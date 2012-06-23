Arndt claims road title for the double
Becker second nearly a minute later
Elite Women - Road Race: -
Judith Arndt is now double German champion, adding the womens' road title to the time trial title she took on Friday. Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) was part of a an early attack group, and in the final lap of the circuit course, attacked again for the win. Charlotte Becker of Specialized-Lululemon took second place 51 seconds later. Her teammte Trixi Worrack was third.
A four-rider group got away on the second of eleven laps of the 10.6km circuit course. Arndt and Becker soon not only caught but passed them, and went on their way to the win.
Arndt attacked again on the penultimate climb, and Becker was unable to go with her. The world time trial champion then soloed in for the win. The next group came in several minutes later, with the remaining 20 riders left in the race much further back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS)
|3:09:28
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:52
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:12:49
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Orica-AIS)
|0:12:50
|5
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Rusvelo Team)
|0:12:51
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:13:10
|7
|Marlen Jöhrend (Team Abus-Nutrixxion)
|0:13:10
|8
|Elke Gebhardt (bepink)
|0:13:10
|9
|Romy Kasper (Rusvelo Team)
|0:13:15
|10
|Hanna Amend (KJV Rügen Die Nordlichter)
|0:13:15
|11
|Kathrin Hammes (RSG Heinrich-Böll Gesamt-Schul)
|0:13:15
|12
|Stephanie Pohl (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|0:13:49
|13
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Team Abus-Nutrixxion)
|0:13:50
|14
|Esther Fennel (RV Central Rhede 1991)
|15
|Melanie Hessling (OSG Dortmund)
|0:13:50
|16
|Mieke Kröger (RV Teutoburg Brackwede)
|0:13:50
|17
|Elena Eggl (forice 89 Dachau)
|0:13:50
|18
|Theres Klein (Chemnitzer PSV)
|0:13:50
|19
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (RV Viktoria Wombach)
|0:13:50
|20
|Martina Zwick (RSC Wörth 1980)
|0:13:51
|21
|Annelie Gärtner (RSG Muldental Grimma)
|0:13:51
|22
|Lisa Fischer (RV Elxleben)
|0:13:51
|23
|Benita Wesselhoeft (MC Pirate)
|0:13:52
|24
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:13:56
|25
|Madeleine Sandig (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|0:13:58
|26
|Daniela Gass (Team Abus Nutrixxion)
|0:32:13
|27
|Janine Bubner (RSV Werner Otto Berlin)
|0:32:13
|28
|Christina Koep (RC Staubwolke Quadrath)
|0:32:14
|29
|Manuela Haverkamp-Roisch (RG BSV Hamburg)
|0:32:15
|30
|Luisa Beck (RSC Kelheim)
|0:32:15
|31
|Annabell Öschger (RSC Friesenheim)
|0:32:15
|32
|Dorothee Lorch (VC Hohentwiel Singen)
|0:32:15
|33
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (SSV Gera 1990)
|0:32:15
|34
|Magdalena Weigl (RV Sturmvogel München 1952)
|0:32:15
|35
|Ariane Horbach (RIG Saar Saarbrücken)
|0:32:16
|36
|Melanie Wotsch (Bike Sport Ansbach)
|0:32:17
|37
|Juliane Straub (KJV Rügen Die Nordlichter)
|0:32:17
|38
|Jasmin Rebmann (RV Wald-Heil Stegen)
|0:32:17
|39
|Jana Schemmer (RSV Unna 1968)
|0:32:18
|40
|Tina Heizmann (Polizei-SV Berlin)
|0:32:18
|41
|Lisa Poller (RK Endspurt 09 Cottbus)
|0:32:19
|42
|Johanna Badmann (RSV Wanderlust Ebringen)
|0:32:20
|43
|Gunda Häußler (RSV Stuttgart-Vaihingen 1901)
|0:32:22
|44
|Yvonne Fiedler (Team Abus-Nutrixxion)
|0:32:24
|45
|Katharina Fischer (RSC Sachsenblitz Burgstädt)
|0:32:24
|46
|Xenia Hoyer (RSV Braunschweig 1923)
|0:32:27
|47
|Lydia Wegemund (Schöneberger RV Iduna)
|0:32:32
|48
|Sabine Fischer (RIG Saar Saarbrücken)
|0:32:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy