Pozzovivo prevails in Brenzone
Italian climbs into leader's jersey on mountain finish
Stage 3: Piccoli Frutti - Brenzone
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) won a dramatic stage in the Giro del Trentino, distancing himself from all of the overall contenders on the final climb of the day, and putting himself in the leader’s jersey. It marked a significant turnaround from yesterday’s stage when the Italian was dropped and looked out of contention for the overall win.
The stage was destined to end in battle between the pure climbers due to the brutally steep Punta Veleno ascent topping out 2.5km from the finish and at the foot of the hors catégorie climb it was a mixture of Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale who shared most of the work. Racing onto the early slopes of the 8.5km climb all bets were suddenly off when Liquigas’s duo of Ivan Basso and Valerio Agnoli plus Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) followed a race motorbike through a wrong turn. As the average gradient of the climb is a leg-breaking 15 percent all three would have struggled to match the pocket-rocket, pint-sized climbers but in the confusion and hesitation the dynamic of the race changed with Liquigas-Cannondale drifting from the front.
The Androni Giocattoli team was briefly present with Jackson Rodriguez setting the pace but it was Pozzovivo who took charge. Sitting 1:03 down on GC behind race leader Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) the Italian knew he had to make early inroads. Frank was always likely to struggle but Pozzovivo also had to claw back time on Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone).
The latter was easy enough, the Acqua & Sapone Colombian slipping back almost immediately after Pozzovivo’s initial acceleration. Lampre-ISD appeared to implode too, with Michele Scarponi also throwing in the towel.
José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli), Cunego, Pozzovivo, Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale), and Kreuziger had the bit between their teeth, with Frank searching around for the safety and security of teammate Marco Pinotti’s back wheel.
Rujano, never a rider to be counted on for consistency, blew first, with the leading four initially distancing themselves from the diminutive Venezuelan.
Pozzovivo took his cue, stamping away on some of the harder sections of the climb where the road's gradient increased to 20 percent to leave the rest gasping. Szmyd and Kreuziger kept tabs, with Cunego fighting to stay in contact, but the race was far from over as Pozzovivo held only a 10 meter gap for what seemed like an eternity.
Kreuziger was the next to crack, with Cunego sitting third on the road behind Pozzovivo and the impressive Szmyd.
Rujano briefly picked up Kreuziger but the Astana leader was only company for a short time before the Androni climber accelerated away, even dropping Cunego, before cracking again before the summit.
Up ahead, though, Pozzovivo was riding away to both the stage win and the overall lead, extending his margin second by second on a climb Cunego had called "worse than the Zoncolan". The race didn't finish at the Punta Veleno summit, however, and the Colnago-CSF Inox rider still had a short, tricky descent plus a false flat ascent to the finish in Brenzone. The 29-year-old Italian made quick work of the closing kilometres and punched his fist in the air as he crossed the line for his first win of the 2012 season.
"Today is a great day for me, I managed to keep calm and keep up the pace I wanted," said Pozzovivo. "The [final] climb was so hard that I had to use the 34x29 and only in view of the GPM I switched to the 34x27. With the team we were able to control the situation and when I attacked I immediately made a difference."
Szmyd was second over the line, 23 seconds down, but with Kreuziger struggling all eyes were on Cunego’s time. The Italian was over a minute behind at the top of the climb and with bonus seconds at the finish and only 50 seconds on Pozzovivo before the start of the stage it was unlikely that the Lampre leader’s better descending skills would be enough.
And so it proved, with Cunego home in third, 1:12 down on the winner and 25 seconds behind Pozzovivo in GC. Szmyd moved into third overall at 49 seconds with Kreuziger now in fourth one second behind the Pole. Overnight leader Mathias Frank dropped to fifth at 1:42 with one stage remaining.
The Giro del Trentino concludes tomorrow with another mountain finish as the 177.5km stage ends atop the category 1 Passo Pordoi. "It's a different slope and the team will have to work on the stretch of plain before the Pordoi" said Pozzovivo. "Surely there will be attacks and Kreuziger especially scares me. I'm fine and I'm ready to do battle."
