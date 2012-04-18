Image 1 of 54 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) takes his first victory of the season (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 54 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on stage 2 of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 54 John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 54 Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) is best young rider. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 54 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 54 Mathias Frank (BMC) moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 54 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) after crossing the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 54 Mathias Frank (BMC) celebrates in the pink jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 54 The classification leaders at the end of stage 2. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took his first victory of the season after a thrilling second stage of the Giro del Trentino at Sant’Orsola Terme. The Italian outsprinted Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) for the win, while Mathias Frank (BMC) moves into the overall lead.

"I knew my fitness is good, the team is strong and the course was suitable for my characteristics," said Cunego. "I'm very happy I made all these conditions become reality, obtaining the first victory in this season. This helps me to decrease the disappointment from the Cauberg crash [at the Amstel Gold Race]."

The race was blown apart on the snowy descent of the Passo Redebus, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF) and race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) among those caught behind.

Immediately after reaching the town of Pergine at the base of the descent, Cunego’s Lampre teammates Michele Scarponi and Przemyslaw Niemiec took over on the short, shallow climb to the finish at Sant’Orsola Terme. Their efforts succeeded in setting up the Cunego for the stage win, while Frank managed to stay within sight of the leaders to ensure that the race lead remains with BMC for another day.

Frank leads Kreuziger by three seconds and Betancur by seven seconds on general classification.

"I knew only Roman Kreuziger couldn't win because he would was only 10 seconds down and could have taken the jersey with the bonus seconds," Frank said. "So for me, it was good to stay in the group and try my best in the sprint. I lost a few seconds but got the jersey. It's really exciting for sure.

"It was another positive showing after yesterday’s success in the TTT. Both Marco Pinotti and myself were up front, and we are really happy to have held on to the jersey. But tomorrow it’s going to be a very different business..."

On Thursday the peloton faces a tough finale, with the hors catégorie Punta Veleno climb situated 2.5km from the finish line of the 167.8km stage. The Punta Veleno climb is 8.5km in length with an average gradient of 15 percent. In its most difficult sectors the pitch reaches 20 percent.

The climb is one BMC's assistant director Max Sciandri has seen before in his days as a professional cyclist. "Tomorrow is going to be super hard," Sciandri said. "We did it in the '80s in the Giro d'Italia and haven't done it since. It's so steep, the mechanics are going to go up it on motorbikes."

After today's stage win Cunego is only 10 seconds out of the leader's jersey in fifth place on general classification. The 30-year-old Italian has reconned the Punta Veleno climb and knows what awaits the peloton tomorrow. "I went to have a look at it, and it’s really dreadful, even harder than the Zoncolan," said Cunego. "But right now I am enjoying this win, I badly wanted it, after many placements and some bad luck. I am confident looking forward to the next stages, I've got a great team and today it really showed."

Full Results 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:59:30 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:03 5 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 9 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 10 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 12 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 16 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:48 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:53 19 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09 20 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 24 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:01:22 25 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:29 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:33 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:41 29 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:50 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:34 37 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:02:39 38 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:55 39 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 40 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 41 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:03:35 42 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 45 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 47 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:50 48 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 49 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 50 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 51 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:13 52 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:19 53 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:02 54 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:05:15 57 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 58 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 59 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 60 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 61 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:40 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:03 63 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 65 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 70 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 71 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:07:32 73 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 74 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:07:58 75 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:04 76 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:09:32 77 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:53 78 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:11:16 79 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 80 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:11:45 81 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:08 82 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:12:15 83 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 84 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:13:21 85 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 86 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:13:39 88 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 91 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 93 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 94 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named 95 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 97 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 98 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:42 100 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 101 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 102 Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named 103 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 109 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 110 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 111 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 112 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:23 113 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:57 114 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:32 116 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 117 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 118 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 119 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 120 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 121 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 122 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 123 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 124 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 125 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 127 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Sprint 1 - Levico, 92.1km 1 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 2

Mountain 1 - Palu del Fersina S.P. 8 (Cat. 2) 118.4km 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 4 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1

Mountain 2 - Passo Redebus (Cat. 1) 121.5km 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 6 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 2

Teams 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:59:06 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:36 3 Lampre - ISD 0:01:19 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:56 5 Acqua & Sapone 0:03:17 6 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:45 7 Astana Pro Team 0:04:49 8 Team Idea 0:05:47 9 BMC Racing Team 0:06:42 10 Team NetApp 0:08:38 11 Team Europcar 0:10:07 12 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:10:50 13 Utensilnord Named 0:12:08 14 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:12:51 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:12:52 16 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:15 17 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:17

General classification after stage 2 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:15:23 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:07 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:10 6 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:16 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:27 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:29 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:34 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 13 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:01:00 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:03 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 17 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:21 18 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:25 21 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:27 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:43 23 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:01:56 24 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:01 26 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:06 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:08 29 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 31 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:32 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:34 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 35 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:05 36 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:14 37 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:41 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:42 39 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:45 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:50 41 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 42 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:51 43 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:56 44 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 45 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:03 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:04:10 47 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:04:24 48 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:04:26 49 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 50 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:30 51 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:05 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:14 53 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:05:35 54 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:05:39 55 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:42 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:50 57 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:51 58 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 0:06:06 59 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:06:14 60 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:00 61 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:15 64 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:23 65 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:47 66 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 67 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 0:07:54 68 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:08:02 69 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:08:06 70 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:16 71 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:30 72 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:53 73 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:09:00 74 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:09 75 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:19 76 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:06 77 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:10:31 78 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:11:36 79 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:12:44 80 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 0:13:06 81 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:13:18 82 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:31 83 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 84 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:13:41 85 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:52 86 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:57 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:14:05 88 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:14:13 89 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named 90 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:23 91 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:14:25 92 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 93 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 0:14:30 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:37 95 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:28 96 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:15:41 97 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:42 98 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 0:17:47 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:58 100 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:18:18 101 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:22 102 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:24 104 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:28 105 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 106 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:31 107 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 108 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:37 109 Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:18:54 110 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:19:08 111 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:58 112 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:21:40 113 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:46 114 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:29 115 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:53 116 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:55 117 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:23:18 118 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 119 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:21 120 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:25 121 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:23:33 122 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:23:41 123 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:46 124 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:09 125 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:46 126 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:21 127 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:25:36

Sprints classification 1 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 2

Mountains classification 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 10 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 2 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1

Young riders classification 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 4:15:30 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:01 3 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:58 4 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:07 5 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:07 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:05:28 8 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:05:32 9 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:53 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:16 11 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:55 12 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:46 13 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:24 14 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:16 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:15:34 17 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:19:01 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:22 19 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:48 20 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:23:11 21 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:39 22 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:14