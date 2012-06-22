Trending

Martin crushes German time trial contenders

Grabsch, Teutenberg more than a minute behind world champion

Tony Martin added another title to his palmares with the 2012 German national title

(Image credit: Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team)

World champion Tony Martin put more than a minute into his nearest competitors en route to his second career German time trial title. The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider averaged 51.54km/h on the  40.68km/h course, beating teammate Bert Grabsch by 1:26.

Lars Teutenberg mirrored his sister Ina's result, taking third with a time of 49:15, nearly two minutes behind Martin.

"I'm really happy about my race," Martin said. "Today I was looking for a good result, and a good performance, and I got both. It's important even for the confidence prior to the Tour de France. It was a good test in function for an important event such as the Olympics. It was nice to win in front of my friends and my family, It was great. Even Bert did a great race. Tomorrow I'll go home, I will recover, and I will focus on the last training sessions before the Tour."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quickstep)0:47:21
2Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma Quickstep)0:01:26
3Lars Teutenberg (FC Lexxi Speedbike)0:01:54
4Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)0:02:17
5Nils Plötner (Team Raiko Stölting)0:03:35
6Friedrich Meingast (RC Herpersdorf 1919)0:03:37
7Peter Renner (RC Herpersdorf 1919)0:04:03
8Patrick Gretsch (Team Argos Shimano)0:04:07
9Giulio Focardi (Team Magnesium Pur)0:04:33
10Richard Stockhausen (G.S. Dil Maltini Lampadari)0:04:36
11Stefan Schäfer (Team NSP Ghost)0:04:38
12Moritz Schütz (RV 1904/27 Klein-Linden)0:04:44
13Jacob Fiedler (Team NSP Ghost)0:05:16
14Sergej Fuchs (Team NSP Ghost)0:06:55
15Björn Büttner (Radsport Team Lübeck)0:07:19
16Stefan Gaebel (Team Ur-Krostritzer Univega)0:07:22
17Sebastian Heinrichs (Harzer RSC Wernigerode)0:07:40
18Rene Obst (Team NSP Ghost)0:08:10
19Gregor Hoops (Kieler RV)0:08:51
20Stefan Zeidler (RSG Muldental Grimma)0:10:27

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin0:41:49
2Harry Kraft0:00:26
3Jakob Steigmiller0:00:31
4Nikias Arndt
5Mario Vogt0:00:49
6Hans-Joachi Benning0:01:09
7Franz Schiewer0:01:22
8Lars Telschow0:01:28
9Jan-Niklas Droste0:01:30
10Ruben Zepuntke
11Timur Selvi0:01:31
12Johannes Kahra
13Michel Koch0:01:32
14Nico Heßlich0:01:33
15Jan Dieteren0:01:55
16Yuriy Vasyliv
17Marten Klöpping
18Theo Reinhardt0:01:56
19Moritz Schaffner0:01:58
20Felix Donath0:02:04
21Robin Eckmann0:02:05
22Emanuel Buchmann
23Christopher Muche0:02:11
24Matthias Plarre0:02:14
25Tim Schlichenmaier0:02:26
26Kai Exner0:02:27
27Maximilian Bormann0:02:31
28Fabian Thiel
29Thomas Koep0:02:35
30Florian Scheit0:02:36
31Raphael Freienstein0:02:42
32Sebastian Wotschke0:02:50
33Yannick Mayer0:02:51
34Tobias Lergenmüller0:02:53
35Alexander Grad0:02:57
36Jonas Brödel0:02:58
37Kevin Predatsch0:03:00
38Justin Wolf0:03:07
39Christopher Hatz0:03:16
40Richard Walscheid0:03:18
41Tobias Barkschat0:03:28
42Hans Pirius0:03:33
43Kersten Thiele0:03:34
44Patrick Nagler0:03:36
45Sascha Bauer0:03:41
46Felix Dehmel0:03:44
47Fabio Nappa0:03:49
48Roland Ludwig0:03:54
49Yannick Bok
50Phili Zwingenberger0:03:56
51Max Merk
52Sebastian Deckert0:03:58
53Thomas Reichardt0:04:00
54Arne Burkhardt0:04:05
55Constantin Liebenow0:04:10
56Benjamin Dietrich
57Alexander Schmidt0:04:16
58Fabian Holbach0:04:21
59Denis Sckarbath0:04:29
60Maximilian Priewich0:04:36
61Joschka Beck0:04:43
62Max Walsleben0:04:49
63Gregor Schulz0:04:50
64Daniel Harnisch0:05:00
65Michael jun Hümbert0:05:01
66Fabian Bruno0:05:05
67Jonas Tenbruck0:05:08
68Philipp Lesche0:05:12
69Johannes Kauz0:05:33
70Florian Schröder
71Eric Metzke0:05:41
72Jan Wälzlein0:05:42
73Arnold Fiek0:06:04
74Andreas Hartmann0:06:08
75Emanuel Kusch0:06:14
76Jonas Albrecht0:06:24
77Jan Schneider0:06:31
78Matti Brückner0:06:39
79Patrick Lichan0:07:01
80Nico Schoch

 

