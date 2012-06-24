Trending

Wegmann takes his third German title

Gerdemann, Kern fill lower steps of podium

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin Barracuda) gives an interview

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Fabian Wegmann of Garmin-Barracuda won his third German national road title. He took the sprint of a three-man group, with Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) second and Julian Kern of Leopard Trek Continental third.

Wegmann, 32, had previously won the title in 2007 and 2008. It was his first win this season, and in fact his first win since May 2010.

The race featured 19 laps of a 10.5km circuit course. On only the second lap, an escape group formed containing not only Kern but such big names as Jens Voigt, Danilo Hondo and Marcel Kittel. With about 60 km to go, Wegmann, Gerdemann, Andre Greipel, and Paul Martens, amongst others, joined them.

With only four laps to go, Wegmann, Gerdemann, Kern and Martens attacked out of the group and quickly built up a lead. Martens was unable to stay with the others. Wegmann proved to have the best legs on the uphill finale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda)4:54:26
2Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan)0:00:01
3Julian Kern (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)0:00:03
4Paul Martens (Rabobank Cycling Team)0:01:02
5Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing)0:02:30
6Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)
7Mario Vogt (Team Specialized Concept Store)
8Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)0:04:24
9Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol Team)0:04:30
10André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team)0:04:38
11Jan Dieteren (Raiko Stölting)0:04:58
12Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:06:33
13Alexander Gottfried (Nutrixxion Abus)0:06:36
14Paul Voß (Endura Racing)
15Stefan Schäfer (Team NSP Ghost)0:13:06
16Ruben Zepuntke (Continental-Team Rabobank)0:13:07
17Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)0:13:08
18Markus Fothen (Team NSP Ghost)0:15:18
19Jan Oelerich (Raiko Stölting)0:15:19
20Fabio Nappa (Team Specialized Concept Store)0:15:22
21Johannes Fröhlinger (Team Argos-Shimano)
22Markus Eichler (Team Netapp)0:15:23
23Alexander Krieger (Team Heizomat)0:32:27
24Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp)
25Fabian Schnaidt (Team Specialized Concept Store)
26Michel Koch (LKT Team Brandenburg)
27Florian Bissinger (Team Vorarlberg)
28Nikodemus Holler (Team Specialized Concept Store)
29Dirk Müller (Nutrixxion Abus)
30Emanuel Buchmann (Team Specialized Concept Store)
31Daniel Klemme (SC Wiedenbrück 2000)
32Matthias Bertling (Team Eddy-Merckx-Indeland)
33Marius Jessenberger (Team Heizomat)
34Sebastian Baldauf (RSC Kempten)
35Alex Schmitt (Nutrixxion Abus)
36Christoph Springer (Team Specialized Concept Store)
37Frank Dreßler-Lehnhof (Continental Cyclingteam CCI Di)
38Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP Ghost)
39Dominic Klemme (Team Argos-Shimano)
41Rüdiger Selig (Katusha Team)
42Michael Schweizer (Nutrixxion Abus)
43Jonas Schmeiser (Team NSP Ghost)
44Steffen Radochla (Team NSP Ghost)
45Stefan Gaebel (RSV Speiche)
46Harry Kraft (Athletik Club 1892 Weinheim)0:33:29
47Rick Zabel (Continental-Team Rabobank)
48Jan-Niklas Droste (Radsport Rhein-Neckar)
49Marten Klöpping (Raiko Stölting)
50Manuel Straub (Team Heizomat)
51Hannes Baumgarten (RSV Irschenberg)
52Marcel Fischer (Bad Doberaner SV 90)
53Robert Retschke (Team Eddy-Merckx-Indeland)
54Stefan Zeidler (RSG Muldental Grimma)
55Felix Dehmel (Raiko Stölting)
56Michael Schweizer (Harvestehuder RSV v. 1909)
57Mathias Wiele (RC Kleinmachnow)
58Raphael Freienstein (Team Heizomat)
59Robin Eckmann (California Giant Cycling Team)
60Karsten Volkmann (Team Isaac Torgau)
61Michael Kurth (Team Eddy-Merckx-Indeland)
62Christian Grasmann (RSV Irschenberg)
63Grischa Jan Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team)
64Benjamin Edmüller (ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndor)
65Daniel Westmattelmann (Team Eddy-Merckx-Indeland)
66Sergej Fuchs (Team NSP Ghost)
67Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
68David Rösch (Team ATLAS Personal - Jakroo)
69Robert Bengsch (Berliner TSC)
70Grischa Janorschke (Team Netapp)

