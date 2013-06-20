Image 1 of 30 Christopher Kern (Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 30 Anthony Roux (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 30 Johan Le Bon on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 30 Johan Le Bon fights his way to the finish (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 30 Johan Le Bon (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 30 Nicoloas Vogondy (Accent Jobs) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 30 Paul Poux (Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 30 The 2013 men's time trial podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 30 Sandy Casar (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 10 of 30 Stephane Rossetto (Bigmat-Auber 93) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 11 of 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 12 of 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) low and aero in his national championships (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 13 of 30 Chavanel gets ready for the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 14 of 30 Sylvain Chavanel on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 15 of 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) national champion for the fifth time (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 30 Jérémy Roy (FDJ) was runner-up again (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 17 of 30 Yohan Paillot (La Pomme Marseille) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 18 of 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 19 of 30 Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 20 of 30 David Le Lay (Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 21 of 30 (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 22 of 30 Eric Berthou (Raleigh) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 23 of 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r La Mondiale) could only manage sixth (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 24 of 30 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 25 of 30 Jerome Cousin (Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 26 of 30 A fifth French time trial title for Sylvain Chavanel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 27 of 30 Sylvain Chavanel takes his fifth career title in the French time trial championship (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 28 of 30 Jérémy Roy (FDJ) was second to Chavanel in the men's time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 29 of 30 Johan Le Bon claimed the bronze (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 30 of 30 Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Johan Le Bon (FDJ) made up the men's time trial podium (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel of Omega Pharma-Quick Step has become the first man crowned the French champion for the individual time trial five times since the title was implemented in 1995. Upon winning the 2012 time trial title, Chavanel had equalled the record of Eddy Seigneur with four championships each. With victories in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2012, Chavanel returned today and literally smashed the opposition on the 45.5km course from Kernilis to Lannilis on the northern part of Brittany near the English Channel. With eleven kilometers to go, he even passed Jérémy Roy (FDJ), who started two minutes before him and ended up in second place for the second year in a row.

"I came to this race with confidence even though I had some ups and downs during the Dauphiné," Chavanel said. "But I didn't imagine that I could overtake Jérémy. From the gun, I felt that I was going well. Here are the kind of roads that I like very much, with low gradients and a lot of false flat sections. On top of each of them, I was able to put a bigger gear. I had a directeur sportif, Rik van Slycke, who was helping me a lot from the car."

Roy, however, was far from enjoying a second silver medal in a row. "Last year, I had some regrets because I lost by only twelve seconds," the runner-up said. "This time I've got fewer regrets, but I'm extremely disappointed. I felt humiliation when Chavanel passed me because I came here for the title. I wasn't on a very good day. I might have not recovered from the Tour de Suisse, but anyway, we've all been beaten by a great Sylvain today."

The bronze medal was earned by up-and-coming rider Johan Le Bon, the 2009 junior world champion for road racing and the French time trial champion in the U23 category for the past two years. The 22-year-old FDJ rider finished 19 seconds behind his teammate Roy and 2:20 down on Chavanel.

"It's a big surprise for me to stand on the podium," said Le Bon, who is a local rider in Brittany. "Last year I finished 11th, so my goal was to make the top 10 today. To have ridden the Giro has helped me to improve a lot."

Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis), who scored the fourth best time at 2:31, and Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R-La Mondiale), sixth at 2:40, were expected to do better. Not only did FDJ put two riders on the podium but they placed four of them in the top-seven with Sandy Casar showing a return to form after he heard that he won't ride the Tour de France this year. Geniez, 7th, is one of the new climbers set to ride alongside Thibaut Pinot.

