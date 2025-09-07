GP Industria & Artigianato: Isaac del Toro wins breakaway sprint
Christian Scaroni second, Davide Piganzoli third in Larciano
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the three-rider breakaway sprint to take the victory at the one-day Pro Series GP Industria & Artigianato on Sunday. The Mexican rider out-paced runner-up Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team), while Davide Piganzoli (Polti VisitMalta) finished six seconds back in third place on the day.
More to follow...
Results