Full Results
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:04:26
|2
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:12
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:20
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:02:12
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:33
|11
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:52
|15
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:03:10
|16
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:35
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:41
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:19
|23
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:26
|24
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:54
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:26
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|32
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:07
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:37
|34
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:06:41
|35
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:07:21
|37
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:25
|38
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:27
|39
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|40
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|41
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:01
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:08:36
|44
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:42
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:09:10
|46
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:39
|48
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|0:09:44
|49
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:10:22
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:42
|51
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:01
|52
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:11
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:18
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:15
|55
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|56
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|57
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|59
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|60
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:12:24
|63
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|64
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:00
|65
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|66
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:13:57
|67
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:35
|68
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:10
|70
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:20
|71
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:42
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|74
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:55
|76
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:24
|77
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|80
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|81
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:46
|82
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:06
|83
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:20:10
|85
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|86
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|87
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|91
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:43
|93
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:45
|94
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|95
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|98
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|99
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|102
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|103
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|104
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|105
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named
|109
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|110
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:37
|111
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|0:21:54
|113
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:22:00
|HD
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|6
|pts
|2
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|4
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|3
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|12:19:23
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:40
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:06
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:44
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:05
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:44
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:09:59
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:48
|10
|Team NetApp
|0:12:38
|11
|Team Idea
|0:13:30
|12
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:17:12
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|14
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:59
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:34:22
|16
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:33
|17
|Utensilnord Named
|0:43:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8:20:42
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:25
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:49
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:47
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:48
|8
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:06
|11
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:40
|12
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:58
|13
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:01
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:09
|15
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:03:17
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:07
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:20
|18
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|19
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:09
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:22
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:24
|24
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:34
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:45
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:07
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:30
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:38
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:45
|30
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:43
|31
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:12
|32
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:35
|33
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:59
|34
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:11
|35
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:48
|36
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:51
|37
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:10:15
|38
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:04
|39
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:11:27
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:56
|41
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:12:27
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:23
|43
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:09
|44
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:14:34
|45
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:36
|46
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:48
|47
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:15:49
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:52
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:15
|50
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:27
|51
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:04
|52
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:17:23
|53
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:18:32
|54
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:38
|55
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:11
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:28
|57
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:20:59
|58
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:26
|59
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:21:48
|60
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|0:21:57
|61
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:22:09
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:10
|63
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:15
|64
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:22:38
|65
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:22:58
|66
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:45
|67
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:24:00
|68
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:24:16
|69
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|0:24:18
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:26
|71
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:24:40
|72
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:25:07
|73
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|74
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:25:12
|75
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:25:27
|76
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:47
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:40
|78
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:52
|79
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
|0:27:07
|81
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:27:09
|83
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:27:33
|84
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:26
|85
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:28:52
|86
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:05
|87
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
|0:29:18
|88
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:29:23
|89
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:32:36
|90
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:10
|91
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:33:23
|92
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|0:33:47
|93
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:34:05
|94
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|95
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:34:17
|96
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:59
|97
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:00
|98
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:29
|99
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:35:53
|100
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:11
|101
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:29
|102
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:37:35
|103
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:44
|104
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:37:51
|105
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:14
|106
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:38:46
|107
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:15
|108
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:17
|109
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:41:32
|110
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:35
|111
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:21
|112
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:05
|113
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:44:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|8
|pts
|2
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|4
|4
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|10
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|4
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|7
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|2
|9
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|10
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|8:22:29
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:20
|3
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|4
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:01
|5
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|0:09:40
|6
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:12:47
|7
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:17
|8
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:45
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:20:22
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:28
|11
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:23:40
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:53
|13
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:05
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:18
|15
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:36
|16
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:36:04
|17
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:48
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|24:36:30
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:50
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:16
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:27
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|6
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:06
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:19
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:15
|9
|Team Idea
|0:18:00
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:18:42
|11
|Team NetApp
|0:19:28
|12
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:28:54
|13
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:34:21
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:05
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:06
|16
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:53:17
|17
|Utensilnord Named
|0:54:00
