Trending

Pozzovivo wins 2012 Giro del Trentino

Atapuma wins final stage

Image 1 of 47

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) wins the final stage of the Giro del Trentino in the snow atop the Passo Pordoi.

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) wins the final stage of the Giro del Trentino in the snow atop the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 47

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his way to the summit of the Passo Pordoi after doing plenty of work in support of teammate Sylvester Szmyd.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his way to the summit of the Passo Pordoi after doing plenty of work in support of teammate Sylvester Szmyd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 47

Domenico Pozzovivo leads an elite five-man lead group near the finish on the Passo Pordoi.

Domenico Pozzovivo leads an elite five-man lead group near the finish on the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Sprint classification leader Marco Frapporti (Team Idea)

Sprint classification leader Marco Frapporti (Team Idea)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

Liquigas-Cannondale's Eros Capecchi and Ivan Basso set a strong tempo in the peloton on the Passo Pordoi.

Liquigas-Cannondale's Eros Capecchi and Ivan Basso set a strong tempo in the peloton on the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 47

Final jersey holders at the Giro del Trentino (l-r): Carlos Betancur, Domenico Pozzovivo and Marco Frapporti

Final jersey holders at the Giro del Trentino (l-r): Carlos Betancur, Domenico Pozzovivo and Marco Frapporti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 47

2012 Giro del Trentino champion Domenico Pozzovivo.

2012 Giro del Trentino champion Domenico Pozzovivo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) won the young rider classification at the Giro del Trentino.

Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) won the young rider classification at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 47

No surprise that Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) launched some attacks on the final climb.

No surprise that Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) launched some attacks on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 47

Damiano Cuenego and Sylvester Szmyd on the upper slopes of the Passo Pordoi.

Damiano Cuenego and Sylvester Szmyd on the upper slopes of the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 47

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) cracked the top-10 on the final stage.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) cracked the top-10 on the final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 47

Androni Giocattoli won the team classification at the Giro del Trentino.

Androni Giocattoli won the team classification at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 47

The top three finishers at the Giro del Trentino let loose with the bubbly on the podium.

The top three finishers at the Giro del Trentino let loose with the bubbly on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 47

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) would defend his leader's jersey on the final stage.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) would defend his leader's jersey on the final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Giro del Trentino.

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 47

Domenico Pozzovivo also won the mountains classification.

Domenico Pozzovivo also won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 47

Sylvester Szmyd and Damiano Cunego were unable to unseat Pozzovivo from the leader's jersey.

Sylvester Szmyd and Damiano Cunego were unable to unseat Pozzovivo from the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 47

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace for the lead group.

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace for the lead group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 47

The Passo Pordoi was blanketed in snow during the final stage of the Giro del Trentino.

The Passo Pordoi was blanketed in snow during the final stage of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Race leader Domenico Pozzovivo never looked under stress on the final climb.

Race leader Domenico Pozzovivo never looked under stress on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Domenico Pozzovivo draws Carlos Betancur and Darwin Atapuma away from Sylvester Szmyd and Damiano Cunego near the finish.

Domenico Pozzovivo draws Carlos Betancur and Darwin Atapuma away from Sylvester Szmyd and Damiano Cunego near the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 47

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) would finish third overall at the Giro del Trentino.

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) would finish third overall at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 47

The lead group of five splits in the final kilometre under the impetus of race leader Domenico Pozzovivo.

The lead group of five splits in the final kilometre under the impetus of race leader Domenico Pozzovivo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 47

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) climbs through blustery snow on the Passo Pordoi.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) climbs through blustery snow on the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 47

Sprint classification winner Marco Frapporti (Team Idea)

Sprint classification winner Marco Frapporti (Team Idea)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 47

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) in the lead group on the climb of the Passo Pordoi.

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) in the lead group on the climb of the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 47

Ivan Basso set the pace on the lower slopes of the Passo Pordoi to soften up the peloton for Liquigas-Cannondale teammate Sylvester Szmyd.

Ivan Basso set the pace on the lower slopes of the Passo Pordoi to soften up the peloton for Liquigas-Cannondale teammate Sylvester Szmyd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 47

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), followed by teammate Sylvester Szmyd, sets the pace on the Passo Pordoi.

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), followed by teammate Sylvester Szmyd, sets the pace on the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 47

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the front of the lead group on the climb to the finish.

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the front of the lead group on the climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 47

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) lost contact with the leaders on the Passo Pordoi and finished in 13th place on the day.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) lost contact with the leaders on the Passo Pordoi and finished in 13th place on the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 47

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) en route to victory in the Giro del Trentino's final stage.

