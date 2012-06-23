Rousse claims French women's road title
Krasniak, Riberot complete podium as Longo's Olympic hopes fade
Elite/U23 Women: -
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marion Rousse (Vienne Futuroscope)
|3:20:26
|2
|Julie Krasniak (Lorraine)
|3
|Fanny Riberot (Lointek)
|0:00:22
|4
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team)
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Vienne Futuroscope)
|6
|Honorine Martin (Ile De France)
|7
|Kelly Gambier (Ile De France)
|8
|Marion Azam (Vienne Futuroscope)
|9
|Béatrice Thomas (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
|10
|Stéffi Jamoneau (Ile De France)
|11
|Edwige Pitel (Rhone Alpes)
|12
|Jeannie Longo (Rhone Alpes)
|13
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futuroscope)
|0:00:27
|14
|Eléonore Saraiva (Champagne Ardenne)
|0:00:32
|15
|Eloise Bec (Midi Pyrenees)
|0:00:34
|16
|Amélie Rivat (Vienne Futuroscope)
|0:00:45
|17
|Manon Souyris (Vienne Futuroscope)
|18
|Julie Bresset (Bretagne)
|19
|Aude Biannic (Bretagne)
|20
|Charlotte Bravard (Team Gsd Gestion)
|21
|Lisa Fabien (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
|0:00:48
|22
|Joanne Duval (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
|23
|Sophie Creux (Rhone Alpes)
|24
|Sarah Thibaud (Pays De La Loire)
|25
|Margot Ortega (Lointek)
|26
|Céline Ondet (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
|27
|Tatiana Blin (Normandie)
|28
|Roxane Fournier (Ile De France)
|29
|Cynthia Huygens (Nord Pas De Calais)
|30
|Alna Burato (Champagne Ardenne)
|0:00:51
|31
|Vicky Fournial (Lorraine)
|32
|Aurélie Bramante (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
|33
|Coralie Demay (Bretagne)
|0:00:55
|34
|Laurie Berthon (Rhone Alpes)
|35
|Jennifer Mark (Lorraine)
|36
|Tyfen Dupas (Pays De La Loire)
|37
|Stephanie Meerpoel (Nord Pas De Calais)
|38
|Véronique Paillard (Pays De La Loire)
|39
|Mélanie Briot (Pays De La Loire)
|40
|Marie Tondereau (Region Centre)
|41
|Mathilde Favre (Lointek)
|42
|Nathalie Cadol (Bretagne)
|43
|Fleur Faure (Provence)
|0:01:00
|44
|Ludivine Loze (Debabarrena Gipuzkoa)
|45
|Danièle Parot (Region Centre)
|0:01:11
|46
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)
|47
|Marion Sicot (Region Centre)
|0:01:37
|48
|Aodez Le Fourn (Bretagne)
|0:01:41
|49
|Marine Quiniou (Bretagne)
|50
|Lucie Pader (Team Gsd Gestion)
|0:01:52
|51
|Mélanie Bravard (Team Gsd Gestion)
|0:01:56
|52
|Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futuroscope)
|0:02:19
|53
|Melodie Lesueur (Ile De France)
|0:02:23
|54
|Marie - Laure Cloarec Mathis (Ile De France)
|55
|Cindy Morvan (Nord Pas De Calais)
|0:02:58
|56
|Eugénie Duval (Normandie)
|57
|Oriane Chaumet (Team Gsd Gestion)
|0:03:02
|58
|Elodie Hegoburu (Ile De France)
|0:03:14
|59
|Sandrine Bideau (Vienne Futuroscope)
|0:03:26
|60
|Aurore Verhoeven (Poitou-Charentes)
|0:04:21
|61
|Sandra Dos Santos (Lorraine)
|0:08:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy