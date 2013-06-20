Image 1 of 9 Dowsett in his new British champions' jersey (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 2 of 9 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) celebrates his thrid Brtisih TT title (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 3 of 9 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on his way to victory (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 4 of 9 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 5 of 9 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 6 of 9 Alex Dowsett crashed during his ride but still won (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 7 of 9 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) at speed (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 8 of 9 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) has an excellent aero position (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 9 of 9 Botrill, Dowsett and Swift open the champagne (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) won his third straight British time trial championship today in East Ayrshire, near the Glasgow, Scotland city centre. The 24-year-old Dowsett completed the 49.2km course in 1:02:30, 20 seconds faster than runner-up Matthew Bottrill (www.drag2zero.com) who edged Ben Swift (Sky) for second place by one tenth of a second.

Despite suffering a crash on his first lap of the 24.6km loop, which left him bloodied and requiring a bike change, Dowsett recorded the fastest split time of 31:10, five seconds up on Bottrill and 27 seconds quicker than Swift. Dowsett, who won the stage 8 individual time trial at this year's Giro d'Italia, remained in control through to the finish for the victory.

"I'm really happy - it's not easy to win three times in a row," said Dowsett. "When I claimed the first one, Wiggins told me I had to take care of it, and to be honest, I feel really committed to it and it's becoming my favourite jersey.

"It was a hard one, because even though I got back well after the crash, I had some wounds in my hands and couldn't grab the handlebars well. I don't know what really happened, but it might have been a problem with the front tire. Besides, I lost my power meter and didn't know how I was doing. It's the first time I crashed in a TT, and it's important to look at the watts all the time. I also had pain in my elbow, but my pedal stroke was good, I was going well and had no other option but suffering until the end.

"I did a great Giro, now this championship... this season is being a really great one and I hope to stay like this for the remainder of the year."

For Bottrill, a full time postal worker, placing second amidst a pair of WorldTour riders felt as good as a victory.

"I'm really in shock," said Bottrill. "There was no pressure, it was up to the pros to try and beat me. I didn't know what the time gaps were, I didn't know Alex had crashed. I was being shouted at but didn't know what the words were.

"But 20 seconds, it's a big amount, I couldn't have found any more. It would have been amazing to have won it, the highlight of my career, but coming second is as well."