Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) produced an outstanding performance to win the 2013 British Road Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. The title had always eluded the Manxman but Team Sky could not stop him from reaching the top step of the podium this time as he out-sprinted his breakaway companions to help himself to the gold medal and champions jersey.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega-Pharma - Quickstep 4:27:09 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:02 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:08 4 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:40 6 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:11:50 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:52 8 Simon Yates (GBr) 100% ME 9 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:12:15 10 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:14:55 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport 0:15:06 12 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:15:25 13 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Team Raleigh 14 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing 0:15:28 15 Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:16:43 16 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 16 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 17 Owain Doull (GBr) 100% ME 18 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 19 Russell Hampton (GBr) Team Raleigh 20 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:20:52 21 Jack Adams (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling 0:23:46 22 George Harper (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT 23 James Ratcliffe (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling 23 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 24 Robert Hassan (GBr) Ibaigane Opel 0:23:48 25 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:23:57 OTL Liam Stones (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling OTL David Watson (GBr) Coventry Road Club OTL Stuart MacGregor (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk OTL Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction OTL Luke Ryan (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus OTL Scott McCrossan (GBr) Rock to Roll Cycles Ltd OTL Craig Adams (GBr) GJS Cruise Racing OTL Tom Barras (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD OTL Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh OTL William Bjergfelt (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling OTL Matthew Holmes (GBr) Team Raleigh OTL Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh OTL Joe Moses (GBr) Team Sportscover OTL David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project OTL Samuel Harrison (GBr) 100% ME OTL Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis OTL Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis OTL Alistair Slater (GBr) 100% ME OTL Joe Fox (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling OTL Robert Crampton (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line OTL Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing OTL Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes OTL Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth OTL Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing OTL Martin Ford (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes OTL James McLaughlin (GBr) Team Sojasun ACNC OTL Samuel Lowe (GBr) 100% ME OTL Dan Pearson (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling OTL Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 100% ME OTL Declan Byrne (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling OTL George Pym (GBr) Spin Rotor Primal C-Originals OTL Alex Coutts (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes OTL Harry Godding (GBr) PMR@Toachim House OTL Andrew Whitehall (GBr) Velo Ecosse/Montpeliers OTL Joshua Hunt (GBr) Team UK Youth OTL Andrew Coupe (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD OTL Liam Glen (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD OTL Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura OTL Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura OTL Matthew Woods (GBr) Team Monturano OTL Gary Hand (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes OTL Robert Smail (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT OTL Jon Tiernan (GBr) Locke Sky Procycling OTL Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT OTL Thomas Smith (GBr) Lumet-VDBG Steenhouwerij OTL Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT OTL Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line OTL Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis OTL Matthew Pilkington (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT OTL David Griffiths (GBr) Glasgow Whls DNS Douglas Dewey (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme DNS Jonathan Bellis (GBr) ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team DNS Hugh Wilson (GBr) NFTO DNS Benjamin Kellett (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing DNS Matthew Williams (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing DNS Stephen Adams (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus DNS Dean Shannon (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus DNS Peter Vincent (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus DNS Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD DNS Callum Wilkinson (GBr) The bicycle works.com DNS Craig Wallace (GBr) ASFRA Racing Team DNS Rhys Howells (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus DNS Arthur Doyle (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk DNF Josh Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF George Atkins (GBr) 100% ME DNF Joseph Kelly (GBr) 100% ME DNF Christopher Latham (GBr) 100% ME DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNF Adam Yates (GBr) CC Etupes DNF Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini Flanders DNF Jake Tanner (GBr) Doltcini Flanders DNF Thomas Bustard (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes DNF James Sampson (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes DNF Harry Tanfield (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes DNF Daniel Mclay (GBr) Lotto-Belisol U23 DNF Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Jack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Chris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Dexter Gardias (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT DNF Kit Gilham (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT DNF Robert Orr (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT DNF Ben Stockdale (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT DNF Perry Bowater (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling DNF David Lines (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar DNF Richard Hepworth (GBr) Node 4-Giordani DNF Steve Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordani DNF Andrew Magnier (GBr) Node 4-Giordani DNF Christian Varley (GBr) Node 4-Giordani DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega-Pharma - Quickstep DNF Francis Cade (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT DNF Jake Martin (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT DNF Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Edward Clancy (GBr) MBE Rapha Condor JLT DNF Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Edward Clemens (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team DNF James Gullen (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing DNF Ross Edgar (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport DNF Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport DNF Joseph Perrett (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport DNF Ben Dean (GBr) Team Leapfrog DNF Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Raleigh DNF Daniel Patten (GBr) SmartStop P/B Mountain Khakis DNF Sam Boast (GBr) Team Sportscover DNF Tobyn Horton (GBr) Team UK Youth DNF James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Team UK Youth DNF Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth DNF Richard Tanguy (GBr) Team UK Youth DNF Joshua Cunningham (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line DNF Tom Mazzone (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line DNF Robert Wardell (GBr) Trek UK DNF Owen Lake (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus DNF Jack Kirk (GBr) Velo Sport Hyerois DNF Adam Duggleby (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD DNF Richard Meadows (GBr) Team Sportscover DNF Dominic Schils (GBr) TO WIN – JOSAN CT DNF Paul Rennie (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk DNF Scot Bullivant (GBr) Rock And Road Cycles DNF Andrew Hale (GBr) Leslie Bike Shop/Bikers Boutique DNF Peter Murdoch (GBr) Paisley Velo Race Team