Van Avermaet extends WorldTour lead with Gent-Wevelgem victory

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finishes third in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during the final day circuit race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Dan Martin and Quick-Step Floors at the head of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gent-Wevelgem victory has extended Greg Van Avermaet's position atop the WorldTour rankings with the BMC rider leading Peter Sagan 1498 to 1215 points. The win was Avermaet's third of the 2017 WorldTour following his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Harelbeke victories.

In Spain, Alejandro Valverde's Volta a Catalunya victory has elevated the Movistar rider into 11th place on 579 points. In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors are leading on 4131 points with BMC second on 3663 points.

Second place overall in Catalunya also saw Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) move up the rankings and slip into third place on 823 points. Despite not racing in Spain or Belgium during the week, Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC) hold onto their fourth and fifth places overall.

BMC, who were the first leader's of the team rankings, are second overall to Quick-Step Floors on 3663 points with Orica-Scott third as the only other team with more than 3000 points. At the other end of the rankings, Team Dimension Data sit bottom with just 700 points from the 12 events so far in 2017.

The Tour of Flanders on April second is the next WorldTour event on the calendar with 500 points awarded to the winner. The Tour of the Basque Country then follows from April 3-8 with 400 points to the overall winner.

WorldTour Rankings - March 27

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1498 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe 1215 3 Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo 823 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 820 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 812 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 670 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 660 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 620 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 607 11 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 579 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 541 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 520 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott 517 15 Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 495 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica–Scott 473 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo 450 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin 440 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–Scott 422 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 412 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 400 22 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–Scott 390 23 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 389 24 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora–Hansgrohe 385 25 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 376