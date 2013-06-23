All French Ag2r-La Mondiale line-up for the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Jean Christophe Peraud (Team Ag2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) gets ready (Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de) Image 3 of 3 AG2R - La Mondiale team time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Ag2r-La Mondiale has named an all-French team for the Tour de France, with Jean-Christophe Péraud given leadership status in the hope of securing a top five result in Paris.

Aggressive climber John Gadret is also in the team, along side possible stage winners Christophe Riblon and Blel Kadri. Completing the nine-rider team are Maxime Bouet, Samuel Dumoulin, Romain Bardet, Hubert Dupont, Sébastien Minard and Christophe Riblon.

There is no place for Italian rider Rinaldo Nocentini but Matteo Montaguti is named as first reserve. Carlos Betancur is not in the team. He is expected to ride the Vuelta a Espana after finishing fifth in the Giro d'Italia.

The Ag2r-La Mondiale team had a difficult 2012 season, winning just four races. This year things have been much better, with five wins and long series of placings.

The Ag2r-La Mondiale team for the 100th edition of the Tour de France: Christophe Riblon, Blel Kadri. Also in the team are Maxime Bouet, Samuel Dumoulin, Romain Bardet, Hubert Dupont, Sébastien Minard and Christophe Riblon.

