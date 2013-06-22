Delzenne upsets favourites to win French road race title
Biannic takes U23 championship
Elite Women Road Race: -
Former junior French champion Elise Delzenne (Bourgogne Pro Dialog) won her first elite road race title by soloing away from a nine-rider breakaway containing pre-race favorites Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Edwige PItel and Audrey Cordon.
On a drizzly day in Northern France, Delzenne entered the breakaway with her teammate Marion Sicot, and counted on her powerful sprint to gain the race victory.
"I knew I was one of the strongest sprinters in the group," she told FFC.fr. "I waited until the very last moment, and then gave everything I had, without question."
The 24-year-old engineering student gave up her cycling career to pursue her studies, only returning to the sport in 2012 and sneaking in as many hours of training as possible while working a full time job.
"I stopped for four years, and after studying, the bike missed me. I went back to see my coach and I asked him if he thought that I could return to my previous level. We did some testing on the track, and then I returned to the road, and after two or three months I started to win races. Last year, I started to get good results."
Delzenne said she would like to go to the world championships at the end of the season, but may find it difficult to fit the race in with her career.
"The problem is that I'm an engineer responsible for quality in a large laundry at Soissons. I don't have many days off, and if I take leave without pay I earn no money, and in addition I get behind in my work. I like the bike, but it is not what earns my living."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
|3:09:25
|2
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:02
|3
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Bretagne
|4
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren Let's Go Finland Team
|5
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|7
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes
|0:00:13
|8
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
|0:00:16
|9
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:32
|10
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:02:27
|11
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Ile De France
|12
|Pauline Cantele (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
|13
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
|14
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) Bretagne
|15
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|16
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|17
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Ile De France
|18
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
|19
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Normandie
|20
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
|21
|Joanne Duval (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
|0:02:31
|22
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Ile De France
|0:02:39
|23
|Céline Ondet (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
|0:07:34
|24
|Vicky Fournial (Fra) Lorraine
|0:07:50
|25
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) Midi Pyrenees
|27
|Aodez Le Fourn (Fra) Bretagne
|28
|Fanny Leleu (Fra) Picardie
|0:10:08
|29
|Kelly Gambier (Fra) Ile De France
|0:10:13
|30
|Bérengère Staelens (Fra) Region Centre
|0:12:00
|31
|Ségolène Leberon (Fra) Region Centre
|HD
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
|HD
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) Lorraine
|HD
|Mélanie Pette (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
|HD
|Delphine Rousseau (Fra) Bretagne
|DNF
|Camille Darcel Pottier (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
|DNF
|Sandra Dos Santos (Fra) Lorraine
|DNF
|Jennifer Mark (Fra) Lorraine
|DNF
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Noéline Delbove (Fra) Ile De France
|DNF
|Mélanie Briot (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
|DNF
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) Provence
|DNF
|Tyfen Dupas (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
|DNF
|Véronique Paillard (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
|DNF
|Sarah Thibaud (Fra) Pays-De-La-Loire
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes
|DNF
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Bretagne
|DNF
|Nathalie Cadol (Fra) Bretagne
|DNF
|Mathilde Favre (Fra) Lointek
|DNF
|Jénifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Marie Tondereau (Fra) Region Centre
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop.Nl
|DNF
|Honorine Martin (Fra) Ile De France
|DNF
|Camille Robert (Fra) Ile De France
|DNF
|Iris Sachet (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
|DNF
|Fleur Faure (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
|DNF
|Margot Ortega (Fra) Auvergne
|DNF
|Tatiana Blin (Fra) Normandie
|DNF
|Eloise Bec (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
|DNF
|Catherine Meunier Talec (Fra) Provence
|DNF
|Jeannie Longo (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
|DNF
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
|DNF
|Emilie Rochedy (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
|DNF
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Rhône-Alpes
|DNF
|Cécile Delaire (Fra) Franche-Comte
|DNF
|Hermance Jeannin (Fra) Franche-Comte
|DNF
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra) Auvergne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Bretagne
|3:09:27
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
|0:00:14
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Ile De France
|0:02:25
|5
|Pauline Cantele (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
|6
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne Pro Dialog
|7
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|8
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|9
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Normandie
|11
|Céline Ondet (Fra) Languedoc-Roussillon
|0:07:32
|12
|Ségolène Leberon (Fra) Region Centre
|0:11:58
