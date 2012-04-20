Image 1 of 47 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) wins the final stage of the Giro del Trentino in the snow atop the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 47 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his way to the summit of the Passo Pordoi after doing plenty of work in support of teammate Sylvester Szmyd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Domenico Pozzovivo leads an elite five-man lead group near the finish on the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Sprint classification leader Marco Frapporti (Team Idea) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Liquigas-Cannondale's Eros Capecchi and Ivan Basso set a strong tempo in the peloton on the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 Final jersey holders at the Giro del Trentino (l-r): Carlos Betancur, Domenico Pozzovivo and Marco Frapporti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 2012 Giro del Trentino champion Domenico Pozzovivo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) won the young rider classification at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 No surprise that Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) launched some attacks on the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 47 Damiano Cuenego and Sylvester Szmyd on the upper slopes of the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 47 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) cracked the top-10 on the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 47 Androni Giocattoli won the team classification at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 47 The top three finishers at the Giro del Trentino let loose with the bubbly on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) would defend his leader's jersey on the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 47 Domenico Pozzovivo also won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 47 Sylvester Szmyd and Damiano Cunego were unable to unseat Pozzovivo from the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 47 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace for the lead group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 47 The Passo Pordoi was blanketed in snow during the final stage of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 47 Race leader Domenico Pozzovivo never looked under stress on the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 47 Domenico Pozzovivo draws Carlos Betancur and Darwin Atapuma away from Sylvester Szmyd and Damiano Cunego near the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 47 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) would finish third overall at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 47 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 47 The lead group of five splits in the final kilometre under the impetus of race leader Domenico Pozzovivo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 47 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) climbs through blustery snow on the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 47 Sprint classification winner Marco Frapporti (Team Idea) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 47 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) in the lead group on the climb of the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 47 Ivan Basso set the pace on the lower slopes of the Passo Pordoi to soften up the peloton for Liquigas-Cannondale teammate Sylvester Szmyd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 47 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), followed by teammate Sylvester Szmyd, sets the pace on the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 47 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the front of the lead group on the climb to the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 47 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) lost contact with the leaders on the Passo Pordoi and finished in 13th place on the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 47 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) en route to victory in the Giro del Trentino's final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 47 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 47 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is assisted after finishing atop the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 47 Rides finish the final stage of the Giro del Trentino on the snowy summit of the Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 47 Top 3 overall at Giro del Trentino (l-r): Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 47 Giro del Trentino final podium (l-r): Damiano Cunego, Domenico Pozzovivo and Sylvester Szmyd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 47 Giro del Trentino final stage winner Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 47 2012 Giro del Trentino winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colango-CSF Inox) finished third on the day and celebrates his overall victory at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 47 On top of the snow-laden Passo Pordoi, Darwin Atapuma is all smiles after winning the Giro de Trentino's final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 47 Stage 4 winner Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 47 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) prevailed in the final stage of the Giro del Trentino, earning his team's first victory of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 47 Amidst blustery snow, Darwin Atapuma won the final stage of the 2012 Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 47 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) celebrates his stage win atop the snowy Passo Pordoi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 47 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) claimed his team's first victory on European soil this season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) defended his pink jersey on the snowy summit finish to win overall at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Darwin Atapuma raced to victory in the finale of stage four of the 2012 Giro del Trentino at Passo Pordoi, giving Colombia-Coldeportes its first victory on European soil. The Colombian rider overcame heavy snow on the 177km final stage to secure the win, with Colnago-CSF's Domenico Pozzovivo comfortably winning the overall GC after coasting home in third place.

"When I think back to cold we suffered today – I am still shivering,” Pozzovivo said after securing the overall win.

“I found the right rhythm and a rising determination as the Tour progressed. It was important to do well as a team as the Giro d’Italia is coming up very soon and we were immediately comfortable with the team time trial on the opening day.

“My teammates have been busy all day to keep the race closed for me. Lots of riders tried to attack me and it was not always easy to answer. But I never had moments of great crisis and in the end I felt so good that I was also able to attack in the finale."

Pozzovivo led for most of the finale on the mountain finish and for a long time it looked like he would add to yesterday’s stage three victory in Brenzone, which put him into the leader’s jersey after he had under-performed in stage two. But once he realised overall victory was within his grasp he took his foot off the gas and was passed by Atapuma and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) within sight of the finish line. Betancur couldn’t counter Atapuma's final push and had to settle for the runner-up spot for the second time in three days.

Atapuma’s win was an historic one for his team, who have finally broken through with a well-deserved maiden victory in Europe, and for the rider himself it was the biggest day of his career to date. The 24-year-old won the Colombian national championship in 2008, but recognition in the form of victory here far outweighs anything he has achieved in the past and will have some bigger teams sitting up and taking notice.

It was Pozzovivo’s first overall victory for two years and a welcome boost for him and his team ahead of the Giro d’Italia, which is less than ten days away. Whether that is enough time to ensure we don’t have a repeat of the dire weather conditions in northern Italy remains to be seen. Snow and wind decimated the peloton in the final phase of the race as the riders climbed higher and higher to the Passo Pordoi summit finish.

