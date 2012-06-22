Trending

Arndt defends German time trial title

Worrack and Teutenberg second and third

Image 1 of 3

Judith Arndt with another German title

Judith Arndt with another German title
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) on her way to the German title

Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge) on her way to the German title
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 3

The 2012 German time trial podium: Trixi Worrack, Judith Arndt and Ina Teutenberg

The 2012 German time trial podium: Trixi Worrack, Judith Arndt and Ina Teutenberg
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) has defended her 2011 title and won this year's German time trial championship in Zwenkau. It is her eighth national crown in the race against the clock. On the 33.68km course she completed in 44:28, Arndt was 45 seconds faster than 2009 champion Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon).

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon) finished third. Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo) saw her chances of winning a medal dashed when she crashed on the half-way turnaround mark.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge)0:44:28
2Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:46
3Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon)0:00:52
4Charlotte Becker (Specialized Lululemon)0:01:09
5Adelheid Schütz (VC Corona W)0:01:10
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Rusvelo Team)0:02:03
7Claudia Häusler (Orica-GreenEdge)0:02:21
8Lisa Fischer (maxx Solar BIEHLER)0:03:14
9Stephanie Pohl (Team Brandenburg )0:03:17
10Madeleine Sandig (Team Brandenburg )0:03:30
11Esther Fennel (KOGA Ladies)0:03:31
12Romy Kasper (Rusvelo Team)0:03:40
13Lisa Brennauer (Specialized Lululemon)0:04:03
14Elke Gebhardt (Bepink)0:04:11
15Annegre Stein-Kirch (Frankfurter)0:04:13
16Lina-Kristin Schink (Team GSD Gestio)0:04:23
17Ulrike Schwalbe (KOGA Ladies)0:04:27
18Mieke Kröger (Team Vita Classica)0:04:37
19Anna B Schnitzmeier (Team Abus Nutrixxion)0:04:53
20Annelie Gärtner (KOGA Ladies)0:04:58
21Christ Liebendörfer (Uni Greifsw)0:05:34
22Man Haverkamnp-Rois (RG BSV Hamb)0:05:39
23Elena Eggl (BIKE-AID)0:06:14
24Heike Noever (Team Stuttg)0:06:24
25Lena Köckerling (KOGA Ladies)0:06:27
26Sarah-Lena Hofmann (RV Viktoria)0:06:29
27Magdalena Weigl (RV Sturmvog)0:06:40
28Theres Klein (maxx Solar BIEHLER)0:06:53
29Kathrin Hammes (Team Vita Classica)0:06:58
30Janine Bubner (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)
31Jana Schemmer (KOGA Ladies)0:07:00
32Stefanie Paul (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)0:07:10
33Gunda Häusler (Team Stuttg)0:07:16
34Christina Wiegers (Essen-Kettw)0:07:19
35Liv-Susann Bachmann (RC Blau-Gelb La)0:07:23
36Charlene Delev (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)0:07:52
37Lydia Wegemund (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)0:07:53
38Sina Ullbricht (maxx Solar)0:07:59
39Sabine Fischer (BIKE-AID)0:08:02
40Dorothee Lorch (Team Vita Classica)0:08:04
41Susanne Lokmani (maxx Solar BIEHLER)0:08:07
42Franziska Merten (Team Stuttg)0:08:12
43Tina Heizmann (BIKE-AID)0:08:19
44Hanna Amend (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)0:08:39
45Marie-Theres Ludwig (maxx Solar BIEHLER)0:08:42
46Christina Koep (KOGA Ladies)0:08:49
47Melanie Wotsch (maxx Solar BIEHLER)0:08:54
48Katharina Fischer (BIKE-AID)0:09:14
49Ariane Horbach (BIKE-AID)0:09:34
50Stefanie A Wasmundt (Sport-Club Itze)0:09:50
51Laura Dathan (maxx Solar BIEHLER)0:10:24
52Sara Korschewski (SC DHfK Lei)0:10:31
53Sonja Rau (BIKE-AID)0:11:14
54Eva Gau (Team RSG Placeworkers)0:11:39
55Annabell Öschger (RSC Friesen)0:12:08
56Anna Bornemann (Team RSG Placeworkers)0:12:16
57Laura Eder (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)0:12:23
58Lisa Hopfinger (Team RSG Placeworkers)0:13:09

