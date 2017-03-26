Van Avermaet extends WorldTour lead with Gent-Wevelgem victory
Quick-Step Floors top team with BMC second
Gent-Wevelgem victory has extended Greg Van Avermaet's position atop the WorldTour rankings with the BMC rider leading Peter Sagan 1498 to 1215 points. The win was Avermaet's third of the 2017 WorldTour following his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Harelbeke victories.
In Spain, Alejandro Valverde's Volta a Catalunya victory has elevated the Movistar rider into 11th place on 579 points. In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors are leading on 4131 points with BMC second on 3663 points.
Second place overall in Catalunya also saw Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) move up the rankings and slip into third place on 823 points. Despite not racing in Spain or Belgium during the week, Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC) hold onto their fourth and fifth places overall.
BMC, who were the first leader's of the team rankings, are second overall to Quick-Step Floors on 3663 points with Orica-Scott third as the only other team with more than 3000 points. At the other end of the rankings, Team Dimension Data sit bottom with just 700 points from the 12 events so far in 2017.
The Tour of Flanders on April second is the next WorldTour event on the calendar with 500 points awarded to the winner. The Tour of the Basque Country then follows from April 3-8 with 400 points to the overall winner.
WorldTour Rankings - March 27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1498
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe
|1215
|3
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo
|823
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|820
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|812
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|785
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|670
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|660
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|620
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|607
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|579
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|541
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|520
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott
|517
|15
|Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|495
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica–Scott
|473
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo
|450
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|440
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–Scott
|422
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|412
|21
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|400
|22
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–Scott
|390
|23
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|389
|24
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora–Hansgrohe
|385
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|376
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|4131
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3663
|3
|Orica–Scott
|3103
|4
|Team Sky
|2394
|5
|Movistar Team
|2342
|6
|Bora–Hansgrohe
|2273
|7
|Trek–Segafredo
|2191
|8
|Team Sunweb
|1527
|9
|Team Katusha–Alpecin
|1344
|10
|LottoNL–Jumbo
|1291
|11
|Lotto–Soudal
|1241
|12
|Astana
|1128
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1101
|14
|FDJ
|1058
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|981
|16
|Cannondale–Drapac
|900
|17
|Bahrain–Merida
|736
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|700
