Mieke Kröger wins elite women's German time trial title
Katharina Fox second, Clara Koppenburg third in Bad Dürrheim
Mieke Kröger (Human Powered Health) won the elite women's time trial at the German Road Championships on Friday.
In what was a close race against the clock, Kröger took the victory by just one second ahead of runner-up Katharina Fox (Maxx-Solar Rose Women Racing) and 18 seconds ahead of third-placed Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis Women Team).
The elite and the under-23 women competed across a 32km course in Bad Dürrheim. Kröger won the elite women's title with a winning time of 45:13.
In the under-23 category, however, Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM Racing ) covered the 32km distance with a faster time of 44:39 to secure the under-23 title.
Results
