Chavanel repeats as French Time Trial champion

Roy, Le Bon on podium over two minutes in arrears

Sylvain Chavanel of Omega Pharma-Quick Step has become the first man crowned the French champion for the individual time trial five times since the title was implemented in 1995. Upon winning the 2012 time trial title, Chavanel had equalled the record of Eddy Seigneur with four championships each. With victories in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2012, Chavanel returned today and literally smashed the opposition on the 45.5km course from Kernilis to Lannilis on the northern part of Brittany near the English Channel. With eleven kilometers to go, he even passed Jérémy Roy (FDJ), who started two minutes before him and ended up in second place for the second year in a row.

"I came to this race with confidence even though I had some ups and downs during the Dauphiné," Chavanel said. "But I didn't imagine that I could overtake Jérémy. From the gun, I felt that I was going well. Here are the kind of roads that I like very much, with low gradients and a lot of false flat sections. On top of each of them, I was able to put a bigger gear. I had a directeur sportif, Rik van Slycke, who was helping me a lot from the car."

Roy, however, was far from enjoying a second silver medal in a row. "Last year, I had some regrets because I lost by only twelve seconds," the runner-up said. "This time I've got fewer regrets, but I'm extremely disappointed. I felt humiliation when Chavanel passed me because I came here for the title. I wasn't on a very good day. I might have not recovered from the Tour de Suisse, but anyway, we've all been beaten by a great Sylvain today."

The bronze medal was earned by up-and-coming rider Johan Le Bon, the 2009 junior world champion for road racing and the French time trial champion in the U23 category for the past two years. The 22-year-old FDJ rider finished 19 seconds behind his teammate Roy and 2:20 down on Chavanel.

"It's a big surprise for me to stand on the podium," said Le Bon, who is a local rider in Brittany. "Last year I finished 11th, so my goal was to make the top 10 today. To have ridden the Giro has helped me to improve a lot."

Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis), who scored the fourth best time at 2:31, and Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R-La Mondiale), sixth at 2:40, were expected to do better. Not only did FDJ put two riders on the podium but they placed four of them in the top-seven with Sandy Casar showing a return to form after he heard that he won't ride the Tour de France this year. Geniez, 7th, is one of the new climbers set to ride alongside Thibaut Pinot.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)0:56:48
2Jérémy Roy (FDJ)0:02:01
3Johan Le Bon (FDJ)0:02:20
4Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)0:02:31
5Sandy Casar (FDJ)0:02:34
6Jean Christophe Peraud (Ag2R La Mondiale)0:02:40
7Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)0:02:53
8Arnaud Gerard (Bretagne Seche Environnement)0:03:14
9Maxime Bouet (Ag2R La Mondiale)0:03:18
10Sébastien Turgot (Team Europcar)0:03:27
11Stéphane Rossetto (Bigmat-Auber 93)0:03:43
12Alexis Guerin (Entente Sud Gascogne)0:03:49
13Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille)0:03:53
14Anthony Roux (FDJ)0:03:58
15Paul Poux (Sojasun)0:04:05
16Dimitri Le Boulch (Bigmat-Auber 93)0:04:12
17Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar)
18Nicolas Baldo (Atlas Personnal - Jakroo)0:04:17
19Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun)
20David Le Lay (Sojasun)0:04:22
21Sébastien Duret (Bretagne Seche Environnement)0:04:24
22Pierre - Luc Perichon (Bretagne Seche Environnement)0:04:26
23Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Auvergne)0:04:44
24Jérôme Cousin (Team Europcar)0:04:45
25Christophe Kern (Team Europcar)0:04:57
26Christophe Laporte (Avc Aix En Provence)0:05:00
27Romain Bacon (Bigmat-Auber 93)0:05:01
28Warren Barguil (Team Argos-Shimano)0:05:08
29Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)0:05:12
30Alexis Gougeard (Normandie)0:05:14
31Pierre Henri Lecuisinier (Vendee U Pays De Loire)0:05:15
32Rémi Pauriol (Sojasun)0:05:18
33Aurélien Moulin (Oceane U Top 16)0:05:30
34Olivier Le Gac (Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000)0:05:51
35Grégoire Tarride (La Pomme Marseille)0:06:23
36Florian Auberger (Bretagne)0:06:25
37Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs - Wanty)0:07:02
38Eric Berthou (Team Raleigh)0:07:14
39Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)0:07:35
40Thomas Boulongne (Sco Dijon)0:08:07
41Boris Fillon Maillet (Franche Comte)0:08:27
DNFJulien Morice (Vendee U Pays De Loire)

