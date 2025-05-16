Recommended reading

Jai Hindley suffers fractured vertebra in Giro d'Italia crash, Jan Hirt finishes stage with broken femur – injury update

Effects of heavy crash and injury updates still rumbling on as riders leave hospital overnight

Jan Tratnik was one of many riders to crash during stage 6
Jan Tratnik was one of many riders to crash during stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As riders prepare for another day of racing at the Giro d'Italia, the injury updates from those involved in the mass crash on stage 6 continue to emerge, with Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) diagnosed with concussion and fractured vertebra. The 2022 Giro winner was the most high-profile abandon on Thursday.

Whilst some riders climbed off during the stage, many injured bodies continued with the extent of their injuries only becoming clear post-stage and on Friday. 

