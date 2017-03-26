Gent-Wevelgem race highlights - Video
Watch Van Avermaet continue his remarkable start to the season
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) continued his incredible start to the season with victory in Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem. The Belgian one-day star beat Jens Keukeleire (Orica Scott) in a two-man sprint, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan finishing in third. Van Avermaet has become the first rider to ever win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem in the same season and is the number one favourite ahead of next weekend's Tour of Flanders.
Van Avermaet was part of every major move in the race but joined Keukeleire in the final 15 kilometres when a number of rivals hesitated. Despite a frantic chase, the BMC rider held his nerve and held off Keukeleire in the sprint.
