Martin crushes German time trial contenders
Grabsch, Teutenberg more than a minute behind world champion
Elite Men - Time Trial: -
World champion Tony Martin put more than a minute into his nearest competitors en route to his second career German time trial title. The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider averaged 51.54km/h on the 40.68km/h course, beating teammate Bert Grabsch by 1:26.
Lars Teutenberg mirrored his sister Ina's result, taking third with a time of 49:15, nearly two minutes behind Martin.
"I'm really happy about my race," Martin said. "Today I was looking for a good result, and a good performance, and I got both. It's important even for the confidence prior to the Tour de France. It was a good test in function for an important event such as the Olympics. It was nice to win in front of my friends and my family, It was great. Even Bert did a great race. Tomorrow I'll go home, I will recover, and I will focus on the last training sessions before the Tour."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
|0:47:21
|2
|Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
|0:01:26
|3
|Lars Teutenberg (FC Lexxi Speedbike)
|0:01:54
|4
|Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)
|0:02:17
|5
|Nils Plötner (Team Raiko Stölting)
|0:03:35
|6
|Friedrich Meingast (RC Herpersdorf 1919)
|0:03:37
|7
|Peter Renner (RC Herpersdorf 1919)
|0:04:03
|8
|Patrick Gretsch (Team Argos Shimano)
|0:04:07
|9
|Giulio Focardi (Team Magnesium Pur)
|0:04:33
|10
|Richard Stockhausen (G.S. Dil Maltini Lampadari)
|0:04:36
|11
|Stefan Schäfer (Team NSP Ghost)
|0:04:38
|12
|Moritz Schütz (RV 1904/27 Klein-Linden)
|0:04:44
|13
|Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP Ghost)
|0:05:16
|14
|Sergej Fuchs (Team NSP Ghost)
|0:06:55
|15
|Björn Büttner (Radsport Team Lübeck)
|0:07:19
|16
|Stefan Gaebel (Team Ur-Krostritzer Univega)
|0:07:22
|17
|Sebastian Heinrichs (Harzer RSC Wernigerode)
|0:07:40
|18
|Rene Obst (Team NSP Ghost)
|0:08:10
|19
|Gregor Hoops (Kieler RV)
|0:08:51
|20
|Stefan Zeidler (RSG Muldental Grimma)
|0:10:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin
|0:41:49
|2
|Harry Kraft
|0:00:26
|3
|Jakob Steigmiller
|0:00:31
|4
|Nikias Arndt
|5
|Mario Vogt
|0:00:49
|6
|Hans-Joachi Benning
|0:01:09
|7
|Franz Schiewer
|0:01:22
|8
|Lars Telschow
|0:01:28
|9
|Jan-Niklas Droste
|0:01:30
|10
|Ruben Zepuntke
|11
|Timur Selvi
|0:01:31
|12
|Johannes Kahra
|13
|Michel Koch
|0:01:32
|14
|Nico Heßlich
|0:01:33
|15
|Jan Dieteren
|0:01:55
|16
|Yuriy Vasyliv
|17
|Marten Klöpping
|18
|Theo Reinhardt
|0:01:56
|19
|Moritz Schaffner
|0:01:58
|20
|Felix Donath
|0:02:04
|21
|Robin Eckmann
|0:02:05
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann
|23
|Christopher Muche
|0:02:11
|24
|Matthias Plarre
|0:02:14
|25
|Tim Schlichenmaier
|0:02:26
|26
|Kai Exner
|0:02:27
|27
|Maximilian Bormann
|0:02:31
|28
|Fabian Thiel
|29
|Thomas Koep
|0:02:35
|30
|Florian Scheit
|0:02:36
|31
|Raphael Freienstein
|0:02:42
|32
|Sebastian Wotschke
|0:02:50
|33
|Yannick Mayer
|0:02:51
|34
|Tobias Lergenmüller
|0:02:53
|35
|Alexander Grad
|0:02:57
|36
|Jonas Brödel
|0:02:58
|37
|Kevin Predatsch
|0:03:00
|38
|Justin Wolf
|0:03:07
|39
|Christopher Hatz
|0:03:16
|40
|Richard Walscheid
|0:03:18
|41
|Tobias Barkschat
|0:03:28
|42
|Hans Pirius
|0:03:33
|43
|Kersten Thiele
|0:03:34
|44
|Patrick Nagler
|0:03:36
|45
|Sascha Bauer
|0:03:41
|46
|Felix Dehmel
|0:03:44
|47
|Fabio Nappa
|0:03:49
|48
|Roland Ludwig
|0:03:54
|49
|Yannick Bok
|50
|Phili Zwingenberger
|0:03:56
|51
|Max Merk
|52
|Sebastian Deckert
|0:03:58
|53
|Thomas Reichardt
|0:04:00
|54
|Arne Burkhardt
|0:04:05
|55
|Constantin Liebenow
|0:04:10
|56
|Benjamin Dietrich
|57
|Alexander Schmidt
|0:04:16
|58
|Fabian Holbach
|0:04:21
|59
|Denis Sckarbath
|0:04:29
|60
|Maximilian Priewich
|0:04:36
|61
|Joschka Beck
|0:04:43
|62
|Max Walsleben
|0:04:49
|63
|Gregor Schulz
|0:04:50
|64
|Daniel Harnisch
|0:05:00
|65
|Michael jun Hümbert
|0:05:01
|66
|Fabian Bruno
|0:05:05
|67
|Jonas Tenbruck
|0:05:08
|68
|Philipp Lesche
|0:05:12
|69
|Johannes Kauz
|0:05:33
|70
|Florian Schröder
|71
|Eric Metzke
|0:05:41
|72
|Jan Wälzlein
|0:05:42
|73
|Arnold Fiek
|0:06:04
|74
|Andreas Hartmann
|0:06:08
|75
|Emanuel Kusch
|0:06:14
|76
|Jonas Albrecht
|0:06:24
|77
|Jan Schneider
|0:06:31
|78
|Matti Brückner
|0:06:39
|79
|Patrick Lichan
|0:07:01
|80
|Nico Schoch
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy