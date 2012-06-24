Fabian Wegmann (Garmin Barracuda) gives an interview (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Fabian Wegmann of Garmin-Barracuda won his third German national road title. He took the sprint of a three-man group, with Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) second and Julian Kern of Leopard Trek Continental third.

Wegmann, 32, had previously won the title in 2007 and 2008. It was his first win this season, and in fact his first win since May 2010.

The race featured 19 laps of a 10.5km circuit course. On only the second lap, an escape group formed containing not only Kern but such big names as Jens Voigt, Danilo Hondo and Marcel Kittel. With about 60 km to go, Wegmann, Gerdemann, Andre Greipel, and Paul Martens, amongst others, joined them.

With only four laps to go, Wegmann, Gerdemann, Kern and Martens attacked out of the group and quickly built up a lead. Martens was unable to stay with the others. Wegmann proved to have the best legs on the uphill finale.

