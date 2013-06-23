Trending

Pinotti takes sixth Italian time trial title

BMC rider blasts to win ahead of PIrazzi, Malori

Image 1 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC) celebrates his sixth career title

Marco Pinotti (BMC) celebrates his sixth career title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 24

Nicola Dal Santo (Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest) made the top 10

Nicola Dal Santo (Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest) made the top 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 24

The 2013 Italian elite men's TT championship podium: Pirazzi, Pinotti, Malori

The 2013 Italian elite men's TT championship podium: Pirazzi, Pinotti, Malori
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 24

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) was second

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) was second
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC)

Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC) in his new tricolore jersey

Marco Pinotti (BMC) in his new tricolore jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 24

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) rides to third overall

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) rides to third overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title

Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 24

Stefano Pirazzi put on a brilliant performance for second

Stefano Pirazzi put on a brilliant performance for second
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 24

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC) celebrates his sixth career title

Marco Pinotti (BMC) celebrates his sixth career title
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 24

Adriano Malori (Lampre) in third

Adriano Malori (Lampre) in third
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 24

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 24

Champagne wars on the TT podium

Champagne wars on the TT podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC) put on a masterful display

Marco Pinotti (BMC) put on a masterful display
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC)

Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 24

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) was happy in second

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) was happy in second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 24

Dario Cataldo (Sky) finished just off the podium

Dario Cataldo (Sky) finished just off the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title

Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 24

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) took third

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) took third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 24

The Italian men's TT podium

The Italian men's TT podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 24

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 24

Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) was fifth

Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) was fifth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 24

Marco Pinotti (BMC) the new Italian time trial champion

Marco Pinotti (BMC) the new Italian time trial champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marco Pinotti took his sixth Italian time trial title, using his experience and aptitude against the clock to complete a dominant weekend for his BMC team that secured the road race title on Saturday with Ivan Santaromita.

Pinotti has fought back from a nasty broken collarbone injury and was overlooked for a place in the BMC line-up for the Tour de France but dominated the hilly 39km time trial, beating Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox) and Adriano Malori Lampre-Merida), 2012 winner Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) was fourth after being stung on the ear by a wasp during his ride.

Pinotti set a time of 49:04, with Pirazzi finishing in 50:15, Malori in 50:32 and Cataldo in a time of 50:47. He was fastest by 40- seconds at the time split and continued to gain time on his rivals all the way to the finish.

"It was a nice course, tough but fast," Pinotti said.

"I thought about retiring when I had my accident but after the initial tough moment, I put a circle around the date of June 23 on the calendar. Here I am!"

Pinotti spent last week with the Italian national team and his victory in the tricolore time trial should seal him a place in the Italian team for the world road race championships in Florence in September.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:49:04
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:11
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:28
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:42
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Tinkoff0:01:50
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:52
7Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:08
8Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Zalf Euromobil Desiree Fior0:02:36
9Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:02:41
10Nicola Da Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:03:02
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowicw0:03:04
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:03:45
13Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo0:03:47
14Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:24
15Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:31
16Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:36
17Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:15
18Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo0:05:55
19Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:05:57
20Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:07:24
21Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:08:12
22Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox

