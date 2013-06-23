Trending

Vichot wins French title

Chavanel and Gallopin complete the podium

Image 1 of 8

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) celebrates his win in the French road race championship

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 8

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 8

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 8

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 8

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 8

Sylvain Chavanel and Tony Gallopin applaud as Arthur Vichot celebrates his win

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 8

Sylvain Chavanel, Arthur Vichot and Tony Gallopin were the top 3

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 8

Arthur Vichot in the French road race champion's jersey

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Arthur Vichot ensured that the FDJ team retained the French national title, taking victory with a well-timed and well-executed late attack.

Vichot spent close 245km at the front of the race that covered a section of the dirt road used in the Tro Bro Leon race and then surged away from Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) inside the final kilometre. Tony Gallopin (Radioshack-Leopard) was also in the decisive attack of the race and finished third, a few second back.

“To wear the red, white and blue jersey during the 100th Tour de France that will be held completely in France is going to be exceptional," Vichot said, knowing the French title secured his place in the FDJ team. 

“It was kind of my role to be one of the potential winners taking part in the early move”, the 24 year old explained. “It’s also part of my job to follow the instructions. We had the numbers at the start [there were 24 riders for FDJ, 23 for Europcar and 21 for Sojasun in the race]. It was a good option for the team to have me and William [Bonnet] at the front."

"245 kilometres, it’s quite long. I’ve had time to go through different feelings. I didn’t see it as a sacrifice. As I’m pretty bad in cyclo-cross and riding on cobbles, it was better for me to be ahead.”

The FDJ riders wanted to win for their directeur sportif Marc and Yvon Madiot, whose father passed away on Friday at the age of 82. Both went back to their hometown of Renazé and were not at the race.

“It’s been strange to not hear Marc yelling at the team meeting on the eve of the race”, Vichot noted. “But we’ve had a different version in local language from Picardy [where assistant DS Martial Gayant is from]. As a rider, I don’t take myself very seriously. That’s how I am. I hope it’s my strength. But I came out of the Dauphiné very disappointed. Last year I had won a stage and not this year. I had to kick my ass in training. I had in my mind to come to the championship to win. Many of us did. But I suspect my last two rivals to have been less wary of me than each other because I had been away in the wind for a long time. I’ve tried to look like a dead man but it wasn’t easy.”

A big early breakaway

The big early break shaped the race. As well as Vichot and Bonnet, it included Jimmy Engoulvent, Jean-Lou Paiani and Maxime Médérel (Sojasun), Angelo Tulik and Sébastien Chavanel (Team Europcar), Steve Chainel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stéphane Pouilhès (Cofidis), Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Alexandre Blain (Raleigh). Their advantage went up to 10.15 at half way.

BigMat-Auber 93 and AG2R-La Mondiale initiated the chase but with 35km to go, Vichot attacked and took up the racing. He got caught in the last lap by Chavanel and then Gallopin as the chasers struggled to work together behind. With less than one kilometer, Vichot took a turn and opened an advantage of a few metres. As Chavanel and Gallopin watched each other, he accelerated and went on to win solo atop the rise to the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6:04:38
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack - Leopard0:00:13
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:30
5Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:36
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:41
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
8Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
9Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
11Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
12Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
13Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:49
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:00:53
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:56
16Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:11
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
18Jean - Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
21Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
22Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
23Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement0:01:36
24Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement0:01:37
25Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:45
26Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
27Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
28Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
29Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
34Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
35Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
36Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
37Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
39John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:50
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:10
41Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:24
42Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:42
43Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:27
44Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:06:50
45Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:08:00
46Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
47Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
48Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
49Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Iam Cycling
50Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
51Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro Cycling Team
52Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53David Le Lay (Fra) Sojasun
54Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
55Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
56Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
58Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
59Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun
60Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
61Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
63Rémi Cusin (Fra) Iam Cycling
64César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
65Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
66Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
67Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
68Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
69Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
70Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
72Florian Senechal (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
73Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
76Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
78Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
80Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
82Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
83Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
84Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
85Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
86Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
87Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Jean - Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
89William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
90Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
91Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
92Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
93Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
94Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
95Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
96Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
97Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
98Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
99Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
100Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
102Jean - Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
103Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
104Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
106Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
107Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFBoris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFFranck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFKévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFGuillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
DNFBenoït Drujon (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAntoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFDamien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFVincent Canard (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFVictor Fobert (Fra) Colombia
DNFQuentin Tanis (Fra) Colombia
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) Colombia
DNFMathieu Chiocca (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
DNFLéo Menville (Fra) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFEric Berthou (Fra) Team Raleigh
DNFArnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet Fidea
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFNicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFHubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFLloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
DNFSébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
DNFPierre - Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Bacon (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar

 

