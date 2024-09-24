Gravel Earth Series – Lotta Henttala and Markus Auvinen win Falling Leaves

Runner up spots for Andrea Mifsud and Madeleine Nutt as Greg Van Avermaet and Annabel Fisher complete podium

The elite podium at Falling Leaves Lahti 2024, the final opportunity to score points before the final of the Gravel Earth Series 2024
Lotta Henttala (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) and Markus Auvinen claimed victory at Falling Leaves Lahti in Finland, the last stop in the Gravel Earth Series before the Spanish final at Ranxo Gravel on October 12-13.

Henttala, who was taking on her last race before an end of season break, crossed the line of the 180km women's race in six hours, 35 minutes and 39 seconds. She was just over a minute ahead of Madeleine Nutt (Ribble Collective) in second and more than six minutes ahead of third-placed British gravel champion Annabel Fisher.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Falling Leaves - Women top 5
Position RiderTime
1Lotta Henttala6:10:39
2Madeleine Nutt+1:05
3Annabel Fisher+26:32
4Lisa Worner+34:54
5Maaret Oino+3:06:15
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Falling Leaves - Men top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Markus Auvinen5:00:18
2Andrea Mifsud+08
3Greg Van Avermaet+27
4Julian Siemons+41
5Nils Correvon+51

