Vichot wins French title
Chavanel and Gallopin complete the podium
Elite Men Road Race: -
Arthur Vichot ensured that the FDJ team retained the French national title, taking victory with a well-timed and well-executed late attack.
Vichot spent close 245km at the front of the race that covered a section of the dirt road used in the Tro Bro Leon race and then surged away from Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) inside the final kilometre. Tony Gallopin (Radioshack-Leopard) was also in the decisive attack of the race and finished third, a few second back.
“To wear the red, white and blue jersey during the 100th Tour de France that will be held completely in France is going to be exceptional," Vichot said, knowing the French title secured his place in the FDJ team.
“It was kind of my role to be one of the potential winners taking part in the early move”, the 24 year old explained. “It’s also part of my job to follow the instructions. We had the numbers at the start [there were 24 riders for FDJ, 23 for Europcar and 21 for Sojasun in the race]. It was a good option for the team to have me and William [Bonnet] at the front."
"245 kilometres, it’s quite long. I’ve had time to go through different feelings. I didn’t see it as a sacrifice. As I’m pretty bad in cyclo-cross and riding on cobbles, it was better for me to be ahead.”
The FDJ riders wanted to win for their directeur sportif Marc and Yvon Madiot, whose father passed away on Friday at the age of 82. Both went back to their hometown of Renazé and were not at the race.
“It’s been strange to not hear Marc yelling at the team meeting on the eve of the race”, Vichot noted. “But we’ve had a different version in local language from Picardy [where assistant DS Martial Gayant is from]. As a rider, I don’t take myself very seriously. That’s how I am. I hope it’s my strength. But I came out of the Dauphiné very disappointed. Last year I had won a stage and not this year. I had to kick my ass in training. I had in my mind to come to the championship to win. Many of us did. But I suspect my last two rivals to have been less wary of me than each other because I had been away in the wind for a long time. I’ve tried to look like a dead man but it wasn’t easy.”
A big early breakaway
The big early break shaped the race. As well as Vichot and Bonnet, it included Jimmy Engoulvent, Jean-Lou Paiani and Maxime Médérel (Sojasun), Angelo Tulik and Sébastien Chavanel (Team Europcar), Steve Chainel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stéphane Pouilhès (Cofidis), Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Alexandre Blain (Raleigh). Their advantage went up to 10.15 at half way.
BigMat-Auber 93 and AG2R-La Mondiale initiated the chase but with 35km to go, Vichot attacked and took up the racing. He got caught in the last lap by Chavanel and then Gallopin as the chasers struggled to work together behind. With less than one kilometer, Vichot took a turn and opened an advantage of a few metres. As Chavanel and Gallopin watched each other, he accelerated and went on to win solo atop the rise to the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6:04:38
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack - Leopard
|0:00:13
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:30
|5
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:36
|6
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:41
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|9
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|11
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|12
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:53
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:56
|16
|Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|18
|Jean - Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|23
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|0:01:36
|24
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|0:01:37
|25
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|26
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|28
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|29
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|35
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|39
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:10
|41
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:24
|42
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|43
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:27
|44
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:50
|45
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:00
|46
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|47
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|48
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Iam Cycling
|50
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|51
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|David Le Lay (Fra) Sojasun
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|55
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|56
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|58
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun
|60
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|63
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Iam Cycling
|64
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|65
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|67
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|68
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
|69
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|70
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|72
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
|73
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|76
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|78
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|80
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|83
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|85
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|86
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Jean - Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|89
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|91
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|92
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|93
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|94
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|95
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|96
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|98
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|99
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
|100
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|102
|Jean - Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|103
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|104
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Benoït Drujon (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Vincent Canard (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Victor Fobert (Fra) Colombia
|DNF
|Quentin Tanis (Fra) Colombia
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Colombia
|DNF
|Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Léo Menville (Fra) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet Fidea
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Pierre - Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
