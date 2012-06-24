Trending

Bouhanni wins French championships in bunch sprint

Demare out-kicked by his teammate

Image 1 of 4

The podium finishers at the 2012 French road race championships

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 4

The moment of glory for Bouhanni

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Bouhanni beats Demare to take the 2012 French road race title

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Nacer Bouhanni proudly shows off his gold medal

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni swooped fast and last to overtake his FDJ-BigMat teammate and fellow neo pro Arnaud Demare in the shadow of the winning line to secure the biggest win of his career and continue the rapid progress he has made this season.

The 21-year-old from Epinal won the overall title at the Circuit de Lorraine earlier in the season and proved his versatility by prevailing in a mass sprint in atrocious conditions in Saint-Amand-les-Eaux on the French/Belgian border.

The result proves that the future of French cycling is in rude health, with Demare even younger than his conqueror at the age of just 20. He looked to have secured the victory with a finishing burst with less than 300 metres to go, which left initial attacker Jimmy Casper (AG2R-LaMondiale) floundering, but Bouhanni was tracking Demare all the way and clinched the title with a well-timed burst that broke the heart of his younger rival.

The 256km course took its toll on the field, which came home in several groups. The wind and rain that marred the majority of the northern European national championships certainly left its mark, with 56 riders abandoning.

With last year’s winner Sylvain Chavanel finishing well of the pace in 62nd position and 2010 champion Thomas Voeckler unable to defend his crown because of injury the race looked wide open. In the end the two youngsters fought out the finish, finishing ahead of Adrien Petit (Cofidis), Denis Flahaut (Roubaix Lille Metropole) and Sebastien Turgot (Europcar).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat)5:42:43
2Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat)
3Adrien Petit (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
4Denis Flahaut (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
5Sébastien Turgot (Team Europcar)
6Jimmy Casper (Ag2R La Mondiale)
7Fabien Bacquet (Auber 93)
8Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team)
9Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun)
10Maxime Le Montagner (Veranda Rideau-Super U)
11Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
12Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar)0:00:02
13Mathieu Drujon (Auber 93)
14Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing)
15Justin Jules (Veranda Rideau-Super U)
16Fabien Schmidt (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
17Sébastien Hinault (Ag2R La Mondiale)
18Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller)
19Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ-BigMat)0:00:05
20Boris Zimine (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
21Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1)
22Benoît Drujon (Auber 93)
23Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun)
24Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1)0:00:06
25Steve Houanard (Ag2R La Mondiale)
26Jean Luc Delpech (Bretagne Schuller)
27Renaud Dion (Bretagne Schuller)
28Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma- QuickStep)0:00:09
29Sébastien Chavanel (Team Europcar)
30Yohann Gene (Team Europcar)
31Gaylord Cumont (Veranda Rideau-Super U)0:00:12
32Romain Matheou (Veranda Rideau-Super U)
33Loïc Desriac (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
34Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)0:00:15
35Mathieu Delaroziere (La Pomme Marseille)
36Mickaël Buffaz (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
37Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor)
38Florent Barle (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
39Rémy Di Gregorio (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
40Alexandre Pichot (Team Europcar)
41Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne Schuller)
42Mikael Cherel (Ag2R La Mondiale)
43Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar)
44Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille)
45David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat)0:00:20
46César Bihel (Team Differdange - Magic - Sportfood. De)0:00:22
47Gaël Malacarne (Bretagne Schuller)
48William Bonnet (FDJ-BigMat)0:00:24
49Lloyd Mondory (Ag2R La Mondiale)
50Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat)0:00:27
51Angélo Tulik (Team Europcar)0:00:31
52Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun)0:01:04
53Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun)0:01:06
54Maxime Bouet (Ag2R La Mondiale)
55Benoît Jarrier (Veranda Rideau-Super U)
56Christophe Riblon (Ag2R La Mondiale)
57Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau-Super U)
58Nicolas Baldo (Atlas Personal-Jakroo)
59Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
60Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun)0:01:08
61Geoffroy Lequatre (Bretagne Schuller)0:01:17
62Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
63Christophe Laborie (Saur-Sojasun)
64Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2R La Mondiale)
65Kévin Lalouette (Roubaix Lille Metropole)0:01:24
66Pierre - Luc Perichon (La Pomme Marseille)
67Matthieu Sprick (Team Argos-Shimano)
68Ronan Racault (Auber 93)
69Christophe Kern (Team Europcar)0:01:25
70Kévin Denis (Veranda Rideau-Super U)
71Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun)
72Julien Berard (Ag2R La Mondiale)
73Dimitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller)
74Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale)
75Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
76Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
77Jean Christophe Peraud (Ag2R La Mondiale)0:01:34
78Anthony Roux (FDJ-BigMat)0:01:40
79Jérémie Galland (Saur-Sojasun)0:01:42
80Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar)0:01:55
81Cédric Pineau (FDJ-BigMat)0:01:58
82Pierre Drancourt (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
83Julien Guay (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
84Hubert Dupont (Ag2R La Mondiale)
85Romain Lemarchand (Ag2R La Mondiale)
86Yohann Bagot (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
87Jean - Eudes Demaret (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
88Flavien Dassonville (Auber 93)
89Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BigMat)
90Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau - Super U)
91Jonathan Thire (Auber 93)
92Sébastien Minard (Ag2R La Mondiale)0:02:51
93Jérémy Roy (FDJ-BigMat)0:03:08
94Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)0:03:33
95Guillaume Blot (Bretagne Schuller)0:04:32
96Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat)0:05:27
97Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat)
98Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
99Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat)
100Stéphane Poulhies (Saur-Sojasun)0:05:35
101Anthony Geslin (FDJ-BigMat)0:05:42
102Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat)
103Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar)0:06:23
104Kévin Reza (Team Europcar)
105Vincent Jerome (Team Europcar)
106Romain Bacon (Auber 93)0:07:39
107Steve Chainel (FDJ-BigMat)
108Arnaud Gerard (FDJ-BigMat)0:08:57
109Tristan Valentin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
110Giovanni Bernaudeau (Team Europcar)
111Blel Kadri (Ag2R La Mondiale)
112Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)0:10:59
113Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
114Johan Le Bon (Bretagne Schuller)
115Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne Schuller)
116Blaise Sonnery (Bridgestone Anchor)

 

