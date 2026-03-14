'He's a friend, but you also need to do your job' – Isaac del Toro distances Giulio Pellizzari and Matteo Jorgenson to set up overall Tirreno-Adriatico success

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No gifts as Mexican stays calm and collected to extend GC lead on final hilltop finish

CAMERINO, ITALY - MARCH 14: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Blue Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 6 a 188km stage from San Severino Marche to Camerino 656m / #UCIWT / on March 14, 2026 in San Severino Marche, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro raced with a maturity beyond his years and with a show of force to win on the final steep hilltop finish in Camerino on Saturday and so set up overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader will ride into San Benedetto del Tronto on Sunday and watch the sprinters fight for victory, knowing he has a 42-second lead on Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and 43 seconds on Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike).

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The USA's Kevin Vermaerke crashed into a wall at speed and needed medical treatment from the race doctor, but got back on to give his all for del Toro. Jan Christen was bandaged and suffering, but also chased back up to the front group at one point to do a huge final turn up front for his leader, while Benoît Cosnefroy worked hard all week.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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