'Tomorrow, everything changes' - Juan Ayuso and UAE Team Emirates-XRG aiming to do battle on Giro d'Italia's first summit finish

UAE team management expecting first major sortout of GC riders on Apennines summit finish

UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Spanish rider Juan Ayuso waves during the presentation prior to the 3th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race 160kms from Vlore to Vlore in Albania on May 11, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Juan Ayuso is UAE Team Emirates' hopeful for the 2025 Giro d'Italia GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a week of GC skirmishes, crashes and bunch sprints, favourite Juan Ayuso says he's keen to get into the mountains on stage 7 and see the first major climbing battle between the overall favourites on Friday.

Third in the 2022 Vuelta a España and widely considered Primoz Roglič's major rival for the overall in this year's Giro d'Italia, Ayuso is currently lying sixth overall, 35 seconds down on leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and 18 seconds down on Roglič.

