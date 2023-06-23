Nils Politt wins elite men's German time trial title
Miguel Heidemann second, Maximilian Schachmann third in Bad Dürrheim
Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) captured the elite men's national time trial title at the German Road Championships on Friday.
The elite men covered 32km, with Politt covering the route in 38:52 at an average speed of 49.7km/h.
He beat his closest rivals, Miguel Heidemann (Leopard TOGT Pro Cycling) by 11 seconds and trade teammate Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 15 seconds.
Politt won the road race title last year and will line up as the defending champion in the event on Sunday in the hopes of adding another title to his palmares.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nils Politt wins elite men's German time trial titleMiguel Heidemann second, Maximilian Schachmann third in Bad Dürrheim
-
Mieke Kröger wins elite women's German time trial titleKatharina Fox second, Clara Koppenburg third in Bad Dürrheim
-
Jonathan Castroviejo captures sixth time trial title at Spanish ChampionshipsIneos Grenadiers rider beats Movistar duo Oier Lazkano, Lluís Mas in Sevilla la Nueva
-
Elisa Longo Borghini wins fourth consecutive Italian time trial titleCavalli second, Vigilia third in the race against the clock