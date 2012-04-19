Image 1 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 46 Francesco Reda (Acqua&Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 46 Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 46 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 46 John Gadret (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas - Cannondale) in the mist (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 46 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 46 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 46 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 46 Marco Pinotti (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 46 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 46 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 46 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 46 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 46 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 46 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 46 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 46 Nicolas Roche (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is the new leader of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) solos to victory in stage 3 at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 46 Stage 3 winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 46 Jersey holders after stage 3 (l-r): Domenico Pozzovivo, Carlos Betancur and Marco Frapporti (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) celebrates victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 46 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 46 Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) finishes up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 46 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 46 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 46 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 46 Marco Pinotti (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 46 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) finishes up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 46 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) wins the stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 41 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) on his way to a win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 46 Stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 46 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) in the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 46 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) won a dramatic stage in the Giro del Trentino, distancing himself from all of the overall contenders on the final climb of the day, and putting himself in the leader’s jersey. It marked a significant turnaround from yesterday’s stage when the Italian was dropped and looked out of contention for the overall win.

The stage was destined to end in battle between the pure climbers due to the brutally steep Punta Veleno ascent topping out 2.5km from the finish and at the foot of the hors catégorie climb it was a mixture of Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale who shared most of the work. Racing onto the early slopes of the 8.5km climb all bets were suddenly off when Liquigas’s duo of Ivan Basso and Valerio Agnoli plus Danilo Di Luca (Acqua & Sapone) followed a race motorbike through a wrong turn. As the average gradient of the climb is a leg-breaking 15 percent all three would have struggled to match the pocket-rocket, pint-sized climbers but in the confusion and hesitation the dynamic of the race changed with Liquigas-Cannondale drifting from the front.

The Androni Giocattoli team was briefly present with Jackson Rodriguez setting the pace but it was Pozzovivo who took charge. Sitting 1:03 down on GC behind race leader Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) the Italian knew he had to make early inroads. Frank was always likely to struggle but Pozzovivo also had to claw back time on Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone).

The latter was easy enough, the Acqua & Sapone Colombian slipping back almost immediately after Pozzovivo’s initial acceleration. Lampre-ISD appeared to implode too, with Michele Scarponi also throwing in the towel.

José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli), Cunego, Pozzovivo, Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale), and Kreuziger had the bit between their teeth, with Frank searching around for the safety and security of teammate Marco Pinotti’s back wheel.

Rujano, never a rider to be counted on for consistency, blew first, with the leading four initially distancing themselves from the diminutive Venezuelan.

Pozzovivo took his cue, stamping away on some of the harder sections of the climb where the road's gradient increased to 20 percent to leave the rest gasping. Szmyd and Kreuziger kept tabs, with Cunego fighting to stay in contact, but the race was far from over as Pozzovivo held only a 10 meter gap for what seemed like an eternity.

Kreuziger was the next to crack, with Cunego sitting third on the road behind Pozzovivo and the impressive Szmyd.

Rujano briefly picked up Kreuziger but the Astana leader was only company for a short time before the Androni climber accelerated away, even dropping Cunego, before cracking again before the summit.

Up ahead, though, Pozzovivo was riding away to both the stage win and the overall lead, extending his margin second by second on a climb Cunego had called "worse than the Zoncolan". The race didn't finish at the Punta Veleno summit, however, and the Colnago-CSF Inox rider still had a short, tricky descent plus a false flat ascent to the finish in Brenzone. The 29-year-old Italian made quick work of the closing kilometres and punched his fist in the air as he crossed the line for his first win of the 2012 season.

"Today is a great day for me, I managed to keep calm and keep up the pace I wanted," said Pozzovivo. "The [final] climb was so hard that I had to use the 34x29 and only in view of the GPM I switched to the 34x27. With the team we were able to control the situation and when I attacked I immediately made a difference."

Szmyd was second over the line, 23 seconds down, but with Kreuziger struggling all eyes were on Cunego’s time. The Italian was over a minute behind at the top of the climb and with bonus seconds at the finish and only 50 seconds on Pozzovivo before the start of the stage it was unlikely that the Lampre leader’s better descending skills would be enough.

And so it proved, with Cunego home in third, 1:12 down on the winner and 25 seconds behind Pozzovivo in GC. Szmyd moved into third overall at 49 seconds with Kreuziger now in fourth one second behind the Pole. Overnight leader Mathias Frank dropped to fifth at 1:42 with one stage remaining.

