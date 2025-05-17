Recommended reading

Anna van der Breggen abandons Itzulia Women following stage 1 crash

Major pre-race contender confirms DNS ahead of stage 2 of the race

AGURAIN SPAIN MAY 16 Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime reacts after the 4th Itzulia Women 2025 Stage 1 a 1485km stage from Zumarraga to Agurain UCIWWT on May 16 2025 in Agurain Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Anna van der Breggen following the stage 1 finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following her crash on stage 1 of Itzulia Women, SD-Worx-Protime has confirmed that Anna van der Breggen has withdrawn from the race.

Van der Breggen crashed with eight kilometres remaining in the opening stage of the 2025 race, managing to finish but losing 43 seconds in the general classification, with images suggesting she sustained a wrist injury.

After assessing the Dutch rider's injuries, the team confirmed on social media this morning that she would not continue in the race.

