Image 1 of 3 Judith Arndt with another German title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) on her way to the German title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 The 2012 German time trial podium: Trixi Worrack, Judith Arndt and Ina Teutenberg (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) has defended her 2011 title and won this year's German time trial championship in Zwenkau. It is her eighth national crown in the race against the clock. On the 33.68km course she completed in 44:28, Arndt was 45 seconds faster than 2009 champion Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon).

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon) finished third. Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo) saw her chances of winning a medal dashed when she crashed on the half-way turnaround mark.

Full results