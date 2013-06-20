Dowsett claims third straight British time trial title
Bottrill, Swift complete podium
Elite Men TT: -
Alex Dowsett (Movistar) won his third straight British time trial championship today in East Ayrshire, near the Glasgow, Scotland city centre. The 24-year-old Dowsett completed the 49.2km course in 1:02:30, 20 seconds faster than runner-up Matthew Bottrill (www.drag2zero.com) who edged Ben Swift (Sky) for second place by one tenth of a second.
Despite suffering a crash on his first lap of the 24.6km loop, which left him bloodied and requiring a bike change, Dowsett recorded the fastest split time of 31:10, five seconds up on Bottrill and 27 seconds quicker than Swift. Dowsett, who won the stage 8 individual time trial at this year's Giro d'Italia, remained in control through to the finish for the victory.
"I'm really happy - it's not easy to win three times in a row," said Dowsett. "When I claimed the first one, Wiggins told me I had to take care of it, and to be honest, I feel really committed to it and it's becoming my favourite jersey.
"It was a hard one, because even though I got back well after the crash, I had some wounds in my hands and couldn't grab the handlebars well. I don't know what really happened, but it might have been a problem with the front tire. Besides, I lost my power meter and didn't know how I was doing. It's the first time I crashed in a TT, and it's important to look at the watts all the time. I also had pain in my elbow, but my pedal stroke was good, I was going well and had no other option but suffering until the end.
"I did a great Giro, now this championship... this season is being a really great one and I hope to stay like this for the remainder of the year."
For Bottrill, a full time postal worker, placing second amidst a pair of WorldTour riders felt as good as a victory.
"I'm really in shock," said Bottrill. "There was no pressure, it was up to the pros to try and beat me. I didn't know what the time gaps were, I didn't know Alex had crashed. I was being shouted at but didn't know what the words were.
"But 20 seconds, it's a big amount, I couldn't have found any more. It would have been amazing to have won it, the highlight of my career, but coming second is as well."
|1
|Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
|1:02:30.85
|2
|Matthew Bottrill (www.drag2zero.com)
|0:00:20.60
|3
|Ben Swift (Sky Procycling)
|0:00:20.70
|4
|Douglas Dewey (Hennebont Cyclisme)
|0:00:32.28
|5
|Luke Rowe (Sky Procycling)
|0:00:48.86
|6
|James Gullen (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:01:20.60
|7
|James McLaughlin (Team Sojasun ACNC)
|0:01:50.20
|8
|Benjamin Peacock (Paisley Velo Race Team)
|0:02:16.15
|9
|Chris Opie (Team UK Youth)
|0:02:25.25
|10
|Robert Partridge (Team UK Youth)
|0:02:33.34
|11
|Simon Bridge (Manchester Whlrs Club)
|0:02:41.26
|12
|Iain Grant (Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)
|0:02:44.35
|13
|Alistair Rutherford (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|0:03:30.66
|14
|Edward Perry (Ellan Vannin CC)
|0:03:58.25
|15
|Alan Thomson (Sandy Wallace Cycles)
|0:04:12.54
|16
|Darren Bell (Ellan Vannin CC)
|0:04:16.06
|17
|Tom Black (Team Manx Telecom)
|0:04:22.05
|18
|Arthur Doyle (Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)
|0:04:33.25
|19
|Scott Burns (Manchester Whlrs Club)
|0:05:17.17
|20
|William Bjergfelt (MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling)
|0:05:37.49
|21
|Gerry McGarrity (Inverclyde Velo)
|0:05:40.78
|22
|Silas Goldsworthy (Sandy Wallace Cycles)
|0:06:21.41
|23
|Sean Childs (Roy. Navy & Roy. Marines)
|0:06:41.79
|24
|James Cusick (Glasgow Couriers)
|0:06:49.52
|25
|Gavin Shirley (Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)
|0:06:54.93
|26
|Jerry Cross (Manchester Whlrs Club)
|0:07:17.37
|27
|Graeme Hatcher (Fietsen Tempo)
|0:07:40.96
|28
|David Watson (Coventry Road Club)
|0:08:39.32
|29
|Mark Skilling (Ayr Roads Cycling Club)
|0:08:45.52
|30
|Christopher Staples (Fullarton Wheelers)
|0:10:29.00
