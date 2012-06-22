Arndt defends German time trial title
Worrack and Teutenberg second and third
Elite Women - Time trial: Zwenkau - Zwenkau
Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) has defended her 2011 title and won this year's German time trial championship in Zwenkau. It is her eighth national crown in the race against the clock. On the 33.68km course she completed in 44:28, Arndt was 45 seconds faster than 2009 champion Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon).
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon) finished third. Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo) saw her chances of winning a medal dashed when she crashed on the half-way turnaround mark.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Orica-GreenEdge)
|0:44:28
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:46
|3
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:00:52
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:01:09
|5
|Adelheid Schütz (VC Corona W)
|0:01:10
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Rusvelo Team)
|0:02:03
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Orica-GreenEdge)
|0:02:21
|8
|Lisa Fischer (maxx Solar BIEHLER)
|0:03:14
|9
|Stephanie Pohl (Team Brandenburg )
|0:03:17
|10
|Madeleine Sandig (Team Brandenburg )
|0:03:30
|11
|Esther Fennel (KOGA Ladies)
|0:03:31
|12
|Romy Kasper (Rusvelo Team)
|0:03:40
|13
|Lisa Brennauer (Specialized Lululemon)
|0:04:03
|14
|Elke Gebhardt (Bepink)
|0:04:11
|15
|Annegre Stein-Kirch (Frankfurter)
|0:04:13
|16
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Team GSD Gestio)
|0:04:23
|17
|Ulrike Schwalbe (KOGA Ladies)
|0:04:27
|18
|Mieke Kröger (Team Vita Classica)
|0:04:37
|19
|Anna B Schnitzmeier (Team Abus Nutrixxion)
|0:04:53
|20
|Annelie Gärtner (KOGA Ladies)
|0:04:58
|21
|Christ Liebendörfer (Uni Greifsw)
|0:05:34
|22
|Man Haverkamnp-Rois (RG BSV Hamb)
|0:05:39
|23
|Elena Eggl (BIKE-AID)
|0:06:14
|24
|Heike Noever (Team Stuttg)
|0:06:24
|25
|Lena Köckerling (KOGA Ladies)
|0:06:27
|26
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (RV Viktoria)
|0:06:29
|27
|Magdalena Weigl (RV Sturmvog)
|0:06:40
|28
|Theres Klein (maxx Solar BIEHLER)
|0:06:53
|29
|Kathrin Hammes (Team Vita Classica)
|0:06:58
|30
|Janine Bubner (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)
|31
|Jana Schemmer (KOGA Ladies)
|0:07:00
|32
|Stefanie Paul (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)
|0:07:10
|33
|Gunda Häusler (Team Stuttg)
|0:07:16
|34
|Christina Wiegers (Essen-Kettw)
|0:07:19
|35
|Liv-Susann Bachmann (RC Blau-Gelb La)
|0:07:23
|36
|Charlene Delev (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)
|0:07:52
|37
|Lydia Wegemund (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)
|0:07:53
|38
|Sina Ullbricht (maxx Solar)
|0:07:59
|39
|Sabine Fischer (BIKE-AID)
|0:08:02
|40
|Dorothee Lorch (Team Vita Classica)
|0:08:04
|41
|Susanne Lokmani (maxx Solar BIEHLER)
|0:08:07
|42
|Franziska Merten (Team Stuttg)
|0:08:12
|43
|Tina Heizmann (BIKE-AID)
|0:08:19
|44
|Hanna Amend (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)
|0:08:39
|45
|Marie-Theres Ludwig (maxx Solar BIEHLER)
|0:08:42
|46
|Christina Koep (KOGA Ladies)
|0:08:49
|47
|Melanie Wotsch (maxx Solar BIEHLER)
|0:08:54
|48
|Katharina Fischer (BIKE-AID)
|0:09:14
|49
|Ariane Horbach (BIKE-AID)
|0:09:34
|50
|Stefanie A Wasmundt (Sport-Club Itze)
|0:09:50
|51
|Laura Dathan (maxx Solar BIEHLER)
|0:10:24
|52
|Sara Korschewski (SC DHfK Lei)
|0:10:31
|53
|Sonja Rau (BIKE-AID)
|0:11:14
|54
|Eva Gau (Team RSG Placeworkers)
|0:11:39
|55
|Annabell Öschger (RSC Friesen)
|0:12:08
|56
|Anna Bornemann (Team RSG Placeworkers)
|0:12:16
|57
|Laura Eder (STEVENS-BIEHLER Rügen)
|0:12:23
|58
|Lisa Hopfinger (Team RSG Placeworkers)
|0:13:09
