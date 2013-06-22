Trending

Delzenne upsets favourites to win French road race title

Biannic takes U23 championship

Image 1 of 3

Amelie Rivat, Elise Delzenne and Aude Biannic on the podium

Amelie Rivat, Elise Delzenne and Aude Biannic on the podium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) the 2013 French road race champion

Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) the 2013 French road race champion
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) stages an upset victory over pre-race favourites to win the French title

Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) stages an upset victory over pre-race favourites to win the French title
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Former junior French champion Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) won her first elite road race title by soloing away from a nine-rider breakaway containing pre-race favorites Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Edwige PItel and Audrey Cordon.

On a drizzly day in Northern France, Delzenne entered the breakaway with her teammate Marion Sicot, and counted on her powerful sprint to gain the race victory.

"I knew I was one of the strongest sprinters in the group," she told FFC.fr. "I waited until the very last moment, and then gave everything I had, without question."

The 24-year-old engineering student gave up her cycling career to pursue her studies, only returning to the sport in 2012 and sneaking in as many hours of training as possible while working a full time job.

"I stopped for four years, and after studying, the bike missed me. I went back to see my coach and I asked him if he thought that I could return to my previous level. We did some testing on the track, and then I returned to the road, and after two or three months I started to win races. Last year, I started to get good results."

Delzenne said she would like to go to the world championships at the end of the season, but may find it difficult to fit the race in with her career.

"The problem is that I'm an engineer responsible for quality in a large laundry at Soissons. I don't have many days off, and if I take leave without pay I earn no money, and in addition I get behind in my work. I like the bike, but it is not what earns my living."

Full results

France RR
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog3:09:25
2Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:02
3Aude Biannic (Fra) Bretagne
4Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren Let's Go Finland Team
5Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
7Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes0:00:13
8Marion Sicot (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog0:00:16
9Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:32
10Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:02:27
11Roxane Fournier (Fra) Ile De France
12Pauline Cantele (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
13Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
14Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) Bretagne
15Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
16Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
17Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Ile De France
18Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
19Eugénie Duval (Fra) Normandie
20Sophie Creux (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
21Joanne Duval (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire0:02:31
22Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Ile De France0:02:39
23Céline Ondet (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon0:07:34
24Vicky Fournial (Fra) Lorraine0:07:50
25Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
26Ludivine Loze (Fra) Midi Pyrenees
27Aodez Le Fourn (Fra) Bretagne
28Fanny Leleu (Fra) Picardie0:10:08
29Kelly Gambier (Fra) Ile De France0:10:13
30Bérengère Staelens (Fra) Region Centre0:12:00
31Ségolène Leberon (Fra) Region Centre
HDBéatrice Thomas (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
HDLucie Chainel (Fra) Lorraine
HDMélanie Pette (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
HDDelphine Rousseau (Fra) Bretagne
DNFCamille Darcel Pottier (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
DNFSandra Dos Santos (Fra) Lorraine
DNFJennifer Mark (Fra) Lorraine
DNFSandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFFiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFNoéline Delbove (Fra) Ile De France
DNFMélanie Briot (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
DNFMagdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) Provence
DNFTyfen Dupas (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
DNFVéronique Paillard (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
DNFSarah Thibaud (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) Bretagne
DNFNathalie Cadol (Fra) Bretagne
DNFMathilde Favre (Fra) Lointek
DNFJénifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFMarie Tondereau (Fra) Region Centre
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop.Nl
DNFHonorine Martin (Fra) Ile De France
DNFCamille Robert (Fra) Ile De France
DNFIris Sachet (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
DNFFleur Faure (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
DNFMargot Ortega (Fra) Auvergne
DNFTatiana Blin (Fra) Normandie
DNFEloise Bec (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
DNFCatherine Meunier Talec (Fra) Provence
DNFJeannie Longo (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
DNFLaurie Berthon (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
DNFEmilie Rochedy (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
DNFMarine Strappazzon (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
DNFCécile Delaire (Fra) Franche-Comte
DNFHermance Jeannin (Fra) Franche-Comte
DNFLoriane Ceyssat (Fra) Auvergne

U23 France RR
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aude Biannic (Fra) Bretagne3:09:27
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
3Marion Sicot (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog0:00:14
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Ile De France0:02:25
5Pauline Cantele (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
6Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
7Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
8Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
9Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) Normandie
11Céline Ondet (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon0:07:32
12Ségolène Leberon (Fra) Region Centre0:11:58

 

