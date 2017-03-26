Image 1 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) at the finish of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) made the first move on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 Matti Breschel (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Tom Boonen (QuickStep Floors) leads the bunch up the Kemmelberg for the first time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale Drapac) hit the deck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 Gent-Wevelgem was split by early echelons (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 50 John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) couldn't match Sagan and Van Avermaet on the Kemmel but made contact on the descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 50 Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors) was in the thick of the action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 50 A lone Trek Segafredo rider goes up against QuickStep Floors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 The Gent-Wevelgem 2017 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 50 Niki Terpstra (QuickStep Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finishes third in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) beat Jens Keukeleire (Orica Scott) to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 50 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 50 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in action during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 50 A pileup at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 50 Marco Haller making his way back onto the road after a crash sent him far afield at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 50 Caleb Ewan at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 50 Ryan Mullen setting the pace at the front of the Gent-Wevelgem breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 50 Quick-Step leading the way on the Plugstreets (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 50 Riders kicking up dust on the Gent-Wevelgem 'Plugstreets' (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet and Jens Keukeleire working together to keep the chasers at bay at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet and Jens Keukeleire up the road at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet celebrating his first career Gent-Wevelgem win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 50 Peter Sagan finishes third at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 50 Niki Terpstra settles for fourth at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 50 The bunch riding through Flanders at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 50 At the start line for Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 50 The Gent-Wevelgem peloton lined out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 50 Wind and lumpy Flemish terrain split the Gent-Wevelgem peloton into echelons. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 50 A clear day in Belgium at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 50 Echelons at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 50 Tom Boonen at the Quick-Step team car at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 50 Not all the riders in the Gent-Wevelgem peloton made it through the day unscathed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 50 The Norwegian fan section at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 50 Guy Sagiv riding Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet on the move at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 50 The Gent-Wevelgem start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 50 Gent-Wevelgem defending champion Peter Sagan at the Bora-Hansgrohe team car midway through the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 50 Tony Martin talking to his sport director at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 50 AG2R in the pack at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 50 Michael Matthews in among the Gent-Wevelgem peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 50 Mathew Hayman at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 50 Breakers on the move at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 50 Arnaud Démare after a pileup in the Gent-Wevelgem peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) became the first rider since Jan Raas in 1981 to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem in the same season. The Belgian held off Orica-Scott's Jens Keukeleire with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finishing in third.

Van Avermaet, enjoying the best season of his career so far, was a cut above the opposition, having been a threat on the final ascent of the Kemmelberg and following the key moves – or making them himself – until forming a winning escape in the closing kilometres.

It looked as though Sagan would be in contention to defend his 2016 crown when he Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors), and Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) created an impressive five-man group with Van Avermaet and Keukeleire with around 20 kilometres to go, but when Sagan and Niki Terpstra were unable to collaborate in the closing stages Keukeleire and Van Avermaet took their cue and opened up an unbridgeable gap. Despite a late chase from the world champion, Van Avermaet and Keukeleire entered the finishing straight with plenty of time to spare, and despite leading out from the front Van Avermaet had held off a plucky challenge from his fellow Belgian in the two-man sprint.

Sagan crossed the line in third, visibly disappointed with how others had raced against him. As for Van Avermaet, the march towards the Tour of Flanders continues.

"First, we rode away with a big group after the Kemmel and the co-operation wasn't 100 per cent. Then, we rode away with five riders and still the co-operation wasn't 100 per cent. There are always a few riders who want to save something, apparently," " said Van Avermaet.

On the defining split with Keukeleire, he added: "I didn't know about it because I was just doing my pull in front, when Fabio was shouting in my ear that we were with the two of us. I had to hurry to get to the wheel of Jens. "From there we kept going flat out. I suffered because it was full gas until the finish. We only had ten seconds. I preferred to ride to the finish with Jens then to do it with the three others."

How it unfolded

The sun was out at the start of the 79th edition of Gent-Wevelgem in Deinze. The 200 riders lined up in the crowded Deinze market square and paid tribute to Antoine Demoitié before taking the start. Last year, Demoitié died following a crash and collision with a motorbike during the race. After a small loop in Deinze, the peloton headed west for the first of 246 kilometres, with a passage through De Moeren part of the route. The pace was extremely fast early on, averaging 50 km/h during the first hour. Nevertheless, a group of nine riders escaped the peloton with Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy), Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe - Gobert), Jay Thomson (Team Dimension Data), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Christophe Masson (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect). The gap quickly grew to six minutes with FDJ taking the lead in the peloton.

As soon as the race hit the Catsberg, the peloton started splitting apart, partly due to the climbs but also because of the crashes on the narrow roads. After seven climbs, BMC used the crosswinds as a weapon and they accelerated, causing major damage in the peloton.

The pace briefly dropped before the first ascent of the Kemmelberg with 75 kilometres remaining. The climb split the group with only Chetout and Van Hecke able to stay clear.

Quick-Step Floors were quick to take the initiative. The gravel roads, a new feature of the race, saw Zdenek Stybar launch an attack on the first of three 'Plugstreets'. A few riders joined him and they bridged up to the former breakaway riders. In the peloton, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) punctured on the gravel roads and the Norwegian was forced to chase back.

Just before the tenth climb of the day, the Baneberg, there was another crash in the peloton, near the front of the bunch. Katusha's Tony Martin, LottoNl-Jumbo's Tom Leezer and Sky's Gianni Moscon were among the casualties. Sagan narrowly escaped trouble, using his cyclo-cross skills to stay out of danger. Shortly thereafter, the peloton caught the riders off the front, resetting the race.

On the final ascent of the Kemmelberg, Van Avermaet powered away. Sagan worked his way through traffic to join the Belgian rider in the move. John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Dimension Data), Stybar and Terpstra bridged on the descent. Sagan tried hard to keep a second group from bridging up but at 30 kilometres from the finish, Keukeleire, Kragh Andersen, Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac) and Scott Thwaites (Team Dimension Data) made contact.

With 22 kilometres to go, the leaders rode through Ypres with a bonus of 30 seconds on the peloton but the co-operation was gone. Keukeleire was the first to attack. He was caught back, but then tried for a second time. This time he was joined by Van Avermaet. Sagan bridged up solo, as Terpstra and Andersen did the same a few moments later.

The five leaders quickly established a 15-second lead on the chasers but with just over 15km to go Terpstra refused to come through after Sagan had taken a turn. Van Avermaet and Keukeleire had little time or energy for games and as the world champion and former Paris-Roubaix winner held their own private stand-off, the two Belgians rode away, ultimately to contest the victory between themselves.

Full Results