Migration Gravel Race: Sarah Sturm wins women's overall, Becking unseats De Marchi on fourth and final stage

By
published

USA's Sturm moves into Gravel Earth Series lead while Becking takes lead for men over Vakoc and Stetina

Image 1 of 6
Sarah Sturm finished third on stage 4 of Migration Gravel Race and held on to her GC victory
Sarah Sturm finished third on stage 4 of Migration Gravel Race and held on to her GC victory

Sarah Sturm (Specialized/SRAM/Rapha) and Hans Becking (Buff Megamo) won the overall titles at the Migration Gravel Race in Kenya on Friday. The four-day off-road stage race totalled 650km with 8,000 metres of elevation gain, which runs in a clockwise direction south of the start in Massai Mara close to the Tanzania border near Mount Kilimanjaro and back.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

