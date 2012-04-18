Trending

Cunego sprints to victory at Giro del Trentino

Frank new overall leader ahead of Kreuziger

Image 1 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes his first victory of the season

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes his first victory of the season
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 2 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 54

John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crosses the finish line.

John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 54

Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) is best young rider.

Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) is best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 54

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) at the finish.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) at the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 54

Mathias Frank (BMC) moves into the overall lead.

Mathias Frank (BMC) moves into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) after crossing the line.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) after crossing the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 54

Mathias Frank (BMC) celebrates in the pink jersey.

Mathias Frank (BMC) celebrates in the pink jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 54

The classification leaders at the end of stage 2.

The classification leaders at the end of stage 2.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) with the spoils.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) with the spoils.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes the win.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) celebrates victory.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) celebrates victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the final climb.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 54

Marco Pinotti (BMC) crosses the finish line.

Marco Pinotti (BMC) crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 54

Marco Frapporti (Team Idea) leads the mountains classification.

Marco Frapporti (Team Idea) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 54

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) testing his form.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) testing his form.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 54

Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Venezuela) with Angelo Zomegnan.

Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Venezuela) with Angelo Zomegnan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 54

Marco Pinotti (BMC) signs on digitally.

Marco Pinotti (BMC) signs on digitally.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 54

MIchele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) signs on.

MIchele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) signs on.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 54

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) rides with Damiano Cunego on his wheel.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) rides with Damiano Cunego on his wheel.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 54

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) at the Giro del Trentino.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) marshalled by his teammates.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) marshalled by his teammates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the finish line.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 54

Mathias Frank (BMC) celebrates his overall lead.

Mathias Frank (BMC) celebrates his overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 54

Pretty in pink for Mathias Frank (BMC).

Pretty in pink for Mathias Frank (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 54

Morris Possoni (Lampre-ISD) drives on the front.

Morris Possoni (Lampre-ISD) drives on the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 54

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and Marco Pinotti (BMC) are competing for Italy's time trial slot at the Olympics.

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and Marco Pinotti (BMC) are competing for Italy's time trial slot at the Olympics.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) wins stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) wins stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes his first win of the year.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes his first win of the year.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 54

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) is in fine form ahead of the Giro d'Italia.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) is in fine form ahead of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on a descent.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on a descent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 54

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 54

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the pink jersey at the Giro del Trentino.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the pink jersey at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 54

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni) in action.

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni) in action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was vigilant all day.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was vigilant all day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 54

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 54

Christophe Kern (Europcar).

Christophe Kern (Europcar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is chasing his condition ahead of the Giro d'Italia.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is chasing his condition ahead of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 54

Juan Pablo Forero (Colombia-Coldeportes) leads the break.

Juan Pablo Forero (Colombia-Coldeportes) leads the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 54

Janez Brajkovic (Astana).

Janez Brajkovic (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 54

Taylor Phinney (BMC) surrendered his overall lead.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) surrendered his overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 54

Przemysław Niemiec and Michele Scarponi lead Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

Przemysław Niemiec and Michele Scarponi lead Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) beats Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone).

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) beats Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 54

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints clear of a protesting Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone).

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints clear of a protesting Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 54

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua&Sapone) drops back to the team car.

Danilo Di Luca (Acqua&Sapone) drops back to the team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 54

Juan Pablo Forero (Colombia-Coldeportes) off the front.

Juan Pablo Forero (Colombia-Coldeportes) off the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 54

There was a relaxed atmosphere as the bunch left Mori.

There was a relaxed atmosphere as the bunch left Mori.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) will do battle at the Giro d'Italia.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) will do battle at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 54

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 54

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) before the start of stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino.

Ivan Santaromita (BMC) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) before the start of stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 54

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in relaxed mood at the start.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in relaxed mood at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 54

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) shares a joke with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) shares a joke with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 54

Mathias Frank (BMC) moves into the overall lead.

Mathias Frank (BMC) moves into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 54

Astana set the tempo for Roman Kreuziger.

Astana set the tempo for Roman Kreuziger.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took his first victory of the season after a thrilling second stage of the Giro del Trentino at Sant’Orsola Terme. The Italian outsprinted Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) for the win, while Mathias Frank (BMC) moves into the overall lead.

"I knew my fitness is good, the team is strong and the course was suitable for my characteristics," said Cunego. "I'm very happy I made all these conditions become reality, obtaining the first victory in this season. This helps me to decrease the disappointment from the Cauberg crash [at the Amstel Gold Race]."

The race was blown apart on the snowy descent of the Passo Redebus, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) and race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) among those caught behind.

Immediately after reaching the town of Pergine at the base of the descent, Cunego’s Lampre teammates Michele Scarponi and Przemyslaw Niemiec took over on the short, shallow climb to the finish at Sant’Orsola Terme. Their efforts succeeded in setting up the Cunego for the stage win, while Frank managed to stay within sight of the leaders to ensure that the race lead remains with BMC for another day.

Frank leads Kreuziger by three seconds and Betancur by seven seconds on general classification.

"I knew only Roman Kreuziger couldn't win because he would was only 10 seconds down and could have taken the jersey with the bonus seconds," Frank said. "So for me, it was good to stay in the group and try my best in the sprint. I lost a few seconds but got the jersey. It's really exciting for sure.

