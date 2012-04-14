Trending

Giro del Trentino past winners

1962-2011

2011Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
2010Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
2009Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas
2008Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
2007Damiano Cunego (Ita)
2006Damiano Cunego
2005J. A. Perez Cuapio
2004Damiano Cunego
2003Gilberto Simoni
2002Francesco Casagrande
2001Francesco Casagrande
2000Simone Borgheresi
1999Paolo Savoldelli
1998Paolo Savoldelli
1997Luc Leblanc
1996Wladimir Belli
1995Heinz Imboden
1994Moreno Argentin
1993Maurizio Fondriest
1992Claudio Chiappucci
1991Leonardo Sierra
1990Gianni Bugno
1989Mauro Santaromita
1988Urs Zimmerman
1987Claudio Corti
1986Carrera Jeans
1985Harald Maier
1984Franco Chioccioli
1983Francesco Moser
1982Giuseppe Saronni
1981Roberto Visentini
1980Francesco Moser
1979Knut Knudsen
1963Guido De Rosso
1962Enzo Moser

