Tour of Britain stage winner Mara Roldan fractures femur in crash on stage 3

More than 30 riders hit the ground, nine DNFs in rainy stage around Kelso

Mara Roldan celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 10th Tour of Britain Women 2025 Stage 2
Mara Roldan (Image credit: Getty Images)

After scoring the first WorldTour victory of her young pro cycling career on Friday, Mara Roldan was forced out of the Tour of Britain on Saturday after crashing in a rainy stage 3 in Kelso.

Roldan went down in a crash with 56 kilometres to go in the 143.8 kilometre stage and abandoned the race. Her team, Picnic-PostNl, announced on social media that she broke her femur in the fall.

