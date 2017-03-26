Van Avermaet extends WorldTour lead with Gent-Wevelgem victory

Trending

Gent-Wevelgem victory has extended Greg Van Avermaet's position atop the WorldTour rankings with the BMC rider leading Peter Sagan 1498 to 1215 points. The win was Avermaet's third of the 2017 WorldTour following his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Harelbeke victories.

In Spain, Alejandro Valverde's Volta a Catalunya victory has elevated the Movistar rider into 11th place on 579 points. In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors are leading on 4131 points with BMC second on 3663 points.

Second place overall in Catalunya also saw Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) move up the rankings and slip into third place on 823 points. Despite not racing in Spain or Belgium during the week, Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC) hold onto their fourth and fifth places overall.

BMC, who were the first leader's of the team rankings, are second overall to Quick-Step Floors on 3663 points with Orica-Scott third as the only other team with more than 3000 points. At the other end of the rankings, Team Dimension Data sit bottom with just 700 points from the 12 events so far in 2017. 

The Tour of Flanders on April second is the next WorldTour event on the calendar with 500 points awarded to the winner. The Tour of the Basque Country then follows from April 3-8 with 400 points to the overall winner. 

WorldTour Rankings - March 27

1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1498pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe1215
3Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo823
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky820
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team812
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors670
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team660
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team620
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky607
11Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team579
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb541
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale520
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott517
15Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors495
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica–Scott473
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo450
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin440
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–Scott422
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ412
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data400
22Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–Scott390
23Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors389
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora–Hansgrohe385
25Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates376

1Quick-Step Floors4131pts
2BMC Racing Team3663
3Orica–Scott3103
4Team Sky2394
5Movistar Team2342
6Bora–Hansgrohe2273
7Trek–Segafredo2191
8Team Sunweb1527
9Team Katusha–Alpecin1344
10LottoNL–Jumbo1291
11Lotto–Soudal1241
12Astana1128
13AG2R La Mondiale1101
14FDJ1058
15UAE Team Emirates981
16Cannondale–Drapac900
17Bahrain–Merida736
18Team Dimension Data700