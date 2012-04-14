Giro del Trentino past winners
1962-2011
|2011
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2010
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas
|2008
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|2007
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|2006
|Damiano Cunego
|2005
|J. A. Perez Cuapio
|2004
|Damiano Cunego
|2003
|Gilberto Simoni
|2002
|Francesco Casagrande
|2001
|Francesco Casagrande
|2000
|Simone Borgheresi
|1999
|Paolo Savoldelli
|1998
|Paolo Savoldelli
|1997
|Luc Leblanc
|1996
|Wladimir Belli
|1995
|Heinz Imboden
|1994
|Moreno Argentin
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest
|1992
|Claudio Chiappucci
|1991
|Leonardo Sierra
|1990
|Gianni Bugno
|1989
|Mauro Santaromita
|1988
|Urs Zimmerman
|1987
|Claudio Corti
|1986
|Carrera Jeans
|1985
|Harald Maier
|1984
|Franco Chioccioli
|1983
|Francesco Moser
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni
|1981
|Roberto Visentini
|1980
|Francesco Moser
|1979
|Knut Knudsen
|1963
|Guido De Rosso
|1962
|Enzo Moser
