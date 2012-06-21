Image 1 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel with his fourth gold medal in the French national TT championship (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot rides to the French title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 5 Audrey Cordon, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Edwige Pitel made up the women's French time trial podium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sets off on his winning ride (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel on the podium with Jeremy Roy and Yoann Paillot after winning the French time trial title (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Sylvain Chavanel claimed the French National Time Trial Championship for the fourth time in his career, beating FDJ-Big Mat rider Jeremy Roy by 13 seconds. Amateur rider Yoann Paillot (Top 16 Cyclisme) was a surprise third, 1:01 back ahead of Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi).

Chavanel was only one second ahead of Roy at the two intermediate checks and only pulled out the victory in the final 15km. "The parcour was completely flat," Chavanel said. "It wasn't easy to interpretate. For the entire time trial my heartset didn't work, so I had no point of reference. In the last part I went full gas, even if in the last three kilometers I had to fight against the rain. Roy did a great race. He was strong even in Suisse. I knew he would be a competitor."

With his fourth title, Chavanel equalled the record of Eddy Seigneur, who took the titles in 1996, 2002, 2003, and 2004. Chavanel's other wins came in 2005, 2006, and 2008.

"I'm also happy that I reached the record of Seigneur," Chavanel said. "But for me, the most important thing is that next week I will start at the Tour prologue with this brand new jersey. It will give me a great motivation, and I can't wait to show it off at the Tour!"

In the women's race, Pauline Ferrand Prevot continued to display her budding, multi-discipline talents by taking a 17-second magin of victory over Audrey Cordon. Edwige Pitel was third, 41 seconds off the winning time.

A former junior world champion in cross country, road race and time trial, and a top-level cyclo-cross racer, Ferrand Prevot at 20 years of age is also the U23 French time trial champion through today's result.

Multi-time French champion Jeannie Longo's bid to extend her record and make France's Olympic team ended with a lackluster fifth place, 1:05 behind the young champion.

Elite Men - Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) 0:57:34 2 Jérémy Roy (FDJ - Big Mat) 0:00:13 3 Yoann Paillot (Top 16 Cyclisme) 0:01:01 4 Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) 0:01:44 5 Stéphane Rossetto (CC Nogent Sur Oise) 0:01:54 6 Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) 0:02:01 7 David Boucher (FDJ - Big Mat) 0:02:18 8 Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar) 0:02:36 9 Romain Lemarchand (AG2R La Mondiale) 0:02:41 10 Jérôme Cousin (Team Europcar) 0:02:46 11 Johan Le Bon (Bretagne Schuller) 0:02:54 12 Anthony Roux (FDJ - Big Mat) 0:02:58 13 Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) 0:03:04 14 Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale) 15 Sébastien Fournet - Fayard (VC Vaulx En Velin) 0:03:12 16 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) 0:03:15 17 Dimitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller) 0:03:25 18 Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) 0:03:35 19 Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau - Super U) 0:03:37 20 Sébastien Turgot (Team Europcar) 0:03:44 21 Jean Edouard Antz (Amical Velo Club Aixois) 0:03:59 22 Florent Mallegol (Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000) 0:04:01 23 Florent Gougeard (Normandie) 0:04:03 24 Paul Poux (Saur - Sojasun) 0:04:08 25 Rudy Molard (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) 0:04:14 26 David Lelay (Saur - Sojasun) 0:04:20 27 Nicolas Baldo (Atlas Personal - Jakroo) 0:04:22 28 Gaylord Cumont (Veranda Rideau - Super U) 0:04:23 29 Damien Monier (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne) 0:04:31 30 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) 0:04:34 31 Brice Feillu (Saur - Sojasun) 0:04:43 32 Florian Auberger (Bretagne) 0:04:48 33 Romain Bacon (Auber 93) 0:04:54 34 Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) 0:04:55 35 Damien Favre Felix (Franche Comte) 0:04:58 36 Kévin Reza (Team Europcar) 0:05:08 37 Florian Senechal (Nord Pas De Calais) 0:05:10 38 Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) 0:05:22 39 Pierre Luc Perichon (La Pomme Marseille) 40 Olivier Le Gac (Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000) 0:05:27 41 Johan Mombaerts (Auber 93) 0:05:31 42 Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) 0:05:40 43 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ - Big Mat) 0:05:44 44 Irwin Gras (Club Cycliste Etupes Le Doubs) 0:05:50 45 Sébastien Duret (Bretagne Schuller) 0:05:59 46 Tony Mezure (Cote d'Azur) 0:06:03 47 Aurélien Moulin (Poitou Charentes) 0:06:11 48 Jérémy Fabio (Provence) 0:06:16 49 Maxime Robert (Alsace) 0:07:01 50 Sébastien Harbonnier (Ec Armee De Terre Csadl) 0:07:08 51 Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ - Big Mat) 0:07:09 52 Florian Deriaux (Eseg Douai) 0:08:10 53 Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ - Big Mat) 0:09:47 DNF Alliaume Leblond (Ile De France)

Elite Women - Full results