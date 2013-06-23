Cavendish takes the British title
Stannard and Millar fill the podium
Elite Men Road Race: -
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) produced an outstanding performance to win the 2013 British Road Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. The title had always eluded the Manxman but Team Sky could not stop him from reaching the top step of the podium this time as he out-sprinted his breakaway companions to help himself to the gold medal and champions jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega-Pharma - Quickstep
|4:27:09
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:08
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:40
|6
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:11:50
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:52
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) 100% ME
|9
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:12:15
|10
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:14:55
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
|0:15:06
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:15:25
|13
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Team Raleigh
|14
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:15:28
|15
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:16:43
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
16
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|17
|Owain Doull (GBr) 100% ME
|18
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|19
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Team Raleigh
|20
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:20:52
|21
|Jack Adams (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling
|0:23:46
|22
|George Harper (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT
|23
|James Ratcliffe (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling
23
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|24
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Ibaigane Opel
|0:23:48
|25
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:23:57
|OTL
|Liam Stones (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|OTL
|David Watson (GBr) Coventry Road Club
|OTL
|Stuart MacGregor (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk
|OTL
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|OTL
|Luke Ryan (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
|OTL
|Scott McCrossan (GBr) Rock to Roll Cycles Ltd
|OTL
|Craig Adams (GBr) GJS Cruise Racing
|OTL
|Tom Barras (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|OTL
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|OTL
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Team Raleigh
|OTL
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|OTL
|Joe Moses (GBr) Team Sportscover
|OTL
|David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|OTL
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) 100% ME
|OTL
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Alistair Slater (GBr) 100% ME
|OTL
|Joe Fox (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Robert Crampton (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|OTL
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing
|OTL
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
|OTL
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|OTL
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|OTL
|Martin Ford (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
|OTL
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Team Sojasun ACNC
|OTL
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) 100% ME
|OTL
|Dan Pearson (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 100% ME
|OTL
|Declan Byrne (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|OTL
|George Pym (GBr) Spin Rotor Primal C-Originals
|OTL
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
|OTL
|Harry Godding (GBr) PMR@Toachim House
|OTL
|Andrew Whitehall (GBr) Velo Ecosse/Montpeliers
|OTL
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) Team UK Youth
|OTL
|Andrew Coupe (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|OTL
|Liam Glen (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|OTL
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|OTL
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|OTL
|Matthew Woods (GBr) Team Monturano
|OTL
|Gary Hand (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
|OTL
|Robert Smail (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
|OTL
|Jon Tiernan (GBr) Locke Sky Procycling
|OTL
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|OTL
|Thomas Smith (GBr) Lumet-VDBG Steenhouwerij
|OTL
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|OTL
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|OTL
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|OTL
|Matthew Pilkington (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
|OTL
|David Griffiths (GBr) Glasgow Whls
|DNS
|Douglas Dewey (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
|DNS
|Jonathan Bellis (GBr) ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team
|DNS
|Hugh Wilson (GBr) NFTO
|DNS
|Benjamin Kellett (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|DNS
|Matthew Williams (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|DNS
|Stephen Adams (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
|DNS
|Dean Shannon (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
|DNS
|Peter Vincent (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
|DNS
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|DNS
|Callum Wilkinson (GBr) The bicycle works.com
|DNS
|Craig Wallace (GBr) ASFRA Racing Team
|DNS
|Rhys Howells (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
|DNS
|Arthur Doyle (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk
|DNF
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|George Atkins (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Christopher Latham (GBr) 100% ME
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Adam Yates (GBr) CC Etupes
|DNF
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini Flanders
|DNF
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Doltcini Flanders
|DNF
|Thomas Bustard (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
|DNF
|James Sampson (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
|DNF
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Lotto-Belisol U23
|DNF
|Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Chris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
|DNF
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
|DNF
|Robert Orr (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
|DNF
|Ben Stockdale (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
|DNF
|Perry Bowater (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|DNF
|David Lines (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
|DNF
|Richard Hepworth (GBr) Node 4-Giordani
|DNF
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordani
|DNF
|Andrew Magnier (GBr) Node 4-Giordani
|DNF
|Christian Varley (GBr) Node 4-Giordani
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega-Pharma - Quickstep
|DNF
|Francis Cade (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT
|DNF
|Jake Martin (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Edward Clancy (GBr) MBE Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Edward Clemens (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
|DNF
|James Gullen (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|DNF
|Ross Edgar (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
|DNF
|Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
|DNF
|Joseph Perrett (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
|DNF
|Ben Dean (GBr) Team Leapfrog
|DNF
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Daniel Patten (GBr) SmartStop P/B Mountain Khakis
|DNF
|Sam Boast (GBr) Team Sportscover
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Team UK Youth
|DNF
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Team UK Youth
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|DNF
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) Team UK Youth
|DNF
|Joshua Cunningham (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|DNF
|Tom Mazzone (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|DNF
|Robert Wardell (GBr) Trek UK
|DNF
|Owen Lake (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
|DNF
|Jack Kirk (GBr) Velo Sport Hyerois
|DNF
|Adam Duggleby (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|DNF
|Richard Meadows (GBr) Team Sportscover
|DNF
|Dominic Schils (GBr) TO WIN – JOSAN CT
|DNF
|Paul Rennie (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk
|DNF
|Scot Bullivant (GBr) Rock And Road Cycles
|DNF
|Andrew Hale (GBr) Leslie Bike Shop/Bikers Boutique
|DNF
|Peter Murdoch (GBr) Paisley Velo Race Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) 100% ME
|4:39:01
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) 100% ME
|0:04:51
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:09:00
|4
|George Harper (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT
|0:11:54
|5
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|6
|Robert Hassan (GBr) Ibaigane Opel
|0:11:56
