GP Industria & Artigianato: Isaac del Toro wins breakaway sprint

Christian Scaroni second, Davide Piganzoli third in Larciano

Isaac del Toro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the three-rider breakaway sprint to take the victory at the one-day Pro Series GP Industria & Artigianato on Sunday. The Mexican rider out-paced runner-up Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team), while Davide Piganzoli (Polti VisitMalta) finished six seconds back in third place on the day.

Results

