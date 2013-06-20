Trending

Dowsett claims third straight British time trial title

Bottrill, Swift complete podium

Image 1 of 9

Dowsett in his new British champions' jersey

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 2 of 9

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) celebrates his thrid Brtisih TT title

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 3 of 9

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on his way to victory

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 4 of 9

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 5 of 9

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 6 of 9

Alex Dowsett crashed during his ride but still won

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 7 of 9

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) at speed

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 8 of 9

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) has an excellent aero position

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 9 of 9

Botrill, Dowsett and Swift open the champagne

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) won his third straight British time trial championship today in East Ayrshire, near the Glasgow, Scotland city centre. The 24-year-old Dowsett completed the 49.2km course in 1:02:30, 20 seconds faster than runner-up Matthew Bottrill (www.drag2zero.com) who edged Ben Swift (Sky) for second place by one tenth of a second.

Despite suffering a crash on his first lap of the 24.6km loop, which left him bloodied and requiring a bike change, Dowsett recorded the fastest split time of 31:10, five seconds up on Bottrill and 27 seconds quicker than Swift. Dowsett, who won the stage 8 individual time trial at this year's Giro d'Italia, remained in control through to the finish for the victory.

"I'm really happy - it's not easy to win three times in a row," said Dowsett. "When I claimed the first one, Wiggins told me I had to take care of it, and to be honest, I feel really committed to it and it's becoming my favourite jersey.

"It was a hard one, because even though I got back well after the crash, I had some wounds in my hands and couldn't grab the handlebars well. I don't know what really happened, but it might have been a problem with the front tire. Besides, I lost my power meter and didn't know how I was doing. It's the first time I crashed in a TT, and it's important to look at the watts all the time. I also had pain in my elbow, but my pedal stroke was good, I was going well and had no other option but suffering until the end.

"I did a great Giro, now this championship... this season is being a really great one and I hope to stay like this for the remainder of the year."

For Bottrill, a full time postal worker, placing second amidst a pair of WorldTour riders felt as good as a victory.

"I'm really in shock," said Bottrill. "There was no pressure, it was up to the pros to try and beat me. I didn't know what the time gaps were, I didn't know Alex had crashed. I was being shouted at but didn't know what the words were.

"But 20 seconds, it's a big amount, I couldn't have found any more. It would have been amazing to have won it, the highlight of my career, but coming second is as well."

Full Results
1Alex Dowsett (Movistar)1:02:30.85
2Matthew Bottrill (www.drag2zero.com)0:00:20.60
3Ben Swift (Sky Procycling)0:00:20.70
4Douglas Dewey (Hennebont Cyclisme)0:00:32.28
5Luke Rowe (Sky Procycling)0:00:48.86
6James Gullen (Hope Factory Racing)0:01:20.60
7James McLaughlin (Team Sojasun ACNC)0:01:50.20
8Benjamin Peacock (Paisley Velo Race Team)0:02:16.15
9Chris Opie (Team UK Youth)0:02:25.25
10Robert Partridge (Team UK Youth)0:02:33.34
11Simon Bridge (Manchester Whlrs Club)0:02:41.26
12Iain Grant (Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)0:02:44.35
13Alistair Rutherford (Wheelbase Altura MGD)0:03:30.66
14Edward Perry (Ellan Vannin CC)0:03:58.25
15Alan Thomson (Sandy Wallace Cycles)0:04:12.54
16Darren Bell (Ellan Vannin CC)0:04:16.06
17Tom Black (Team Manx Telecom)0:04:22.05
18Arthur Doyle (Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)0:04:33.25
19Scott Burns (Manchester Whlrs Club)0:05:17.17
20William Bjergfelt (MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling)0:05:37.49
21Gerry McGarrity (Inverclyde Velo)0:05:40.78
22Silas Goldsworthy (Sandy Wallace Cycles)0:06:21.41
23Sean Childs (Roy. Navy & Roy. Marines)0:06:41.79
24James Cusick (Glasgow Couriers)0:06:49.52
25Gavin Shirley (Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)0:06:54.93
26Jerry Cross (Manchester Whlrs Club)0:07:17.37
27Graeme Hatcher (Fietsen Tempo)0:07:40.96
28David Watson (Coventry Road Club)0:08:39.32
29Mark Skilling (Ayr Roads Cycling Club)0:08:45.52
30Christopher Staples (Fullarton Wheelers)0:10:29.00