"It was another positive showing after yesterday’s success in the TTT. Both Marco Pinotti and myself were up front, and we are really happy to have held on to the jersey. But tomorrow it’s going to be a very different business..."

On Thursday the peloton faces a tough finale, with the hors catégorie Punta Veleno climb situated 2.5km from the finish line of the 167.8km stage. The Punta Veleno climb is 8.5km in length with an average gradient of 15 percent. In its most difficult sectors the pitch reaches 20 percent.

The climb is one BMC's assistant director Max Sciandri has seen before in his days as a professional cyclist. "Tomorrow is going to be super hard," Sciandri said. "We did it in the '80s in the Giro d'Italia and haven't done it since. It's so steep, the mechanics are going to go up it on motorbikes."

After today's stage win Cunego is only 10 seconds out of the leader's jersey in fifth place on general classification. The 30-year-old Italian has reconned the Punta Veleno climb and knows what awaits the peloton tomorrow. "I went to have a look at it, and it’s really dreadful, even harder than the Zoncolan," said Cunego. "But right now I am enjoying this win, I badly wanted it, after many placements and some bad luck. I am confident looking forward to the next stages, I've got a great team and today it really showed."

Full Results
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:59:30
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:03
5Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
9Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
12Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:14
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
16Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:48
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:53
19José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
20Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
21Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
24Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:01:22
25Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:29
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:33
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:41
29Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:50
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
32Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:34
37Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:02:39
38Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:55
39Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
40Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
41Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:03:35
42Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
45Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
47Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:50
48Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
49Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
50Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
51Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:13
52Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:19
53Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:02
54Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:05:15
57Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
58Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
59Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
60Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:40
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:03
63Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
65Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
66Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
67Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
70Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:07:32
73Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
74Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:07:58
75Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:04
76Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:09:32
77Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:53
78Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:11:16
79Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
80Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:11:45
81Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:08
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:12:15
83Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
84Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:13:21
85Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
86Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:13:39
88Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
91Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
93Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
94Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
95Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
97Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
98Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
99Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:17:42
100Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
101Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
102Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named
103Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
107Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
110Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
111Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
112Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:23
113Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:57
114Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:32
116Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
117Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
118Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
119Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
120Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
122William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
123Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
124Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
125Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
127Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSLeonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Sprint 1 - Levico, 92.1km
1Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea2

Mountain 1 - Palu del Fersina S.P. 8 (Cat. 2) 118.4km
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea4pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
3Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1

Mountain 2 - Passo Redebus (Cat. 1) 121.5km
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea6pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD2

Teams
1AG2R La Mondiale11:59:06
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:36
3Lampre - ISD0:01:19
4Androni Giocattoli0:01:56
5Acqua & Sapone0:03:17
6Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:45
7Astana Pro Team0:04:49
8Team Idea0:05:47
9BMC Racing Team0:06:42
10Team NetApp0:08:38
11Team Europcar0:10:07
12Spidertech Powered By C100:10:50
13Utensilnord Named0:12:08
14Colombia - Coldeportes0:12:51
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:52
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:15
17Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:17

General classification after stage 2
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:15:23
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:07
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:10
6Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:16
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:27
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:29
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:34
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
12Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
13Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:01:00
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:03
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
17José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:21
18Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:25
21Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:27
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:43
23Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:01:56
24Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:01
26Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:06
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:08
29John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
31Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:32
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:34
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
35Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:05
36David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:14
37Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:41
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:42
39Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:45
40Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:50
41Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
42Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:51
43Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:56
44Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
45Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:04:03
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:04:10
47Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:04:24
48Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:04:26
49Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
50Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:30
51Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:05
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:14
53Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:05:35
54Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:05:39
55Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:42
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:50
57Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
58Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea0:06:06
59Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:06:14
60Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:00
61Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
63Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:15
64Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:23
65Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:47
66Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
67Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea0:07:54
68Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:08:02
69Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:08:06
70Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:16
71Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:30
72Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:53
73Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:09:00
74Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:09
75Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:19
76Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:06
77Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:10:31
78Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:11:36
79Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:12:44
80Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea0:13:06
81Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:13:18
82Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:31
83Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:13:41
85Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:52
86Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:57
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:14:05
88Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:14:13
89Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
90Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:23
91Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:14:25
92Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
93Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea0:14:30
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:37
95Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:28
96Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:15:41
97Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:42
98Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea0:17:47
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:58
100Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:18:18
101Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:22
102Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:24
104Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:28
105Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
106Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:31
107Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
108Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:37
109Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named0:18:54
110Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:19:08
111Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:58
112Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:21:40
113Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:46
114Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:29
115Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:53
116Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:55
117Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:18
118Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
119William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:21
120Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:25
121Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:23:33
122Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:23:41
123Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:46
124Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:09
125Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:46
126Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:21
127Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:25:36

Sprints classification
1Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea2

Mountains classification
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea10pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD2
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1

Young riders classification
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone4:15:30
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:01
3Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:58
4David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:07
5Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:07
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:05:28
8Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:05:32
9Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:53
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:16
11Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:55
12Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:46
13Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:24
14Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
15Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:16
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:15:34
17Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:19:01
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:22
19Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:48
20Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:11
21Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:39
22Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:14

Teams classification
1AG2R La Mondiale12:15:48
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:03
3Lampre - ISD0:00:50
4Androni Giocattoli0:01:19
5Acqua & Sapone0:02:41
6Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:06
7Astana Pro Team0:04:07
8Team Idea0:05:49
9BMC Racing Team0:05:50
10Team NetApp0:08:09
11Team Europcar0:10:02
12Spidertech Powered By C100:10:41
13Utensilnord Named0:11:53
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:52
15Colombia - Coldeportes0:13:01
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:12
17Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:14

