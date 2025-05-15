Recommended reading

'Jai played a major role in our strategy' – Primož Roglič suffers tactical blow before first Giro d'Italia summit finish in loss of Hindley

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe look to new approach after former Giro winner, who was set for climbing super-domestique role, suffers concussion in crash

NAPOLI ITALY MAY 15 LR Exprofessional cyclist Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe while the race is neutralized due to a crash in the peloton during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 6 a 227km stage from Potenza to Napoli UCIWT on May 15 2025 in Potenza Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Primoz Roglic speaks with Vincenzo Nibali during the neutralisation of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) will be without key climbing super-domestique Jai Hindley on the first summit finish at the Giro d'Italia and throughout the brutal third week full of mountains, after the former winner was forced to leave the race due to a crash.

His team announced late on Thursday that Hindley had suffered a concussion. "He will remain overnight in hospital for observation. We wish him and all the other riders involved in the crash all the best for their recovery," the team wrote.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

