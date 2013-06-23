Image 1 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) celebrates his sixth career title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Nicola Dal Santo (Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest) made the top 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 The 2013 Italian elite men's TT championship podium: Pirazzi, Pinotti, Malori (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 24 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) was second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) in his new tricolore jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 24 Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) rides to third overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 24 Stefano Pirazzi put on a brilliant performance for second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 24 The podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) celebrates his sixth career title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 24 Adriano Malori (Lampre) in third (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 24 Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Champagne wars on the TT podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) put on a masterful display (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) was happy in second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 Dario Cataldo (Sky) finished just off the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) took third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 The Italian men's TT podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) was fifth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Marco Pinotti (BMC) the new Italian time trial champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marco Pinotti took his sixth Italian time trial title, using his experience and aptitude against the clock to complete a dominant weekend for his BMC team that secured the road race title on Saturday with Ivan Santaromita.

Pinotti has fought back from a nasty broken collarbone injury and was overlooked for a place in the BMC line-up for the Tour de France but dominated the hilly 39km time trial, beating Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox) and Adriano Malori Lampre-Merida), 2012 winner Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) was fourth after being stung on the ear by a wasp during his ride.

Pinotti set a time of 49:04, with Pirazzi finishing in 50:15, Malori in 50:32 and Cataldo in a time of 50:47. He was fastest by 40- seconds at the time split and continued to gain time on his rivals all the way to the finish.

"It was a nice course, tough but fast," Pinotti said.

"I thought about retiring when I had my accident but after the initial tough moment, I put a circle around the date of June 23 on the calendar. Here I am!"

Pinotti spent last week with the Italian national team and his victory in the tricolore time trial should seal him a place in the Italian team for the world road race championships in Florence in September.



Results