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) en route to victory in the Giro del Trentino's final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 47

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino.

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 47

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is assisted after finishing atop the Passo Pordoi.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is assisted after finishing atop the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 47

Rides finish the final stage of the Giro del Trentino on the snowy summit of the Passo Pordoi.

Rides finish the final stage of the Giro del Trentino on the snowy summit of the Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 47

Top 3 overall at Giro del Trentino (l-r): Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Top 3 overall at Giro del Trentino (l-r): Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 47

Giro del Trentino final podium (l-r): Damiano Cunego, Domenico Pozzovivo and Sylvester Szmyd

Giro del Trentino final podium (l-r): Damiano Cunego, Domenico Pozzovivo and Sylvester Szmyd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 47

Giro del Trentino final stage winner Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes)

Giro del Trentino final stage winner Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 47

2012 Giro del Trentino winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox)

2012 Giro del Trentino winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 47

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colango-CSF Inox) finished third on the day and celebrates his overall victory at the Giro del Trentino.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colango-CSF Inox) finished third on the day and celebrates his overall victory at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 47

On top of the snow-laden Passo Pordoi, Darwin Atapuma is all smiles after winning the Giro de Trentino's final stage.

On top of the snow-laden Passo Pordoi, Darwin Atapuma is all smiles after winning the Giro de Trentino's final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 47

Stage 4 winner Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes)

Stage 4 winner Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 47

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) prevailed in the final stage of the Giro del Trentino, earning his team's first victory of the season.

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) prevailed in the final stage of the Giro del Trentino, earning his team's first victory of the season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 47

Amidst blustery snow, Darwin Atapuma won the final stage of the 2012 Giro del Trentino.

Amidst blustery snow, Darwin Atapuma won the final stage of the 2012 Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 47

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) celebrates his stage win atop the snowy Passo Pordoi.

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) celebrates his stage win atop the snowy Passo Pordoi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 47

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) claimed his team's first victory on European soil this season.

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes) claimed his team's first victory on European soil this season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 47

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) defended his pink jersey on the snowy summit finish to win overall at the Giro del Trentino.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) defended his pink jersey on the snowy summit finish to win overall at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Darwin Atapuma raced to victory in the finale of stage four of the 2012 Giro del Trentino at Passo Pordoi, giving Colombia-Coldeportes its first victory on European soil. The Colombian rider overcame heavy snow on the 177km final stage to secure the win, with Colnago-CSF's Domenico Pozzovivo comfortably winning the overall GC after coasting home in third place.

"When I think back to cold we suffered today – I am still shivering,” Pozzovivo said after securing the overall win.

“I found the right rhythm and a rising determination as the Tour progressed. It was important to do well as a team as the Giro d’Italia is coming up very soon and we were immediately comfortable with the team time trial on the opening day.

“My teammates have been busy all day to keep the race closed for me. Lots of riders tried to attack me and it was not always easy to answer. But I never had moments of great crisis and in the end I felt so good that I was also able to attack in the finale."

Pozzovivo led for most of the finale on the mountain finish and for a long time it looked like he would add to yesterday’s stage three victory in Brenzone, which put him into the leader’s jersey after he had under-performed in stage two. But once he realised overall victory was within his grasp he took his foot off the gas and was passed by Atapuma and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) within sight of the finish line. Betancur couldn’t counter Atapuma's final push and had to settle for the runner-up spot for the second time in three days.

Atapuma’s win was an historic one for his team, who have finally broken through with a well-deserved maiden victory in Europe, and for the rider himself it was the biggest day of his career to date. The 24-year-old won the Colombian national championship in 2008, but recognition in the form of victory here far outweighs anything he has achieved in the past and will have some bigger teams sitting up and taking notice.

It was Pozzovivo’s first overall victory for two years and a welcome boost for him and his team ahead of the Giro d’Italia, which is less than ten days away. Whether that is enough time to ensure we don’t have a repeat of the dire weather conditions in northern Italy remains to be seen. Snow and wind decimated the peloton in the final phase of the race as the riders climbed higher and higher to the Passo Pordoi summit finish.

The early part of the stage was fairly uneventful, with the bulk of the peloton happy to bide its time behind the two-man breakaway of Brian Vandborg (Spidertech) and Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp). Things heated up as the weather deteriorated on the final climb to the finish, with the two leaders being engulfed by a chasing pack led by Liquigas-Cannondale’s home-based duo Ivan Basso and Eros Capecchi, who were working for their GC-chasing teammate Sylvester Szmyd. Despite a couple of attacks Pozzovivo was biding his time in comfortable fashion, and with 3km to go he swept into the lead, effectively ending the battle for the overall GC.

