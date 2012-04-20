Pozzovivo wins 2012 Giro del Trentino
Atapuma wins final stage
Stage 4: Castelletto Di Brenzone - Passo Pordoi
Darwin Atapuma raced to victory in the finale of stage four of the 2012 Giro del Trentino at Passo Pordoi, giving Colombia-Coldeportes its first victory on European soil. The Colombian rider overcame heavy snow on the 177km final stage to secure the win, with Colnago-CSF's Domenico Pozzovivo comfortably winning the overall GC after coasting home in third place.
"When I think back to cold we suffered today – I am still shivering,” Pozzovivo said after securing the overall win.
“I found the right rhythm and a rising determination as the Tour progressed. It was important to do well as a team as the Giro d’Italia is coming up very soon and we were immediately comfortable with the team time trial on the opening day.
“My teammates have been busy all day to keep the race closed for me. Lots of riders tried to attack me and it was not always easy to answer. But I never had moments of great crisis and in the end I felt so good that I was also able to attack in the finale."
Pozzovivo led for most of the finale on the mountain finish and for a long time it looked like he would add to yesterday’s stage three victory in Brenzone, which put him into the leader’s jersey after he had under-performed in stage two. But once he realised overall victory was within his grasp he took his foot off the gas and was passed by Atapuma and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) within sight of the finish line. Betancur couldn’t counter Atapuma's final push and had to settle for the runner-up spot for the second time in three days.
Atapuma’s win was an historic one for his team, who have finally broken through with a well-deserved maiden victory in Europe, and for the rider himself it was the biggest day of his career to date. The 24-year-old won the Colombian national championship in 2008, but recognition in the form of victory here far outweighs anything he has achieved in the past and will have some bigger teams sitting up and taking notice.
It was Pozzovivo’s first overall victory for two years and a welcome boost for him and his team ahead of the Giro d’Italia, which is less than ten days away. Whether that is enough time to ensure we don’t have a repeat of the dire weather conditions in northern Italy remains to be seen. Snow and wind decimated the peloton in the final phase of the race as the riders climbed higher and higher to the Passo Pordoi summit finish.
The early part of the stage was fairly uneventful, with the bulk of the peloton happy to bide its time behind the two-man breakaway of Brian Vandborg (Spidertech) and Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp). Things heated up as the weather deteriorated on the final climb to the finish, with the two leaders being engulfed by a chasing pack led by Liquigas-Cannondale’s home-based duo Ivan Basso and Eros Capecchi, who were working for their GC-chasing teammate Sylvester Szmyd. Despite a couple of attacks Pozzovivo was biding his time in comfortable fashion, and with 3km to go he swept into the lead, effectively ending the battle for the overall GC.
As he realised overall victory was in the bag, with his main rivals, Damiano Cunego and Sylvester Szmyd, unable to go with him, Pozzovivo rode within himself for the final kilometre and was passed by Atapuma and Betancur. Cunego eventually came home in fifth position, one place behind Szmyd, but the gap between the pair was wide enough to ensure that Cunego consolidated his GC lead over the Polish rider and finished as overall runner-up.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4:37:03
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:03
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:06
|4
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:17
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|7
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:06
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:20
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|11
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:37
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:40
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:45
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:54
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|16
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:04
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:17
|19
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|21
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:27
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|26
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:50
|27
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:24
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:56
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:02
|30
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:04:12
|31
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:35
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:38
|33
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:47
|34
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|35
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:04
|36
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:28
|37
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:33
|38
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:06:07
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:15
|40
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:06:50
|41
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:06:52
|44
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:06:53
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:05
|46
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|47
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:45
|49
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:54
|50
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|0:09:43
|51
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:10:23
|52
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:11:19
|54
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:12:05
|55
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:39
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:37
|57
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|58
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|59
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|61
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|62
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|63
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|64
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|67
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|70
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|71
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|73
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|74
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|75
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech p/b C10
|79
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|84
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|85
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|86
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|87
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|88
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|89
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|90
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|92
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:46
|94
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:27
|95
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:50
|96
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:18
|98
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|100
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|102
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|103
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|104
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|DNS
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|4
|3
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|13:54:27
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:33
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:35
|5
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:07
|6
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:56
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:23
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:34
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:12:03
|10
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:48
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:35
|12
|Team NetApp
|0:24:02
|13
|Team Idea
|0:24:14
|14
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:39
|15
|Spidertech p/b C10
|0:30:48
|16
|Utensilnord Named
|0:31:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12:57:47
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:40
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:42
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:07
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:33
|7
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|8
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:55
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:05
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:27
|12
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:03
|13
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:05
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:58
|15
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:20
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:47
|17
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:07:27
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|20
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:49
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:55
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:59
|23
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:08:39
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:47
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:09
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:27
|27
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:40
|28
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:00
|29
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:06
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:41
|32
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:01
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:55
|34
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|35
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:20
|36
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:39
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:17
|38
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:17:22
|39
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:17:54
|40
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:19:15
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:13
|42
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:33
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:05
|44
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:33
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:40
|46
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:25:02
|47
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:26:10
|48
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:27:11
|49
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:44
|50
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:21
|51
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:30:48
|52
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:50
|53
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:29
|54
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:37
|55
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:32:09
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:32:31
|57
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:46
|58
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:03
|59
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:33:39
|60
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:34:34
|61
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:34:48
|62
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:01
|63
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|0:35:32
|64
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:35:44
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:55
|66
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:36:33
|67
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|0:36:48
|68
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:37:10
|69
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:37:53
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:01
|71
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:38:15
|72
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:43
|73
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:38:47
|74
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:38:50
|75
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:15
|76
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:40:44
|77
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:40:51
|78
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:41:43
|79
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:42:01
|80
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:42:27
|81
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:40
|82
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|0:42:53
|83
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:42:58
|84
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:08
|85
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:21
|86
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:46:11
|87
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:25
|88
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:45
|89
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:47:40
|90
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|91
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:47:52
|92
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:48:34
|93
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:35
|94
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:49:28
|95
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:04
|96
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:51:10
|97
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|0:51:26
|98
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:29
|99
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:45
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:49
|101
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:52:21
|102
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:59
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:40
|104
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:51
|105
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|10
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|4
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|5
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|8
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|9
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|2
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|12
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|8
|pts
|2
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|3
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|4
|4
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|4
|5
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|6
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|2
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|12:59:29
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:13
|3
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|4
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:15:40
|5P
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:58
|6
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:23:20
|7
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:47
|8
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:33:06
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:34:02
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:33
|11
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:40:01
|12
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:58
|13
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:39
|14
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:49:44
|15
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:09
|16P
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|38:30:57
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:23
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:45
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:51
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:02
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:17:42
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:49
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:15
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:30:45
|10
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:33:01
|11
|Team Idea
|0:42:14
|12
|Team NetApp
|0:43:30
|13
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:40
|14
|Spidertech p/b C10
|1:05:09
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:45
|16
|Utensilnord Named
|1:25:05
