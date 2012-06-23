Trending

Charlotte Becker, Judith Arndt and Trixi Worrack on the podium

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS) soloed away from Charlotte Becker to win the German road title

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) on her way to the German road title

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The field in the German women's road championship

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) and Charlotte Becker (Specialized-lululemon)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Judith Arndt is now double German champion, adding the womens' road title to the time trial title she took on Friday. Arndt  (Orica-GreenEdge) was part of a an early attack group, and in the final lap of the circuit course, attacked again for the win. Charlotte Becker of Specialized-Lululemon took second place 51 seconds later. Her teammte Trixi Worrack was third.

A four-rider group got away on the second of eleven laps of the 10.6km circuit course. Arndt and Becker soon not only caught but passed them, and went on their way to the win.

Arndt attacked again on the penultimate climb, and Becker was unable to go with her. The world time trial champion then soloed in for the win. The next group came in several minutes later, with the remaining 20 riders left in the race much further back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS)3:09:28
2Charlotte Becker (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:52
3Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon)0:12:49
4Claudia Häusler (Orica-AIS)0:12:50
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Rusvelo Team)0:12:51
6Lisa Brennauer (Specialized Lululemon)0:13:10
7Marlen Jöhrend (Team Abus-Nutrixxion)0:13:10
8Elke Gebhardt (bepink)0:13:10
9Romy Kasper (Rusvelo Team)0:13:15
10Hanna Amend (KJV Rügen Die Nordlichter)0:13:15
11Kathrin Hammes (RSG Heinrich-Böll Gesamt-Schul)0:13:15
12Stephanie Pohl (LKT Team Brandenburg)0:13:49
13Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Team Abus-Nutrixxion)0:13:50
14Esther Fennel (RV Central Rhede 1991)
15Melanie Hessling (OSG Dortmund)0:13:50
16Mieke Kröger (RV Teutoburg Brackwede)0:13:50
17Elena Eggl (forice 89 Dachau)0:13:50
18Theres Klein (Chemnitzer PSV)0:13:50
19Sarah-Lena Hofmann (RV Viktoria Wombach)0:13:50
20Martina Zwick (RSC Wörth 1980)0:13:51
21Annelie Gärtner (RSG Muldental Grimma)0:13:51
22Lisa Fischer (RV Elxleben)0:13:51
23Benita Wesselhoeft (MC Pirate)0:13:52
24Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon)0:13:56
25Madeleine Sandig (LKT Team Brandenburg)0:13:58
26Daniela Gass (Team Abus Nutrixxion)0:32:13
27Janine Bubner (RSV Werner Otto Berlin)0:32:13
28Christina Koep (RC Staubwolke Quadrath)0:32:14
29Manuela Haverkamp-Roisch (RG BSV Hamburg)0:32:15
30Luisa Beck (RSC Kelheim)0:32:15
31Annabell Öschger (RSC Friesenheim)0:32:15
32Dorothee Lorch (VC Hohentwiel Singen)0:32:15
33Marie-Therese Ludwig (SSV Gera 1990)0:32:15
34Magdalena Weigl (RV Sturmvogel München 1952)0:32:15
35Ariane Horbach (RIG Saar Saarbrücken)0:32:16
36Melanie Wotsch (Bike Sport Ansbach)0:32:17
37Juliane Straub (KJV Rügen Die Nordlichter)0:32:17
38Jasmin Rebmann (RV Wald-Heil Stegen)0:32:17
39Jana Schemmer (RSV Unna 1968)0:32:18
40Tina Heizmann (Polizei-SV Berlin)0:32:18
41Lisa Poller (RK Endspurt 09 Cottbus)0:32:19
42Johanna Badmann (RSV Wanderlust Ebringen)0:32:20
43Gunda Häußler (RSV Stuttgart-Vaihingen 1901)0:32:22
44Yvonne Fiedler (Team Abus-Nutrixxion)0:32:24
45Katharina Fischer (RSC Sachsenblitz Burgstädt)0:32:24
46Xenia Hoyer (RSV Braunschweig 1923)0:32:27
47Lydia Wegemund (Schöneberger RV Iduna)0:32:32
48Sabine Fischer (RIG Saar Saarbrücken)0:32:53

