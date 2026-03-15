'I want to learn how to win as fast as I can' - Isaac del Toro follows in Tadej Pogačar's footsteps with Tirreno-Adriatico victory

Isaac del Toro crossed the finish line at Tirreno-Adriatico with his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates spread across the road, the late sprint crash delaying him but also allowing him to celebrate with his team and savour his latest prestigious stage race success.



The 22-year-old is the first Mexican to win Tirreno-Adriatico, and he added a hard-fought victory in Italy to his recent UAE Tour success. He is two from two in WorldTour stage races this spring and appears stronger and more mature than 2025.



Del Toro built his victory with a strong opening time trial, then gained time with Giulio Pellizzari on the gravel road to San Gimignano and then distanced his friend and rival on the climb to Camerino on Saturday.



He waved the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident trophy in celebration on the final podium, the final results showing he beat Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 40 seconds, with Pellizzari third overall at 42 seconds after Jorgenson took a final three-second time bonus during the stage to San Benedetto del Tronto.



"I'm super happy to get this win with the team. It's just incredible. I'm really, really proud of what we did as a team. This victory comes on the back of the last three years."



Del Toro won the 2023 Tour de L'Avenir but had already signed with UAE Team Emirates, who won the WorldTour bidding war for his signature. He always seemed destined to be Tadej Pogačar's heir and proved it, quickly winning a stage at the 2024 Tour Down Under.



Last year, he led the Giro d'Italia for two weeks, only to lose the maglia rosa to Simon Yates after marking Richard Carapaz on the Colle delle Finestre.



It was a fatal error, but Del Toro seems to have learnt from it. He was far more composed and calculating at Tirreno-Adriatico. He is constantly learning as he follows in Pogačar's footsteps.



"He's set the level in the last few years, so it's not easy to compare myself with Tadej but I really like how he does everything. He really goes with the flow and with the feeling in the race. I really like that," Del Toro said of Pogačar.



"I enjoy being the kind of guy who can switch roles. It's difficult to be a leader. I want to learn how to win as fast as I can."



Del Toro asked the UAE Team Emirates management to ride the Tour de France alongside Pogačar rather than target victory in a different Grand Tour.

"It was more about my choice and what I want this year. It's important for the future," he said.



"I've raced the Vuelta and the Giro, so it's a good moment to do the Tour. It's the right moment to go and learn about the biggest races in the sport."



Del Toro confirmed he will not ride Wednesday's Milano-Torino. It would not be a surprise to see him train with Pogačar on the roads of Milan-San Remo this week because he has only ridden the iconic roads of Liguria twice, when racing Milan-San Remo in 2024 and 2025.



Del Toro is in great form but promised total loyalty to Pogačar and the Slovenian's ambitions to finally win Milan-San Remo.



"I'm doing Milan-San Remo just for Tadej. I'm not looking for any kind of result for myself," del Toro confirmed.



UAE Team Emirates-XRG have been hit by a series of crashes and injuries that have weakened their options for helping Pogačar blow up Milan-San Remo on the Cipressa.



Last year, Del Toro lost position and then had to come from behind. If Pogačar wants to attack on the Cipressa this year, del Toro knows he has to give his all for his team leader.



"Now that Narvaez and Wellens are not there, I need to be 120% and do a great job," del Toro said somberly.



Asked if he was looking forward to lighting up the Cipressa, del Toro let slip a less confident "Yeah."