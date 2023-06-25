Buchmann leads clean sweep of German Road Nationals for Bora-Hansgrohe

Emanuel Buchmann claimed the top spot in the German Road Race Championships in a memorable day for Bora-Hansgrohe as the German squad clinched all three podium places.

Double Giro d’Italia stage winner Nico Denz netted silver, with Max Schachmann, himself a former double National Road Champion, bringing home the bronze.

Buchmann took his first win in over three years by more than a minute on his two teammates on the 215 kilometre course in Bad Dürrheim.

Janik Steimle (Soudal-QuickStep) came home in fourth place, with EF Education-EasyPost racer Jonas Rutsch netting fifth.



