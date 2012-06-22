Tony Martin added another title to his palmares with the 2012 German national title (Image credit: Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team)

World champion Tony Martin put more than a minute into his nearest competitors en route to his second career German time trial title. The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider averaged 51.54km/h on the 40.68km/h course, beating teammate Bert Grabsch by 1:26.

Lars Teutenberg mirrored his sister Ina's result, taking third with a time of 49:15, nearly two minutes behind Martin.

"I'm really happy about my race," Martin said. "Today I was looking for a good result, and a good performance, and I got both. It's important even for the confidence prior to the Tour de France. It was a good test in function for an important event such as the Olympics. It was nice to win in front of my friends and my family, It was great. Even Bert did a great race. Tomorrow I'll go home, I will recover, and I will focus on the last training sessions before the Tour."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quickstep) 0:47:21 2 Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma Quickstep) 0:01:26 3 Lars Teutenberg (FC Lexxi Speedbike) 0:01:54 4 Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches) 0:02:17 5 Nils Plötner (Team Raiko Stölting) 0:03:35 6 Friedrich Meingast (RC Herpersdorf 1919) 0:03:37 7 Peter Renner (RC Herpersdorf 1919) 0:04:03 8 Patrick Gretsch (Team Argos Shimano) 0:04:07 9 Giulio Focardi (Team Magnesium Pur) 0:04:33 10 Richard Stockhausen (G.S. Dil Maltini Lampadari) 0:04:36 11 Stefan Schäfer (Team NSP Ghost) 0:04:38 12 Moritz Schütz (RV 1904/27 Klein-Linden) 0:04:44 13 Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP Ghost) 0:05:16 14 Sergej Fuchs (Team NSP Ghost) 0:06:55 15 Björn Büttner (Radsport Team Lübeck) 0:07:19 16 Stefan Gaebel (Team Ur-Krostritzer Univega) 0:07:22 17 Sebastian Heinrichs (Harzer RSC Wernigerode) 0:07:40 18 Rene Obst (Team NSP Ghost) 0:08:10 19 Gregor Hoops (Kieler RV) 0:08:51 20 Stefan Zeidler (RSG Muldental Grimma) 0:10:27