Cavendish takes the British title

Stannard and Millar fill the podium

Image 1 of 17

Cavendish stands with the champions jersey between former winners David Millar and Ian Stannard

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 17

The bunch weave their way up the spectator lined Montrose Street

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 17

The bunch struggling to keep pace with the leaders

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 17

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) leads the chase group with Cavendish along for the ride

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 5 of 17

Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) leads Ian Stannard (Team Sky) in the early break

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 6 of 17

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

The men's U23 podium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 8 of 17

Sweet kisses from Daddy and Mark Cavendish joins his family at the end of the race

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 9 of 17

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) leads Cavendish and the winning break

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 10 of 17

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma / Quickstep) pushes the pace after his group caught the leaders and team mate Andrew Fenn

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 11 of 17

Scott Thwaites (Team Netapp - Endura) and Kristian House (Rapha Condor JLT) lead the second chase group

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 12 of 17

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) puts the work in on the front with Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma / Quickstep)

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 13 of 17

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma / Quick Step) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 14 of 17

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma / Quick Step) sprints his way into the gold medal in Glasgow

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 15 of 17

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma / QuickStep) has time to celebrate as he wins the national road race champion

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 16 of 17

Cavendish leads David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 17 of 17

Cavendish starts the party going by spraying David Millar with champagne

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) produced an outstanding performance to win the 2013 British Road Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. The title had always eluded the Manxman but Team Sky could not stop him from reaching the top step of the podium this time as he out-sprinted his breakaway companions to help himself to the gold medal and champions jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega-Pharma - Quickstep4:27:09
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:02
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:00:08
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:42
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:40
6Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:11:50
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:52
8Simon Yates (GBr) 100% ME
9Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth0:12:15
10Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth0:14:55
11Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport0:15:06
12Russell Downing (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:15:25
13Thomas Stewart (GBr) Team Raleigh
14Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:15:28
15Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth0:16:43
17Owain Doull (GBr) 100% ME
18Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
19Russell Hampton (GBr) Team Raleigh
20Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:20:52
21Jack Adams (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling0:23:46
22George Harper (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT
23James Ratcliffe (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling
23Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
24Robert Hassan (GBr) Ibaigane Opel0:23:48
25James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:23:57
OTLLiam Stones (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
OTLDavid Watson (GBr) Coventry Road Club
OTLStuart MacGregor (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk
OTLKieran Frend (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
OTLLuke Ryan (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
OTLScott McCrossan (GBr) Rock to Roll Cycles Ltd
OTLCraig Adams (GBr) GJS Cruise Racing
OTLTom Barras (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
OTLEvan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
OTLWilliam Bjergfelt (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
OTLMatthew Holmes (GBr) Team Raleigh
OTLMark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
OTLJoe Moses (GBr) Team Sportscover
OTLDavid Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
OTLSamuel Harrison (GBr) 100% ME
OTLAlex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLLiam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLAlistair Slater (GBr) 100% ME
OTLJoe Fox (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
OTLRobert Crampton (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
OTLOliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing
OTLAndrew Hawdon (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
OTLJonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
OTLPaul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
OTLMartin Ford (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
OTLJames McLaughlin (GBr) Team Sojasun ACNC
OTLSamuel Lowe (GBr) 100% ME
OTLDan Pearson (GBr) Zappi's Pro Cycling
OTLJonathan Dibben (GBr) 100% ME
OTLDeclan Byrne (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
OTLGeorge Pym (GBr) Spin Rotor Primal C-Originals
OTLAlex Coutts (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
OTLHarry Godding (GBr) PMR@Toachim House
OTLAndrew Whitehall (GBr) Velo Ecosse/Montpeliers
OTLJoshua Hunt (GBr) Team UK Youth
OTLAndrew Coupe (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
OTLLiam Glen (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
OTLJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
OTLErick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
OTLMatthew Woods (GBr) Team Monturano
OTLGary Hand (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
OTLRobert Smail (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
OTLJon Tiernan (GBr) Locke Sky Procycling
OTLEdward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
OTLThomas Smith (GBr) Lumet-VDBG Steenhouwerij
OTLLuke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
OTLJoshua Teasdale (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
OTLDean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
OTLMatthew Pilkington (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
OTLDavid Griffiths (GBr) Glasgow Whls
DNSDouglas Dewey (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
DNSJonathan Bellis (GBr) ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team
DNSHugh Wilson (GBr) NFTO
DNSBenjamin Kellett (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
DNSMatthew Williams (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
DNSStephen Adams (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
DNSDean Shannon (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
DNSPeter Vincent (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
DNSAlistair Rutherford (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNSCallum Wilkinson (GBr) The bicycle works.com
DNSCraig Wallace (GBr) ASFRA Racing Team
DNSRhys Howells (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
DNSArthur Doyle (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk
DNFJosh Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGeorge Atkins (GBr) 100% ME
DNFJoseph Kelly (GBr) 100% ME
DNFChristopher Latham (GBr) 100% ME
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFAdam Yates (GBr) CC Etupes
DNFMichael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini Flanders
DNFJake Tanner (GBr) Doltcini Flanders
DNFThomas Bustard (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
DNFJames Sampson (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
DNFHarry Tanfield (GBr) Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Lotto-Belisol U23
DNFSebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFChris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFBrennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFDexter Gardias (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
DNFKit Gilham (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
DNFRobert Orr (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
DNFBen Stockdale (GBr) Metaltek -Knights of Old RT
DNFPerry Bowater (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
DNFDavid Lines (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
DNFRichard Hepworth (GBr) Node 4-Giordani
DNFSteve Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordani
DNFAndrew Magnier (GBr) Node 4-Giordani
DNFChristian Varley (GBr) Node 4-Giordani
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega-Pharma - Quickstep
DNFFrancis Cade (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT
DNFJake Martin (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFEdward Clancy (GBr) MBE Rapha Condor JLT
DNFMichael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFElliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFEdward Clemens (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
DNFJames Gullen (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
DNFRoss Edgar (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
DNFAndrew Griffiths (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
DNFJoseph Perrett (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
DNFBen Dean (GBr) Team Leapfrog
DNFGraham Briggs (GBr) Team Raleigh
DNFDaniel Patten (GBr) SmartStop P/B Mountain Khakis
DNFSam Boast (GBr) Team Sportscover
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Team UK Youth
DNFJames Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Team UK Youth
DNFChris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
DNFRichard Tanguy (GBr) Team UK Youth
DNFJoshua Cunningham (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
DNFTom Mazzone (GBr) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
DNFRobert Wardell (GBr) Trek UK
DNFOwen Lake (GBr) Twenty3c.co.uk-Focus
DNFJack Kirk (GBr) Velo Sport Hyerois
DNFAdam Duggleby (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
DNFRichard Meadows (GBr) Team Sportscover
DNFDominic Schils (GBr) TO WIN – JOSAN CT
DNFPaul Rennie (GBr) www.Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk
DNFScot Bullivant (GBr) Rock And Road Cycles
DNFAndrew Hale (GBr) Leslie Bike Shop/Bikers Boutique
DNFPeter Murdoch (GBr) Paisley Velo Race Team

Under 23 Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) 100% ME4:39:01
2Owain Doull (GBr) 100% ME0:04:51
3Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:09:00
4George Harper (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT0:11:54
5Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
6Robert Hassan (GBr) Ibaigane Opel0:11:56

 

