Oregon Trail Gravel: Cécile Lejeune dominates for women, Hugo Drechau holds off Griffin Easter

By
published

Five-day stage race across Cascade mountains delivered top points for Rob Britton to move into Gravel Earth Series lead

Image 1 of 5
Cécile Lejeune (CCB p/b Levin Law Group) won three out of five stages for women
Cécile Lejeune (CCB p/b Levin Law Group) won three out of five stages for women(Image credit: Wil Matthews / Oregon Trail Gravel)

French riders Cécile Lejeune (CCB p/b Levin Law Group) and Hugo Drechau (Groove Gravel) outlasted top contenders across five days of racing to secure the overall titles at the 2024 Oregon Trail Gravel stage race. The 350-mile (563km) competition through the heart Oregon’s Cascade mountains concluded in Bend on June 30, and provided top points in the Gravel Earth Series for the first time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's GC top 5
Pos.Rider
1Cécile Lejeune (CCB p/b Levin Law Group)
2Serena Gordon (Sunnyside Sports)
3Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports p/b Specialized)
4Morgan Aguirre (Enough Cycling)
5Danni Shrosbree (Felt Un1ted)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's GC top 5
Pos.Rider
1Hugo Drechau (Groove Gravel)
2Griffin Easter (Opicure Foundation)
3Rob Britton (Factor-Ovrlnd)
4Cameron Jones (POA Racing)
5Peter Stetina (Wahoo Wheelin)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

