Trending

Pozzovivo prevails in Brenzone

Italian climbs into leader's jersey on mountain finish

Image 1 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his stage win.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his stage win.
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 2 of 46

Francesco Reda (Acqua&Sapone)

Francesco Reda (Acqua&Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp)

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 46

Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)

Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 46

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 46

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp)

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

John Gadret (AG2R - La Mondiale)

John Gadret (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 46

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas - Cannondale) in the mist

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas - Cannondale) in the mist
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 46

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 46

Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Colombia - Coldeportes)

Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Colombia - Coldeportes)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

Marco Pinotti (BMC)

Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 46

Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Colombia - Coldeportes)

Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Colombia - Coldeportes)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 46

Carlos Jose Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli)

Carlos Jose Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua&Sapone)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua&Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) wins the stage

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

Nicolas Roche (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Nicolas Roche (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is the new leader of the Giro del Trentino.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is the new leader of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) solos to victory in stage 3 at the Giro del Trentino.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) solos to victory in stage 3 at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 46

Stage 3 winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium.

Stage 3 winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 46

Jersey holders after stage 3 (l-r): Domenico Pozzovivo, Carlos Betancur and Marco Frapporti

Jersey holders after stage 3 (l-r): Domenico Pozzovivo, Carlos Betancur and Marco Frapporti
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) after the finish

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) after the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) celebrates victory

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) finishes up

Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Marco Pinotti (BMC)

Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) finishes up

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) wins the stage

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) wins the stage
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 41 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) on his way to a win

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) on his way to a win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) opens the champagne

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) in pink

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) on the podium

Stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) in the white jersey

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) won a dramatic stage in the Giro del Trentino, distancing himself from all of the overall contenders on the final climb of the day, and putting himself in the leader’s jersey. It marked a significant turnaround from yesterday’s stage when the Italian was dropped and looked out of contention for the overall win.

The stage was destined to end in battle between the pure climbers due to the brutally steep Punta Veleno ascent topping out 2.5km from the finish and at the foot of the hors catégorie climb it was a mixture of Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale who shared most of the work. Racing onto the early slopes of the 8.5km climb all bets were suddenly off when Liquigas’s duo of Ivan Basso and Valerio Agnoli plus Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) followed a race motorbike through a wrong turn. As the average gradient of the climb is a leg-breaking 15 percent all three would have struggled to match the pocket-rocket, pint-sized climbers but in the confusion and hesitation the dynamic of the race changed with Liquigas-Cannondale drifting from the front.

The Androni Giocattoli team was briefly present with Jackson Rodriguez setting the pace but it was Pozzovivo who took charge. Sitting 1:03 down on GC behind race leader Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) the Italian knew he had to make early inroads. Frank was always likely to struggle but Pozzovivo also had to claw back time on Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone).

The latter was easy enough, the Acqua & Sapone Colombian slipping back almost immediately after Pozzovivo’s initial acceleration. Lampre-ISD appeared to implode too, with Michele Scarponi also throwing in the towel.

José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli), Cunego, Pozzovivo, Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale), and Kreuziger had the bit between their teeth, with Frank searching around for the safety and security of teammate Marco Pinotti’s back wheel.

Rujano, never a rider to be counted on for consistency, blew first, with the leading four initially distancing themselves from the diminutive Venezuelan.

Pozzovivo took his cue, stamping away on some of the harder sections of the climb where the road's gradient increased to 20 percent to leave the rest gasping. Szmyd and Kreuziger kept tabs, with Cunego fighting to stay in contact, but the race was far from over as Pozzovivo held only a 10 meter gap for what seemed like an eternity.

Kreuziger was the next to crack, with Cunego sitting third on the road behind Pozzovivo and the impressive Szmyd.

Rujano briefly picked up Kreuziger but the Astana leader was only company for a short time before the Androni climber accelerated away, even dropping Cunego, before cracking again before the summit.

Up ahead, though, Pozzovivo was riding away to both the stage win and the overall lead, extending his margin second by second on a climb Cunego had called "worse than the Zoncolan". The race didn't finish at the Punta Veleno summit, however, and the Colnago-CSF Inox rider still had a short, tricky descent plus a false flat ascent to the finish in Brenzone. The 29-year-old Italian made quick work of the closing kilometres and punched his fist in the air as he crossed the line for his first win of the 2012 season.

"Today is a great day for me, I managed to keep calm and keep up the pace I wanted," said Pozzovivo. "The [final] climb was so hard that I had to use the 34x29 and only in view of the GPM I switched to the 34x27. With the team we were able to control the situation and when I attacked I immediately made a difference."

Szmyd was second over the line, 23 seconds down, but with Kreuziger struggling all eyes were on Cunego’s time. The Italian was over a minute behind at the top of the climb and with bonus seconds at the finish and only 50 seconds on Pozzovivo before the start of the stage it was unlikely that the Lampre leader’s better descending skills would be enough.

