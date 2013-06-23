Pinotti takes sixth Italian time trial title
BMC rider blasts to win ahead of PIrazzi, Malori
Elite Men Time Trial: -
Marco Pinotti took his sixth Italian time trial title, using his experience and aptitude against the clock to complete a dominant weekend for his BMC team that secured the road race title on Saturday with Ivan Santaromita.
Related Articles
Pinotti has fought back from a nasty broken collarbone injury and was overlooked for a place in the BMC line-up for the Tour de France but dominated the hilly 39km time trial, beating Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox) and Adriano Malori Lampre-Merida), 2012 winner Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) was fourth after being stung on the ear by a wasp during his ride.
Pinotti set a time of 49:04, with Pirazzi finishing in 50:15, Malori in 50:32 and Cataldo in a time of 50:47. He was fastest by 40- seconds at the time split and continued to gain time on his rivals all the way to the finish.
"It was a nice course, tough but fast," Pinotti said.
"I thought about retiring when I had my accident but after the initial tough moment, I put a circle around the date of June 23 on the calendar. Here I am!"
Pinotti spent last week with the Italian national team and his victory in the tricolore time trial should seal him a place in the Italian team for the world road race championships in Florence in September.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:04
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:11
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:28
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:42
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Tinkoff
|0:01:50
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:52
|7
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|8
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Zalf Euromobil Desiree Fior
|0:02:36
|9
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:02:41
|10
|Nicola Da Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:03:02
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowicw
|0:03:04
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:03:45
|13
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:03:47
|14
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:24
|15
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:31
|16
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:36
|17
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:15
|18
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:05:55
|19
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:05:57
|20
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:07:24
|21
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:08:12
|22
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy