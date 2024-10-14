Karolina Migon and Easter Griffin win at Ranxo Gravel Earth Final

By
published

Migon also wraps up overall in Ponts while second place nets Simen Nordahl Svendsen the series victory

The start of the women&#039;s race at Ranxo Gravel, the 2024 Gravel Earth Series Final
The start of the women's race at Ranxo Gravel, the 2024 Gravel Earth Series Final (Image credit: ©Ranxo Gravel | ©Gravel Earth Series | ©Roger Salanova)

Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) claimed victory at Ranxo Gravel on Sunday, with her win in the Gravel Earth Final's 162km women's race in Catalonia also securing her the overall series win. In the men's event Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation) took off solo to cross the line in Ponts first on the day but the overall crown found another home.

There were bonus points on offer for the final battle in of 2024 in the Gravel Earth Series so while Simen Nordahl Svendsen (PAS Racing) had entered the final round in the joint lead with Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel) when Easter launched from the field to take victory he also gave himself a solid shot at the top series spot. It all came down to who finished second.

Svendsen wasn't going to let his top position slip at the final pass, snatching the runner-up spot and victory in the series, which delivered 20 races across 13 countries, when he sprinted past Peter Stetina. That third place on the day also put Stetina in third overall, one spot behind Easter on the final standings and in front of Mattia De Marchi (Enough Cycling). Drechou came over the line seventh on the day to take the fifth spot overall.

Migon delivered her double win after first working with Morgan Aguirre (Enough Cycling) after they dropped Danni Shrosbree and Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen in the final kilometres. The attacks of the Polish rider then saw Aguirre fall away.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ranxo Gravel top 5 women's elite
PositionRiderTime
1Karolina Migon5:44:11
2Morgan Aguirre +41
3Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen+2:00
4Klara Sofie Skovgaard Hansen+5:10
5Sarah Sturm+11:33
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ranxo Gravel top 5 men's elite
PositionRiderTime
1Griffin Easter04:50:58
2Simen Nordahl Svendsen+1:31
3Peter Stetina+1:32
4Mattia De Marchi+1:54
5Tobias Mørch Kongstad+2:27

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

