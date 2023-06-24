Liane Lippert wins second consecutive German road race title for elite women
Hammes earns silver while Kasper takes bronze in three-way sprint
Liane Lippert (Movistar) defended her title in the elite women's road race Saturday for a third national crown at the German Road Championships. Kathrin Hammes (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) rode solo 1:07 back for second place in Bad Dürrheim.
In the three-way sprint for the final spot on the podium, Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep) secured third in front of Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM) and Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis), who was third in the time trial on Friday.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Liane Lippert wins second consecutive German road race title for elite womenHammes earns silver while Kasper takes bronze in three-way sprint
-
Vollering's dream season continues with gold in Dutch NationalsTeammate Wiebes secures silver in impressive 1-2 success for SDWorx
-
Simone Velasco earns surprise win in Italian elite men's road raceLorenzo Rota second, Kristian Sbaragli third from six-rider sprint
-
Amity Rockwell, Lukas Baum win GC titles at Migration Gravel RaceBriton Madeleine Nutt wins stage 4 for women to finish second overall while Lachlan Morton finishes as men's GC runner-up