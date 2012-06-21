Trending

Sylvain Chavanel with his fourth gold medal in the French national TT championship

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot rides to the French title

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Audrey Cordon, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Edwige Pitel made up the women's French time trial podium

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sets off on his winning ride

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel on the podium with Jeremy Roy and Yoann Paillot after winning the French time trial title

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Sylvain Chavanel claimed the French National Time Trial Championship for the fourth time in his career, beating FDJ-Big Mat rider Jeremy Roy by 13 seconds. Amateur rider Yoann Paillot (Top 16 Cyclisme) was a surprise third, 1:01 back ahead of Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1-Sanofi).

Chavanel was only one second ahead of Roy at the two intermediate checks and only pulled out the victory in the final 15km. "The parcour was completely flat," Chavanel said. "It wasn't easy to interpretate. For the entire time trial my heartset didn't work, so I had no point of reference. In the last part I went full gas, even if in the last three kilometers I had to fight against the rain. Roy did a great race. He was strong even in Suisse. I knew he would be a competitor."

With his fourth title, Chavanel equalled the record of Eddy Seigneur, who took the titles in 1996, 2002, 2003, and 2004. Chavanel's other wins came in 2005, 2006, and 2008.

"I'm also happy that I reached the record of Seigneur," Chavanel said. "But for me, the most important thing is that next week I will start at the Tour prologue with this brand new jersey. It will give me a great motivation, and I can't wait to show it off at the Tour!"

In the women's race, Pauline Ferrand Prevot continued to display her budding, multi-discipline talents by taking a 17-second magin of victory over Audrey Cordon. Edwige Pitel was third, 41 seconds off the winning time.

A former junior world champion in cross country, road race and time trial, and a top-level cyclo-cross racer, Ferrand Prevot at 20 years of age is also the U23 French time trial champion through today's result.

Multi-time French champion Jeannie Longo's bid to extend her record and make France's Olympic team ended with a lackluster fifth place, 1:05 behind the young champion.

Elite Men - Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)0:57:34
2Jérémy Roy (FDJ - Big Mat)0:00:13
3Yoann Paillot (Top 16 Cyclisme)0:01:01
4Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:01:44
5Stéphane Rossetto (CC Nogent Sur Oise)0:01:54
6Christophe Kern (Team Europcar)0:02:01
7David Boucher (FDJ - Big Mat)0:02:18
8Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar)0:02:36
9Romain Lemarchand (AG2R La Mondiale)0:02:41
10Jérôme Cousin (Team Europcar)0:02:46
11Johan Le Bon (Bretagne Schuller)0:02:54
12Anthony Roux (FDJ - Big Mat)0:02:58
13Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)0:03:04
14Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)
15Sébastien Fournet - Fayard (VC Vaulx En Velin)0:03:12
16Julien Fouchard (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)0:03:15
17Dimitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller)0:03:25
18Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)0:03:35
19Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau - Super U)0:03:37
20Sébastien Turgot (Team Europcar)0:03:44
21Jean Edouard Antz (Amical Velo Club Aixois)0:03:59
22Florent Mallegol (Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000)0:04:01
23Florent Gougeard (Normandie)0:04:03
24Paul Poux (Saur - Sojasun)0:04:08
25Rudy Molard (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)0:04:14
26David Lelay (Saur - Sojasun)0:04:20
27Nicolas Baldo (Atlas Personal - Jakroo)0:04:22
28Gaylord Cumont (Veranda Rideau - Super U)0:04:23
29Damien Monier (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne)0:04:31
30Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)0:04:34
31Brice Feillu (Saur - Sojasun)0:04:43
32Florian Auberger (Bretagne)0:04:48
33Romain Bacon (Auber 93)0:04:54
34Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar)0:04:55
35Damien Favre Felix (Franche Comte)0:04:58
36Kévin Reza (Team Europcar)0:05:08
37Florian Senechal (Nord Pas De Calais)0:05:10
38Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille)0:05:22
39Pierre Luc Perichon (La Pomme Marseille)
40Olivier Le Gac (Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000)0:05:27
41Johan Mombaerts (Auber 93)0:05:31
42Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale)0:05:40
43Kenny Elissonde (FDJ - Big Mat)0:05:44
44Irwin Gras (Club Cycliste Etupes Le Doubs)0:05:50
45Sébastien Duret (Bretagne Schuller)0:05:59
46Tony Mezure (Cote d'Azur)0:06:03
47Aurélien Moulin (Poitou Charentes)0:06:11
48Jérémy Fabio (Provence)0:06:16
49Maxime Robert (Alsace)0:07:01
50Sébastien Harbonnier (Ec Armee De Terre Csadl)0:07:08
51Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ - Big Mat)0:07:09
52Florian Deriaux (Eseg Douai)0:08:10
53Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ - Big Mat)0:09:47
DNFAlliaume Leblond (Ile De France)

Elite Women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)0:36:55
2Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futuroscope)0:00:17
3Edwige Pitel (Rhone Alpes)0:00:41
4Aude Biannic (Bretagne)0:00:46
5Jeannie Longo (Rhone Alpes)0:01:05
6Mélodie Lesueur (Ile de France)0:01:20
7Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)0:01:22
8Mélanie Bravard (Team GSD Gestion)0:01:56
9Julie Bresset (Bretagne)0:02:33
10Julie Krasniak (Lorraine)0:02:35
11Amélie Rivat (Vienne Futuroscope)0:02:38
12Coralie Demay (Bretagne)
13Magdalena De Saint Jean (ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne)0:02:40
14Marie Laure Cloarec (Ile de France)0:02:49
15Mathilde Favre (Lointek)0:03:03
16Lucie Pader (Team Gsd Gestion)
17Jennifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope)0:03:23
18Elise Delzenne (Nord Pas de Calais)0:03:26
19Sandrine Bideau (Vienne Futuroscope)0:03:27
20Roxane Fournier (Ile de France)
21Ludivine Loze (Debabarrena Gipuzkoa)0:03:38
22Marion Azam (Vienne Futuroscope)0:03:48
23Aurélie Bramante (ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne)0:04:06
24Monique Gallo (Alsace)0:04:35
25Margot Ortega (Lointek)0:04:36
26Eloïse Bec (Midi Pyrenees)0:04:41
27Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futuroscope)0:04:52
28Héléna Krasniak (Lorraine)0:05:15
29Elodie Lengelle (Cote d'Azur)0:05:36
30Béatrice Thomas (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)0:05:38

 

