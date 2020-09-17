Giro Rosa: Annemiek van Vleuten taken to hospital after crash with Marianne Vos

Overall race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and three-time stage winner Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) crashed during the reduced-group sprint on stage 7 at the Giro Rosa.

Van Vleuten has been transported to hospital with reports of pain in her wrist. The two teams have not confirmed the extend of their riders' injuries.

Van Vleuten and Vos were part of a small group that sprinted to the finish line in Maddaloni, however, both riders crashed in a 90-degree turn in the last 500 metres.

Both riders crossed the finish line, through, Van Vleuten appeared to have taken the worst of the fall, crossing the finish line and holding her wrist.

Cyclingnews understands that Van Vleuten was taken to hospital for examination of her injuries.

Van Vleuten is currently leading the overall classification with two stages to go, in an attempt to win her third consecutive overall title. Vos has won three stages in this edition bringing her tally up to 28th career win at the women's Grand Tour.

The two riders have been selected to compete for the Dutch national team at the upcoming 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Imola from September 24-27, where Van Vleuten is expected to line up as the defending champion after her solo victory in Yorkshire last year.

More to follow...