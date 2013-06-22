Image 1 of 3 Amelie Rivat, Elise Delzenne and Aude Biannic on the podium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) the 2013 French road race champion (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) stages an upset victory over pre-race favourites to win the French title (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Former junior French champion Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) won her first elite road race title by soloing away from a nine-rider breakaway containing pre-race favorites Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Edwige PItel and Audrey Cordon.

On a drizzly day in Northern France, Delzenne entered the breakaway with her teammate Marion Sicot, and counted on her powerful sprint to gain the race victory.

"I knew I was one of the strongest sprinters in the group," she told FFC.fr. "I waited until the very last moment, and then gave everything I had, without question."

The 24-year-old engineering student gave up her cycling career to pursue her studies, only returning to the sport in 2012 and sneaking in as many hours of training as possible while working a full time job.

"I stopped for four years, and after studying, the bike missed me. I went back to see my coach and I asked him if he thought that I could return to my previous level. We did some testing on the track, and then I returned to the road, and after two or three months I started to win races. Last year, I started to get good results."

Delzenne said she would like to go to the world championships at the end of the season, but may find it difficult to fit the race in with her career.

"The problem is that I'm an engineer responsible for quality in a large laundry at Soissons. I don't have many days off, and if I take leave without pay I earn no money, and in addition I get behind in my work. I like the bike, but it is not what earns my living."

France RR # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog 3:09:25 2 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:02 3 Aude Biannic (Fra) Bretagne 4 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren Let's Go Finland Team 5 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team 7 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes 0:00:13 8 Marion Sicot (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog 0:00:16 9 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:32 10 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 0:02:27 11 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Ile De France 12 Pauline Cantele (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon 13 Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog 14 Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) Bretagne 15 Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 16 Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies 17 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Ile De France 18 Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek 19 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Normandie 20 Sophie Creux (Fra) Rhône-Alpes 21 Joanne Duval (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire 0:02:31 22 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Ile De France 0:02:39 23 Céline Ondet (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon 0:07:34 24 Vicky Fournial (Fra) Lorraine 0:07:50 25 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 26 Ludivine Loze (Fra) Midi Pyrenees 27 Aodez Le Fourn (Fra) Bretagne 28 Fanny Leleu (Fra) Picardie 0:10:08 29 Kelly Gambier (Fra) Ile De France 0:10:13 30 Bérengère Staelens (Fra) Region Centre 0:12:00 31 Ségolène Leberon (Fra) Region Centre HD Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon HD Lucie Chainel (Fra) Lorraine HD Mélanie Pette (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog HD Delphine Rousseau (Fra) Bretagne DNF Camille Darcel Pottier (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire DNF Sandra Dos Santos (Fra) Lorraine DNF Jennifer Mark (Fra) Lorraine DNF Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Noéline Delbove (Fra) Ile De France DNF Mélanie Briot (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire DNF Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) Provence DNF Tyfen Dupas (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire DNF Véronique Paillard (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire DNF Sarah Thibaud (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire DNF Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes DNF Coralie Demay (Fra) Bretagne DNF Nathalie Cadol (Fra) Bretagne DNF Mathilde Favre (Fra) Lointek DNF Jénifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Marie Tondereau (Fra) Region Centre DNF Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop.Nl DNF Honorine Martin (Fra) Ile De France DNF Camille Robert (Fra) Ile De France DNF Iris Sachet (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog DNF Fleur Faure (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog DNF Margot Ortega (Fra) Auvergne DNF Tatiana Blin (Fra) Normandie DNF Eloise Bec (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon DNF Catherine Meunier Talec (Fra) Provence DNF Jeannie Longo (Fra) Rhône-Alpes DNF Laurie Berthon (Fra) Rhône-Alpes DNF Emilie Rochedy (Fra) Rhône-Alpes DNF Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Rhône-Alpes DNF Cécile Delaire (Fra) Franche-Comte DNF Hermance Jeannin (Fra) Franche-Comte DNF Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Auvergne