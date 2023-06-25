Buchmann leads clean sweep of German Road Nationals for Bora-Hansgrohe

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Denz silver, Schachmann bronze

Emanuel Buchmann
Emanuel Buchmann (Image credit: Getty)
Jump to:

Emanuel Buchmann claimed the top spot in the German Road Race Championships in a memorable day for Bora-Hansgrohe as the German squad clinched all three podium places.

Double Giro d’Italia stage winner Nico Denz netted silver, with Max Schachmann, himself a former double National Road Champion, bringing home the bronze.

Buchmann took his first win in over three years by more than a minute on his two teammates on the 215 kilometre course in Bad Dürrheim. 

Janik Steimle (Soudal-QuickStep) came home in fourth place, with EF Education-EasyPost racer Jonas Rutsch netting fifth.

More to follow!

Results

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews