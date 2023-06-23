Mieke Kröger wins elite women's German time trial title

Mieke Kröger (Human Powered Health) won the elite women's time trial at the German Road Championships on Friday.

In what was a close race against the clock, Kröger took the victory by just one second ahead of runner-up Katharina Fox (Maxx-Solar Rose Women Racing) and 18 seconds ahead of third-placed Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis Women Team).

The elite and the under-23 women competed across a 32km course in Bad Dürrheim. Kröger won the elite women's title with a winning time of 45:13.

In the under-23 category, however, Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM Racing ) covered the 32km distance with a faster time of 44:39 to secure the under-23 title.

