Liane Lippert wins second consecutive German road race title for elite women

Liane Lippert (Movistar) defended her title in the elite women's road race Saturday for a third national crown at the German Road Championships. Kathrin Hammes (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) rode solo 1:07 back for second place in Bad Dürrheim.

In the three-way sprint for the final spot on the podium, Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep) secured third in front of Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM) and Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis), who was third in the time trial on Friday.

More to come ...

Results

