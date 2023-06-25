Buchmann leads clean sweep of German Road Nationals for Bora-Hansgrohe
Denz silver, Schachmann bronze
Emanuel Buchmann claimed the top spot in the German Road Race Championships in a memorable day for Bora-Hansgrohe as the German squad clinched all three podium places.
Double Giro d’Italia stage winner Nico Denz netted silver, with Max Schachmann, himself a former double National Road Champion, bringing home the bronze.
Buchmann took his first win in over three years by more than a minute on his two teammates on the 215 kilometre course in Bad Dürrheim.
Janik Steimle (Soudal-QuickStep) came home in fourth place, with EF Education-EasyPost racer Jonas Rutsch netting fifth.
More to follow!
Results
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Buchmann leads clean sweep of German Road Nationals for Bora-HansgroheDenz silver, Schachmann bronze
-
Fred Wright wins first British National Road ChampionshipJames Knox earns silver, Stephen Williams takes bronze from late breakaway of three riders
-
Van Baarle and Jumbo-Visma outwit opposition for Netherlands Road goldTeammate Kooij keeps Mathieu van der Poel under control, after Van Baarle attacks
-
Chloe Dygert doubles up in Knoxville with US pro women's road race titleCoryn Labecki takes silver and Skylar Schneider the bronze