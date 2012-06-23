Trending

Rousse claims French women's road title

Krasniak, Riberot complete podium as Longo's Olympic hopes fade

Image 1 of 4

Jeannie Longo's Olympic hopes are all but dead after she finished 12th

Jeannie Longo's Olympic hopes are all but dead after she finished 12th
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Marion Rousse wins the French elite and U23 road titles

Marion Rousse wins the French elite and U23 road titles
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 4

The elite women's podium: Julie Krasniak, Marion Rousse and Fanny Riberot

The elite women's podium: Julie Krasniak, Marion Rousse and Fanny Riberot
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Stéffi Jamoneau, Marion Rousse and Marion Azam made up the U23 women's podium

Stéffi Jamoneau, Marion Rousse and Marion Azam made up the U23 women's podium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marion Rousse (Vienne Futuroscope)3:20:26
2Julie Krasniak (Lorraine)
3Fanny Riberot (Lointek)0:00:22
4Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
5Pascale Jeuland (Vienne Futuroscope)
6Honorine Martin (Ile De France)
7Kelly Gambier (Ile De France)
8Marion Azam (Vienne Futuroscope)
9Béatrice Thomas (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
10Stéffi Jamoneau (Ile De France)
11Edwige Pitel (Rhone Alpes)
12Jeannie Longo (Rhone Alpes)
13Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futuroscope)0:00:27
14Eléonore Saraiva (Champagne Ardenne)0:00:32
15Eloise Bec (Midi Pyrenees)0:00:34
16Amélie Rivat (Vienne Futuroscope)0:00:45
17Manon Souyris (Vienne Futuroscope)
18Julie Bresset (Bretagne)
19Aude Biannic (Bretagne)
20Charlotte Bravard (Team Gsd Gestion)
21Lisa Fabien (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)0:00:48
22Joanne Duval (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
23Sophie Creux (Rhone Alpes)
24Sarah Thibaud (Pays De La Loire)
25Margot Ortega (Lointek)
26Céline Ondet (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
27Tatiana Blin (Normandie)
28Roxane Fournier (Ile De France)
29Cynthia Huygens (Nord Pas De Calais)
30Alna Burato (Champagne Ardenne)0:00:51
31Vicky Fournial (Lorraine)
32Aurélie Bramante (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
33Coralie Demay (Bretagne)0:00:55
34Laurie Berthon (Rhone Alpes)
35Jennifer Mark (Lorraine)
36Tyfen Dupas (Pays De La Loire)
37Stephanie Meerpoel (Nord Pas De Calais)
38Véronique Paillard (Pays De La Loire)
39Mélanie Briot (Pays De La Loire)
40Marie Tondereau (Region Centre)
41Mathilde Favre (Lointek)
42Nathalie Cadol (Bretagne)
43Fleur Faure (Provence)0:01:00
44Ludivine Loze (Debabarrena Gipuzkoa)
45Danièle Parot (Region Centre)0:01:11
46Magdalena De Saint Jean (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
47Marion Sicot (Region Centre)0:01:37
48Aodez Le Fourn (Bretagne)0:01:41
49Marine Quiniou (Bretagne)
50Lucie Pader (Team Gsd Gestion)0:01:52
51Mélanie Bravard (Team Gsd Gestion)0:01:56
52Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futuroscope)0:02:19
53Melodie Lesueur (Ile De France)0:02:23
54Marie - Laure Cloarec Mathis (Ile De France)
55Cindy Morvan (Nord Pas De Calais)0:02:58
56Eugénie Duval (Normandie)
57Oriane Chaumet (Team Gsd Gestion)0:03:02
58Elodie Hegoburu (Ile De France)0:03:14
59Sandrine Bideau (Vienne Futuroscope)0:03:26
60Aurore Verhoeven (Poitou-Charentes)0:04:21
61Sandra Dos Santos (Lorraine)0:08:03

Latest on Cyclingnews