Anna van der Breggen abandons Itzulia Women following stage 1 crash

Following her crash on stage 1 of Itzulia Women, SD-Worx-Protime has confirmed that Anna van der Breggen has withdrawn from the race.



Van der Breggen crashed with eight kilometres remaining in the opening stage of the 2025 race, managing to finish but losing 43 seconds in the general classification, with images suggesting she sustained a wrist injury.

After assessing the Dutch rider's injuries, the team confirmed on social media this morning that she would not continue in the race.

"Anna van der Breggen will not start today's second stage of Itzulia Women," the statement read.

"She is still too much affected by her heavy fall in the final of the first stage. After the fall, she did manage to reach the finish in Agurain on Friday.

"This morning it was examined whether she could still continue the race, but in consultation with the team's medical staff it was decided that it would be wiser for the former world champion not to continue the race."

It represented a mixture of fortunes for SD-Worx-Protime, as Van der Breggen's teammate Mischa Bredewold took stage victory.

Van der Breggen was likely geared up for a repeat of the GC rivalry between herself and Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), which we saw at La Vuelta Femenina only weeks ago.

The race continues today with a 116km stage from Ugao-Miraballes to Igorre.