Image 1 of 5 Charlotte Becker, Judith Arndt and Trixi Worrack on the podium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS) soloed away from Charlotte Becker to win the German road title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 5 Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) on her way to the German road title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 5 The field in the German women's road championship (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) and Charlotte Becker (Specialized-lululemon) (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Judith Arndt is now double German champion, adding the womens' road title to the time trial title she took on Friday. Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) was part of a an early attack group, and in the final lap of the circuit course, attacked again for the win. Charlotte Becker of Specialized-Lululemon took second place 51 seconds later. Her teammte Trixi Worrack was third.

A four-rider group got away on the second of eleven laps of the 10.6km circuit course. Arndt and Becker soon not only caught but passed them, and went on their way to the win.

Arndt attacked again on the penultimate climb, and Becker was unable to go with her. The world time trial champion then soloed in for the win. The next group came in several minutes later, with the remaining 20 riders left in the race much further back.

Full Results