Tom Pidcock's coach says first Giro d'Italia summit finish 'could definitely be an opportunity' as GC bid catches rivals' attention

Briton looks to win second career Grand Tour stage, three years after his Tour de France Alpe d'Huez triumph

Q36.5 Pro Cycling team&#039;s British rider Thomas Pidcock arrives for the start of the 6th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race 227kms from Potenza to Naples on May 15, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

After making a solid start on GC, Tom Pidcock's coach believes Q36.5 have a strong opportunity at taking their maiden Grand Tour stage victory with the Brit on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia – the first summit finish of the 2025 race.

It's been a winless opening six stages for Pidcock on his Giro debut, but he has threatened with fifth place on the opening stage's reduced sprint in Albania, and third on stage 5 in Matera, where he lacked the "raw power" to come around maglia rosa Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

