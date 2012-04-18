Cunego sprints to victory at Giro del Trentino
Frank new overall leader ahead of Kreuziger
Stage 2: Mori - Sant'Orsola Terme
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took his first victory of the season after a thrilling second stage of the Giro del Trentino at Sant’Orsola Terme. The Italian outsprinted Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) for the win, while Mathias Frank (BMC) moves into the overall lead.
"I knew my fitness is good, the team is strong and the course was suitable for my characteristics," said Cunego. "I'm very happy I made all these conditions become reality, obtaining the first victory in this season. This helps me to decrease the disappointment from the Cauberg crash [at the Amstel Gold Race]."
The race was blown apart on the snowy descent of the Passo Redebus, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) and race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) among those caught behind.
Immediately after reaching the town of Pergine at the base of the descent, Cunego’s Lampre teammates Michele Scarponi and Przemyslaw Niemiec took over on the short, shallow climb to the finish at Sant’Orsola Terme. Their efforts succeeded in setting up the Cunego for the stage win, while Frank managed to stay within sight of the leaders to ensure that the race lead remains with BMC for another day.
Frank leads Kreuziger by three seconds and Betancur by seven seconds on general classification.
"I knew only Roman Kreuziger couldn't win because he would was only 10 seconds down and could have taken the jersey with the bonus seconds," Frank said. "So for me, it was good to stay in the group and try my best in the sprint. I lost a few seconds but got the jersey. It's really exciting for sure.
"It was another positive showing after yesterday’s success in the TTT. Both Marco Pinotti and myself were up front, and we are really happy to have held on to the jersey. But tomorrow it’s going to be a very different business..."
On Thursday the peloton faces a tough finale, with the hors catégorie Punta Veleno climb situated 2.5km from the finish line of the 167.8km stage. The Punta Veleno climb is 8.5km in length with an average gradient of 15 percent. In its most difficult sectors the pitch reaches 20 percent.
The climb is one BMC's assistant director Max Sciandri has seen before in his days as a professional cyclist. "Tomorrow is going to be super hard," Sciandri said. "We did it in the '80s in the Giro d'Italia and haven't done it since. It's so steep, the mechanics are going to go up it on motorbikes."
After today's stage win Cunego is only 10 seconds out of the leader's jersey in fifth place on general classification. The 30-year-old Italian has reconned the Punta Veleno climb and knows what awaits the peloton tomorrow. "I went to have a look at it, and it’s really dreadful, even harder than the Zoncolan," said Cunego. "But right now I am enjoying this win, I badly wanted it, after many placements and some bad luck. I am confident looking forward to the next stages, I've got a great team and today it really showed."
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:59:30
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:03
|5
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|10
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|12
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|16
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:48
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:53
|19
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|20
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|24
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:22
|25
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:29
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:33
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:41
|29
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:50
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:34
|37
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:02:39
|38
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:55
|39
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|40
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|41
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:03:35
|42
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:50
|48
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|50
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|51
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:13
|52
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:19
|53
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:02
|54
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:05:15
|57
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|58
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|60
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:40
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:03
|63
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|65
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|70
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:07:32
|73
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|74
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:07:58
|75
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|76
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:09:32
|77
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:53
|78
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:11:16
|79
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|80
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:11:45
|81
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:08
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:12:15
|83
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|84
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:13:21
|85
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|86
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:13:39
|88
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|91
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|93
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|94
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|95
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|97
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|98
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:42
|100
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|102
|Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named
|103
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|110
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|111
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:23
|113
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|114
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:32
|116
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|118
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|119
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|120
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|122
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|124
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|125
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|2
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|4
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|2
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:59:06
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:36
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:19
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:56
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:17
|6
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:45
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:49
|8
|Team Idea
|0:05:47
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:42
|10
|Team NetApp
|0:08:38
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:10:07
|12
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:50
|13
|Utensilnord Named
|0:12:08
|14
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:12:51
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:15
|17
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:17
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:15:23
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:07
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:10
|6
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:16
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:19
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:27
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:00:29
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:34
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|12
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|13
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:01:00
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:03
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|17
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:21
|18
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:25
|21
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:27
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:43
|23
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:56
|24
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:01
|26
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:06
|28
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:08
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|31
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:32
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:34
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|35
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:05
|36
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:14
|37
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:41
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:42
|39
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:45
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:50
|41
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:51
|43
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:56
|44
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|45
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:03
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:04:10
|47
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:04:24
|48
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:04:26
|49
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:30
|51
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:05
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:14
|53
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:05:35
|54
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:05:39
|55
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:42
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:50
|57
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|58
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|0:06:06
|59
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:06:14
|60
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:00
|61
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:15
|64
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:23
|65
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:47
|66
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|67
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:07:54
|68
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:08:02
|69
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:08:06
|70
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:16
|71
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|72
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|73
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:09:00
|74
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:09
|75
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:19
|76
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:06
|77
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:10:31
|78
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:11:36
|79
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:12:44
|80
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|0:13:06
|81
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:13:18
|82
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:31
|83
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:13:41
|85
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:52
|86
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:57
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:14:05
|88
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:14:13
|89
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|90
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:23
|91
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:14:25
|92
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|0:14:30
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:37
|95
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:28
|96
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:15:41
|97
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:42
|98
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|0:17:47
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:58
|100
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:18:18
|101
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:22
|102
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:24
|104
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:28
|105
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:31
|107
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:37
|109
|Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:18:54
|110
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:19:08
|111
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:58
|112
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:40
|113
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:46
|114
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:29
|115
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:53
|116
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:55
|117
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:23:18
|118
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|119
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|120
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:25
|121
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:23:33
|122
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:23:41
|123
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:46
|124
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:09
|125
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:46
|126
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:21
|127
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:25:36
|1
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|2
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|2
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|4:15:30
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:01
|3
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:58
|4
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:07
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:07
|7
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:05:28
|8
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:05:32
|9
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:16
|11
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:55
|12
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|13
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:24
|14
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:16
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:15:34
|17
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:19:01
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:22
|19
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:48
|20
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:23:11
|21
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:39
|22
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:14
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:15:48
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:03
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:50
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:19
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:41
|6
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:06
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:07
|8
|Team Idea
|0:05:49
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:50
|10
|Team NetApp
|0:08:09
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:10:02
|12
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:41
|13
|Utensilnord Named
|0:11:53
|14
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|15
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:13:01
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|17
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:14