The Giro del Trentino concludes tomorrow with another mountain finish as the 177.5km stage ends atop the category 1 Passo Pordoi. "It's a different slope and the team will have to work on the stretch of plain before the Pordoi" said Pozzovivo. "Surely there will be attacks and Kreuziger especially scares me. I'm fine and I'm ready to do battle."

Full Results

1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:04:26 2 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:12 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:20 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:02:12 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:33 11 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:52 15 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:03:10 16 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:35 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:41 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:45 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:19 23 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:26 24 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:54 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 30 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:26 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:04 32 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:07 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:37 34 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:06:41 35 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 36 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:07:21 37 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:25 38 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:27 39 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 40 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 41 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:01 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:08:36 44 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:42 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:09:10 46 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:39 48 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 0:09:44 49 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 0:10:22 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:42 51 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:01 52 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:11 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:18 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:12:15 55 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 56 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 57 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 59 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 60 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:12:24 63 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 64 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:00 65 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 66 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:13:57 67 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:35 68 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 69 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:10 70 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:20 71 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:42 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:55 76 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:24 77 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 78 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 79 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36 80 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 81 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:46 82 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:06 83 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:20:10 85 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 86 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 87 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 90 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 91 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:43 93 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:45 94 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 95 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 98 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 99 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 100 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 102 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named 103 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 104 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 105 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 107 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 108 Sergio Lagana) Ita) Utensilnord Named 109 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 110 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:37 111 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 112 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 0:21:54 113 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:22:00 HD Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes DNF Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 6 pts 2 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 4 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 - Lumini (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 3 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountain 2 - Punta Veleno (HC) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 pts 2 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 12:19:23 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:40 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:06 5 Acqua & Sapone 0:06:44 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:05 7 BMC Racing Team 0:08:44 8 Team Europcar 0:09:59 9 Lampre - ISD 0:11:48 10 Team NetApp 0:12:38 11 Team Idea 0:13:30 12 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:17:12 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:12 14 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:59 15 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:34:22 16 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:38:33 17 Utensilnord Named 0:43:26

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8:20:42 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:25 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:49 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:47 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:48 8 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 11 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:40 12 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:58 13 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:01 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:09 15 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea 0:03:17 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:07 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:20 18 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:49 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:09 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:22 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:24 24 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:34 25 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:45 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:07 27 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:30 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:38 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:45 30 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:07:43 31 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:12 32 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:35 33 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:59 34 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:11 35 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:48 36 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:51 37 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:10:15 38 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:11:04 39 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:11:27 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:56 41 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:12:27 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:13:23 43 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:09 44 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:14:34 45 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:36 46 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:48 47 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:15:49 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:52 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:15 50 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:27 51 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:04 52 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea 0:17:23 53 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:18:32 54 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:38 55 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:11 56 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:28 57 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:20:59 58 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:26 59 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:21:48 60 Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea 0:21:57 61 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:22:09 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:10 63 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:15 64 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:22:38 65 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:22:58 66 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:45 67 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:24:00 68 Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:24:16 69 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 0:24:18 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:26 71 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:24:40 72 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:25:07 73 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:25:08 74 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:25:12 75 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:25:27 76 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:47 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:40 78 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:52 79 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea 0:27:07 81 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:27:09 83 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:27:33 84 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:26 85 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:28:52 86 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:05 87 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 0:29:18 88 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:29:23 89 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:32:36 90 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:10 91 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:33:23 92 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea 0:33:47 93 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:34:05 94 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named 95 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:34:17 96 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:59 97 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:00 98 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:29 99 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:35:53 100 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:37:11 101 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:29 102 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:37:35 103 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:44 104 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:37:51 105 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:38:14 106 Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:38:46 107 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:39:15 108 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:39:17 109 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:41:32 110 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:41:35 111 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:42:21 112 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:44:05 113 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:44:40

Sprints classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 8 pts 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 4 4 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountains classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea 10 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 4 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 7 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 2 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 10 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Young riders classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 8:22:29 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:20 3 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:24 4 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:01 5 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea 0:09:40 6 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:12:47 7 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:17 8 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:45 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:20:22 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:28 11 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:23:40 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:53 13 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:25:05 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:18 15 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:36 16 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:36:04 17 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:39:48 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:40:34