As he realised overall victory was in the bag, with his main rivals, Damiano Cunego and Sylvester Szmyd, unable to go with him, Pozzovivo rode within himself for the final kilometre and was passed by Atapuma and Betancur. Cunego eventually came home in fifth position, one place behind Szmyd, but the gap between the pair was wide enough to ensure that Cunego consolidated his GC lead over the Polish rider and finished as overall runner-up.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4:37:03
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:03
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
4Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
7Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana0:01:06
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:20
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:27
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:37
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:40
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:01:45
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:03
16Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:04
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:17
19Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
20Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
21Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:27
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
23Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
26Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:50
27Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:24
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:56
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:04:02
30Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:04:12
31Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:35
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:04:38
33Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:47
34Jason Mccartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
35Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:04
36Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:28
37Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:33
38Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:06:07
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:15
40Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:06:50
41Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
43Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech p/b C100:06:52
44Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:06:53
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:07:05
46Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:10
47Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:45
49Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:54
50Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea0:09:43
51Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:10:23
52Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:11:19
54Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:12:05
55Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:39
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:37
57Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
58Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
59Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
60Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
61Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
62Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
63Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
64Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
67Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
69Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
70Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
71Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
73Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
74Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
75Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
76Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech p/b C10
79Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
84Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
85Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
86Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
87Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
88Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
89Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
90Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
91Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
92William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:46
94Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:27
95Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:50
96Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:18
98Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
99Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
100Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
101Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
102Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
103Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
104Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
105Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFLuca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFOmar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFLuca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
DNSMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
DNSStiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Intermediate Sprint - Cembra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C106pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp4
3Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) - Passo Pordoi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone4
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli13:54:27
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:33
3AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
4Pro Team Astana0:03:35
5Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:07
6Acqua & Sapone0:04:56
7Lampre - ISD0:06:23
8BMC Racing Team0:07:34
9Team Europcar0:12:03
10Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:48
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:35
12Team NetApp0:24:02
13Team Idea0:24:14
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:39
15Spidertech p/b C100:30:48
16Utensilnord Named0:31:05

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12:57:47
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:40
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:42
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:07
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:33
7Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
8Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:55
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:05
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:04:27
12Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:03
13Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:05:05
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:58
15Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:06:20
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:47
17Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:08
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:07:27
19John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
20Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:49
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:55
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:59
23Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:08:39
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Pro Team Astana0:08:47
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:09:09
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
27Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:40
28Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:00
29Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:11:06
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:13:41
32Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:01
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:55
34Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
35Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:20
36Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:16:39
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:17:17
38Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:17:22
39Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech p/b C100:17:54
40Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:19:15
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:20:13
42Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:20:33
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:05
44Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:33
45Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:40
46Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:25:02
47Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:26:10
48Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:27:11
49Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:27:44
50Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:21
51Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:30:48
52Jason Mccartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:50
53Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:29
54Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:37
55Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:32:09
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:32:31
57Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:46
58Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:03
59Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea0:33:39
60Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech p/b C100:34:34
61Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:34:48
62Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:01
63Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea0:35:32
64Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:35:44
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:55
66Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:36:33
67Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea0:36:48
68Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:37:10
69Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:37:53
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:38:01
71Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:38:15
72Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:38:43
73Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:38:47
74Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:38:50
75Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:40:15
76Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:40:44
77Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:40:51
78Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:41:43
79Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:42:01
80Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:42:27
81Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:42:40
82Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea0:42:53
83Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:42:58
84Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:08
85Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:21
86Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:46:11
87Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:46:25
88Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:45
89Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:47:40
90Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
91Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:47:52
92Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:48:34
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:35
94Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech p/b C100:49:28
95Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:51:04
96Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:51:10
97Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech p/b C100:51:26
98Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:29
99Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:51:45
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:49
101Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:52:21
102Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:52:59
103William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:57:40
104Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:57:51
105Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:58:47

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox14pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea10
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale8
4Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
5Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone4
9José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD2
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
12Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea8pts
2Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C106
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp4
4Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named4
5Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
6Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea2
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone12:59:29
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:13
3Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:37
4Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:15:40
5PFabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:58
6Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:23:20
7Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:47
8Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:33:06
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:34:02
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:38:33
11Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:40:01
12Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:40:58
13Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:39
14Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:49:44
15Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:56:09
16PTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:05

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli38:30:57
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:23
3AG2R La Mondiale0:07:45
4Pro Team Astana0:07:51
5Acqua & Sapone0:13:02
6Lampre - ISD0:17:42
7BMC Racing Team0:20:49
8Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:15
9Team Europcar0:30:45
10Colombia - Coldeportes0:33:01
11Team Idea0:42:14
12Team NetApp0:43:30
13Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:59:40
14Spidertech p/b C101:05:09
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:14:45
16Utensilnord Named1:25:05

Latest on Cyclingnews