Wegmann takes his third German title
Gerdemann, Kern fill lower steps of podium
Elite/U23 Men - Road Race: -
Fabian Wegmann of Garmin-Barracuda won his third German national road title. He took the sprint of a three-man group, with Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) second and Julian Kern of Leopard Trek Continental third.
Wegmann, 32, had previously won the title in 2007 and 2008. It was his first win this season, and in fact his first win since May 2010.
The race featured 19 laps of a 10.5km circuit course. On only the second lap, an escape group formed containing not only Kern but such big names as Jens Voigt, Danilo Hondo and Marcel Kittel. With about 60 km to go, Wegmann, Gerdemann, Andre Greipel, and Paul Martens, amongst others, joined them.
With only four laps to go, Wegmann, Gerdemann, Kern and Martens attacked out of the group and quickly built up a lead. Martens was unable to stay with the others. Wegmann proved to have the best legs on the uphill finale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda)
|4:54:26
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan)
|0:00:01
|3
|Julian Kern (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)
|0:00:03
|4
|Paul Martens (Rabobank Cycling Team)
|0:01:02
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing)
|0:02:30
|6
|Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)
|7
|Mario Vogt (Team Specialized Concept Store)
|8
|Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)
|0:04:24
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol Team)
|0:04:30
|10
|André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team)
|0:04:38
|11
|Jan Dieteren (Raiko Stölting)
|0:04:58
|12
|Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:33
|13
|Alexander Gottfried (Nutrixxion Abus)
|0:06:36
|14
|Paul Voß (Endura Racing)
|15
|Stefan Schäfer (Team NSP Ghost)
|0:13:06
|16
|Ruben Zepuntke (Continental-Team Rabobank)
|0:13:07
|17
|Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)
|0:13:08
|18
|Markus Fothen (Team NSP Ghost)
|0:15:18
|19
|Jan Oelerich (Raiko Stölting)
|0:15:19
|20
|Fabio Nappa (Team Specialized Concept Store)
|0:15:22
|21
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Team Argos-Shimano)
|22
|Markus Eichler (Team Netapp)
|0:15:23
|23
|Alexander Krieger (Team Heizomat)
|0:32:27
|24
|Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp)
|25
|Fabian Schnaidt (Team Specialized Concept Store)
|26
|Michel Koch (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|27
|Florian Bissinger (Team Vorarlberg)
|28
|Nikodemus Holler (Team Specialized Concept Store)
|29
|Dirk Müller (Nutrixxion Abus)
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Team Specialized Concept Store)
|31
|Daniel Klemme (SC Wiedenbrück 2000)
|32
|Matthias Bertling (Team Eddy-Merckx-Indeland)
|33
|Marius Jessenberger (Team Heizomat)
|34
|Sebastian Baldauf (RSC Kempten)
|35
|Alex Schmitt (Nutrixxion Abus)
|36
|Christoph Springer (Team Specialized Concept Store)
|37
|Frank Dreßler-Lehnhof (Continental Cyclingteam CCI Di)
|38
|Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP Ghost)
|39
|Dominic Klemme (Team Argos-Shimano)
|41
|Rüdiger Selig (Katusha Team)
|42
|Michael Schweizer (Nutrixxion Abus)
|43
|Jonas Schmeiser (Team NSP Ghost)
|44
|Steffen Radochla (Team NSP Ghost)
|45
|Stefan Gaebel (RSV Speiche)
|46
|Harry Kraft (Athletik Club 1892 Weinheim)
|0:33:29
|47
|Rick Zabel (Continental-Team Rabobank)
|48
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Radsport Rhein-Neckar)
|49
|Marten Klöpping (Raiko Stölting)
|50
|Manuel Straub (Team Heizomat)
|51
|Hannes Baumgarten (RSV Irschenberg)
|52
|Marcel Fischer (Bad Doberaner SV 90)
|53
|Robert Retschke (Team Eddy-Merckx-Indeland)
|54
|Stefan Zeidler (RSG Muldental Grimma)
|55
|Felix Dehmel (Raiko Stölting)
|56
|Michael Schweizer (Harvestehuder RSV v. 1909)
|57
|Mathias Wiele (RC Kleinmachnow)
|58
|Raphael Freienstein (Team Heizomat)
|59
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Cycling Team)
|60
|Karsten Volkmann (Team Isaac Torgau)
|61
|Michael Kurth (Team Eddy-Merckx-Indeland)
|62
|Christian Grasmann (RSV Irschenberg)
|63
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team)
|64
|Benjamin Edmüller (ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndor)
|65
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Team Eddy-Merckx-Indeland)
|66
|Sergej Fuchs (Team NSP Ghost)
|67
|Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
|68
|David Rösch (Team ATLAS Personal - Jakroo)
|69
|Robert Bengsch (Berliner TSC)
|70
|Grischa Janorschke (Team Netapp)