And so it proved, with Cunego home in third, 1:12 down on the winner and 25 seconds behind Pozzovivo in GC. Szmyd moved into third overall at 49 seconds with Kreuziger now in fourth one second behind the Pole. Overnight leader Mathias Frank dropped to fifth at 1:42 with one stage remaining.

The Giro del Trentino concludes tomorrow with another mountain finish as the 177.5km stage ends atop the category 1 Passo Pordoi. "It's a different slope and the team will have to work on the stretch of plain before the Pordoi" said Pozzovivo. "Surely there will be attacks and Kreuziger especially scares me. I'm fine and I'm ready to do battle."

Full Results

1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:04:26
2Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:12
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:20
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:40
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:02:12
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:33
11Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:52
15Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:03:10
16Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:35
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:41
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
21Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:45
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:19
23Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:26
24John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:54
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
30Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:26
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:04
32Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:07
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:37
34Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:06:41
35Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
36Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:07:21
37Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:25
38David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:27
39Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
40Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
41Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:01
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:08:36
44Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:42
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:09:10
46Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:39
48Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea0:09:44
49Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea0:10:22
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:42
51Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:01
52Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:11
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:18
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:12:15
55Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
56Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
57Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
59Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
60Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:12:24
63Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
64Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:00
65Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
66Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:13:57
67Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:35
68Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
69Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:16:10
70Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:20
71Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:42
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:55
76Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:24
77Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
78Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
79Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:36
80Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
81Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:46
82Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:06
83Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
84Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:20:10
85Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
86Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
87Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
90Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
91Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:43
93Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:45
94Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
95Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
98Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
99Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
101Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
102Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
103Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
104Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
105Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
108Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named
109Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
110Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:37
111William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
112Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea0:21:54
113Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:22:00
HDGang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJuan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFAndrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFMuhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFPengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFPaolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFLucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea6pts
2Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named4
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 1 - Lumini (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
3Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 2 - Punta Veleno (HC)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10pts
2Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale8
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli12:19:23
2Astana Pro Team0:01:28
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:40
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:06
5Acqua & Sapone0:06:44
6AG2R La Mondiale0:07:05
7BMC Racing Team0:08:44
8Team Europcar0:09:59
9Lampre - ISD0:11:48
10Team NetApp0:12:38
11Team Idea0:13:30
12Colombia - Coldeportes0:17:12
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:12
14Spidertech Powered By C100:24:59
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:34:22
16Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:38:33
17Utensilnord Named0:43:26

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8:20:42
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:25
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:49
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:47
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:48
8José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
11Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:40
12Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:58
13Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:01
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:03:09
15Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea0:03:17
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:07
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:20
18Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:49
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:09
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:22
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
23Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:24
24Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:34
25John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:45
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:07
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:30
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:38
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:45
30Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:07:43
31Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:12
32Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:35
33Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:59
34Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:11
35David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:09:48
36Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:09:51
37Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:10:15
38Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:11:04
39Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:11:27
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:56
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:12:27
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:13:23
43Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:09
44Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:14:34
45Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:36
46Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:48
47Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:15:49
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:52
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:15
50Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:27
51Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:04
52Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea0:17:23
53Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:32
54Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:18:38
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:11
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:28
57Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:20:59
58Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:26
59Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:21:48
60Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea0:21:57
61Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:22:09
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:10
63Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:15
64Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:22:38
65Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:22:58
66Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:45
67Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:24:00
68Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:24:16
69Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:24:18
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:26
71Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:24:40
72Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:25:07
73Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:08
74Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:25:12
75Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:25:27
76Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:47
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:40
78Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:52
79Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea0:27:07
81Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:27:09
83Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:27:33
84Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:26
85Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:28:52
86Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:05
87Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea0:29:18
88Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:29:23
89Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:32:36
90Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:10
91Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:33:23
92Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea0:33:47
93Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:34:05
94Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
95Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:34:17
96Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:34:59
97Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:00
98Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:29
99Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:35:53
100Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:37:11
101Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:29
102Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:37:35
103Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:44
104Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:37:51
105Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:38:14
106Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:38:46
107Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:39:15
108Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:39:17
109Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:41:32
110Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:41:35
111Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:42:21
112William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:44:05
113Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:44:40

Sprints classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea8pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named4
4Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountains classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea10
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale8
4Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
7José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD2
9Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
10Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Young riders classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone8:22:29
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:20
3Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:24
4David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:01
5Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea0:09:40
6Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:12:47
7Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:17
8Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:45
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:20:22
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:28
11Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:23:40
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:53
13Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:25:05
14Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:18
15Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:36
16Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:36:04
17Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:39:48
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:40:34

Teams classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli24:36:30
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:50
3Astana Pro Team0:04:16
4Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:27
5AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
6Acqua & Sapone0:08:06
7Lampre - ISD0:11:19
8BMC Racing Team0:13:15
9Team Idea0:18:00
10Team Europcar0:18:42
11Team NetApp0:19:28
12Colombia - Coldeportes0:28:54
13Spidertech Powered By C100:34:21
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:05
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:50:06
16Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:53:17
17Utensilnord Named0:54:00

Latest on Cyclingnews