her double win after first working with Morgan Aguirre (Enough Cycling) after they dropped Danni Shrosbree and Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen in the final kilometres. The attacks of the Polish rider then saw Aguirre fall away.

Aguirre "was super strong today and it was super nice to work with her," said Migon in a post race interview posted on Instagram. "She was a bit tired already so I put in more power and I managed to deliver to the finish."

Migon crossed the line solo in five hours, 44 minutes and 11 seconds, with Aguirre second less than a minute back. That also put the rider from the United States in the runner-up spot in the series, alongside compatriot Sarah Sturm (Specialized/SRAM/Rapha) who finished fifth on the day, with Skovgaard Hansen and Shrosbree digging in for third and fourth in the race as well as rounding out the top five overall.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ranxo Gravel top 5 women's elite Position Rider Time 1 Karolina Migon 5:44:11 2 Morgan Aguirre +41 3 Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen +2:00 4 Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen +5:10 5 Sarah Sturm +11:33