The early part of the stage was fairly uneventful, with the bulk of the peloton happy to bide its time behind the two-man breakaway of Brian Vandborg (Spidertech) and Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp). Things heated up as the weather deteriorated on the final climb to the finish, with the two leaders being engulfed by a chasing pack led by Liquigas-Cannondale’s home-based duo Ivan Basso and Eros Capecchi, who were working for their GC-chasing teammate Sylvester Szmyd. Despite a couple of attacks Pozzovivo was biding his time in comfortable fashion, and with 3km to go he swept into the lead, effectively ending the battle for the overall GC.

As he realised overall victory was in the bag, with his main rivals, Damiano Cunego and Sylvester Szmyd, unable to go with him, Pozzovivo rode within himself for the final kilometre and was passed by Atapuma and Betancur. Cunego eventually came home in fifth position, one place behind Szmyd, but the gap between the pair was wide enough to ensure that Cunego consolidated his GC lead over the Polish rider and finished as overall runner-up.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4:37:03 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:03 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:06 4 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 7 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 0:01:06 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:20 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:27 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:37 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:40 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:01:45 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 16 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:04 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:17 19 Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 21 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:27 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 23 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 26 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:50 27 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:24 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:56 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:04:02 30 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:04:12 31 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:35 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:04:38 33 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:47 34 Jason Mccartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 35 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:04 36 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:28 37 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:33 38 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:06:07 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:15 40 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:06:50 41 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 42 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 43 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech p/b C10 0:06:52 44 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:06:53 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:07:05 46 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:10 47 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:45 49 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:54 50 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 0:09:43 51 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:10:23 52 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:11:19 54 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:12:05 55 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:39 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:37 57 Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named 58 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 59 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 60 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 61 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named 62 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 63 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 64 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 67 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 69 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 70 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 71 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 73 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 74 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 75 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech p/b C10 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 84 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 85 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 86 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 87 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 88 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 89 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 90 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 92 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:46 94 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:27 95 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:50 96 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:18 98 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 99 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 100 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 101 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 102 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 103 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 104 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 105 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes DNF Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 DNF Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea DNS Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD DNS Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Intermediate Sprint - Cembra # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 4 3 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) - Passo Pordoi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 4 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 13:54:27 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:33 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 4 Pro Team Astana 0:03:35 5 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:07 6 Acqua & Sapone 0:04:56 7 Lampre - ISD 0:06:23 8 BMC Racing Team 0:07:34 9 Team Europcar 0:12:03 10 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:48 11 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:35 12 Team NetApp 0:24:02 13 Team Idea 0:24:14 14 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:39 15 Spidertech p/b C10 0:30:48 16 Utensilnord Named 0:31:05

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12:57:47 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:40 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:42 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:07 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:33 7 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 8 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:55 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:05 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:27 12 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:03 13 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:05 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:58 15 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:20 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:47 17 Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:08 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:07:27 19 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:46 20 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:49 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:55 22 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:59 23 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:08:39 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana 0:08:47 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:09:09 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 27 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:10:40 28 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:00 29 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:11:06 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:13:41 32 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:01 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:55 34 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 35 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:20 36 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:16:39 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:17:17 38 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:17:22 39 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech p/b C10 0:17:54 40 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:19:15 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:13 42 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:20:33 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:05 44 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:33 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:40 46 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:25:02 47 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:26:10 48 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:27:11 49 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:27:44 50 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:21 51 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:30:48 52 Jason Mccartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:30:50 53 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:29 54 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:37 55 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:32:09 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:32:31 57 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:46 58 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:03 59 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 0:33:39 60 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech p/b C10 0:34:34 61 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:34:48 62 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:01 63 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 0:35:32 64 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:35:44 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:55 66 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:36:33 67 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 0:36:48 68 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:37:10 69 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:37:53 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:38:01 71 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:38:15 72 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:38:43 73 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:38:47 74 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:38:50 75 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:40:15 76 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:40:44 77 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:40:51 78 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:41:43 79 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:42:01 80 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:42:27 81 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:42:40 82 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 0:42:53 83 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:42:58 84 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:08 85 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:21 86 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:46:11 87 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:46:25 88 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:45 89 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:47:40 90 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 91 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:47:52 92 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:48:34 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:35 94 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech p/b C10 0:49:28 95 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:51:04 96 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:51:10 97 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10 0:51:26 98 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:29 99 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:51:45 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:49 101 Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:52:21 102 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:52:59 103 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:57:40 104 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:57:51 105 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:58:47

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 10 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 4 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 5 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 4 9 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 2 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 12 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 8 pts 2 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 4 4 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 4 5 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 6 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 2 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 12:59:29 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:13 3 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:37 4 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:15:40 5P Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:58 6 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:23:20 7 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:47 8 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:33:06 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:34:02 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:38:33 11 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:40:01 12 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:40:58 13 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:39 14 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:49:44 15 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:56:09 16P Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:05