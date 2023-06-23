Nils Politt wins elite men's German time trial title

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) captured the elite men's national time trial title at the German Road Championships on Friday.

The elite men covered 32km, with Politt covering the route in 38:52 at an average speed of 49.7km/h.

He beat his closest rivals, Miguel Heidemann (Leopard TOGT Pro Cycling) by 11 seconds and trade teammate Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 15 seconds.

Politt won the road race title last year and will line up as the defending champion in the event on Sunday in the hopes of adding another title to his palmares.

