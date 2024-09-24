Gravel Earth Series – Lotta Henttala and Markus Auvinen win Falling Leaves

Image 1 of 2 The elite podium at Falling Leaves Lahti 2024, the final opportunity to score points before the final of the Gravel Earth Series 2024 (Image credit: Gravel Earth Series/Falling Leaves Lahti) The elite men's podium (Image credit: Gravel Earth Series/Falling Leaves Lahti)

Lotta Henttala (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) and Markus Auvinen claimed victory at Falling Leaves Lahti in Finland, the last stop in the Gravel Earth Series before the Spanish final at Ranxo Gravel on October 12-13.



Henttala, who was taking on her last race before an end of season break, crossed the line of the 180km women's race in six hours, 35 minutes and 39 seconds. She was just over a minute ahead of Madeleine Nutt (Ribble Collective) in second and more than six minutes ahead of third-placed British gravel champion Annabel Fisher.

"Beautiful day on the bike," said Henttala in an Instagram post. "Weather was perfect and literally leaves were falling during the ride. My first goal was just to enjoy but somehow I saw myself pushing the pedals a little more than just spinning around."



In the men's category Auvinen continued his powerful run in the Nordic Gravel Series claiming victory at Falling Leaves in five hours and 18 seconds, making it his third win of this season. It was a tight battle with Andrea Mifsud, who crossed the line eight seconds back and just under 20 seconds further behind it was Greg Van Avermaet (Team Last Dance) who captured the last podium spot.

The autumn race unfolded on field and forest bordered gravel roads and trails in the Lahti and Salpausselkä UNESCO Geopark region,

After Falling Leaves, the second last event in the 19 race Gravel Earth Series, Hugo Drechou (Groove Gravel) is equal first with Simen Nordel (PAS Racing). The joint leaders of the men's overall are both on 1808 points and Rob Britton (Factor Overland is next with 1776 points.

For the women's overall Karolina Migon (PAS Racing) has the advantage with 1920 points, while Sarah Sturm (Specialized/SRAM/Rapha) sits in second on 1856 points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Falling Leaves - Women top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Lotta Henttala 6:10:39 2 Madeleine Nutt +1:05 3 Annabel Fisher +26:32 4 Lisa Worner +34:54 5 Maaret Oino +3:06:15